AB Electrolux (ELUXF) CEO Jonas Samuelson on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jonas Samuelson

Good morning and a warm welcome to Electrolux Third Quarter 2020 Results Presentation. With me today, I have our CFO, Therese Friberg; and our Head of Investor Relations, Sophie Arnius. Before we start, I'd also like to mention that this session is recorded and will be available on our website as an on-demand version.

This has been an unprecedented year with great uncertainty where markets and operations have been strongly affected by the pandemic. But after a weak first half with significant downturn in market demand across most regions, we now have experienced the third quarter with strong recoveries in most markets.

Let's look at our performance in the third quarter. We had a strong volume growth across BAs, resulting in organic growth of 15.2%. The strong demand in all main markets in the quarter was to a large extent a result of pent-up demand after previous store closures and restrictions as well as government stimulus programs. Due to pandemic restrictions during the first half of the year, we entered the quarter with unusually low inventory levels, which have remained throughout the quarter, despite high production levels, somewhat impacting our ability to keep up with a strong demand across all regions.

For most consumers appliances are essential to daily life. The increased time spent at home during the pandemic has resulted in more intensive use of appliances and higher share of household budgets allocated to home improvements. This has resulted in a category spending shift towards more premium appliances, driving favorable product mix and sales volumes. We had good traction from our premium brands on several markets.

Net price realization was quite favorable as there were less promotions and discounts in several markets. We also actively raised prices mainly in Latin America. For similar reasons, we also saw a strong growth in aftermarket sales across all business areas.

I'm very pleased with the results in the quarter. We reached a record high EBIT of SEK 3.2 billion, and a margin above 10%, strongly driven by the volume growth but also by higher prices and mix improvements. Raw materials and currency combined had a slight negative impact year-over-year. And the record high operating income translated into a strong operating cash flow after investments of SEK 6 billion.

Also, this quarter our high pace of innovation boosted earnings, showing the importance of attractive products built on deep insights and consumer needs and opportunities. And let me give you some examples of how we're driving sustainable consumer experience innovation. So first of all, we know that consumers are very concerned about food waste, and also from a sustainability perspective, we know that over a third of all food produced gets wasted. And we are driving innovation to help consumers to reduce food waste completely.

Our multi-door refrigerators that we're launching around the world now offer very innovative solutions to prolong the life of fish, meat, produce and dairy products. And we have a strong ambition to grow the value market share of multi-door refrigerators driving the extremely good benefits in terms of reducing food waste.

Another key initiative for us is to grow in aftermarkets. As we mentioned before, our objective is to double our aftermarket share of sales to 10% by 2025. And one key initiative for us is to increase our penetration in aftermarket sales done by our own or authorized service technicians. And one way to do that is by offering fixed priced repair services which we've done in Europe since 2017. This gives consumers more certainty, more peace of mind and a stronger reason to choose our authorized service technicians over independent agents.

So looking at our business area's performance in Q3, starting with Europe. We saw strong organic sales growth of close to 16% mainly driven by pent-up demand and resulting in higher volumes across all categories. Mix continued to develop favorably, primarily from built-in kitchen and laundry products. The premium brands Electrolux and AEG gained value market share and aftermarket sales increase as well.

Our sales to the important kitchen retailer channel, which was heavily impacted by the pandemic in Q2, increased in the quarter. The electrical retail channel grew even faster as this channel mainly supplies replacement products, and was able to shift more of the sales online. Sales of air care products and cordless vacuum cleaners increased substantially in the quarter as well.

I am very pleased with the earnings performance in the quarter. We reached an EBIT of SEK 1.5 billion and a margin of 12.4%. The organic contribution in the quarter was strong, and will continue to improve mix through our premium brands. A slight currency tailwind and lower costs for raw materials also had a positive impact in the quarter.

Let's have a look at the European market. In the third quarter, overall market demand in Europe increased by 13% year-over-year. In Western Europe, demand increased by 14% and in Eastern Europe by 11%. All markets increased with many recovering strongly after the lock-downs in Q2 resulting in demand decline below the natural replacement levels.

Both pent-up demand and stimulus programs impacted the recovery pace. This confirms that household appliances are essential for our daily lives. And as we said before, over 60% of the market demand is driven by product replacement. In September, the European market continued to report a positive development, although at a somewhat slower pace.

Now let's look at our business area in North America. Organic sales increased by 8.6% supported by volume growth. We could, however, not fully meet the high demand due to previous quarter's production and supply constraint, resulting in low inventory levels as we entered the quarter. These production challenges were substantially mitigated in Q3, although inventories have remained constrained. Promotion activity in the market was low, which had a positive impact on net price realization.

Aftermarket sales grew significantly, driven by a favorable demand trend as well as our own strategic growth initiatives. Operating income increased significantly to SEK 990 million, corresponding to a margin of 9%. This was the result of the positive price development, higher volumes and mix improvements combined with good cost control.

We've seen good traction from our Star Product focus, improving the product mix. One great example is the Frigidaire Gallery AirFry cooker that has recently received the 2020 Innovation Award across all categories at the Home Depot. The AirFry cooker delivers a significantly higher gross margin compared to traditional cookers. So growth within AirFry cookers really means profitable growth.

As expected, the pandemic continued to somewhat impact the progress of our ongoing manufacturing consolidation in Anderson as well as Springfield. Lower material cost more than offset higher tariff cost from increased source product volumes.

Now let's look at the U.S. market. During the quarter, industry shipments of core appliances in the U.S. increased by 9% year-over-year, and previous industry supply constraints were reduced resulting in a catch-up effect and government stimulus programs which ended during the quarter impacted positively. The market has also been supported by improving macro indicators. The unemployment rate has decreased for five consecutive months since the peak in April. And we've seen a pickup in consumer confidence and the housing market is currently a very strong. Market demand for all major appliances including microwave ovens and home comfort products increased by 14%.

Let's move onto Latin America. In our largest market Brazil, demand picked up strongly in the quarter driven by government incentives, low interest rates and pent-up demand. Demand in Argentina declined, affected by quarantine measures and product shortages, while demand in Chile increased supported by government stimulus programs. The organic sales growth in Latin America was 37.8%, to a large extent driven by strong sales volumes, mix and price in Brazil. Mix improved as a result of increased sales of high-end products such as multi-door refrigerators.

We continue to increase prices to offset the significant currency devaluations across the region. Lower promotion activity also contributed. Online sales continue to grow to record levels in all main markets and EBIT improved significantly to SEK 440 million and the margin reached 9.2% driven by the strong organic contribution. Increased currency headwinds as well as raw material cost increases in the quarter driven by FX were fully offset by the price increases.

Finally, turning to Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. During the quarter, Australia, our largest market in the region, continued to grow supported by government incentives and the increased home improvement spending.

South Africa and Egypt recovered after a decline in the second quarter, while Southeast Asia and Middle East continue to be affected by recessions and lockdowns due to the corona virus. We reported an organic sales growth of 9.7% mainly driven by the good development in Australia, while sales in Southeast Asia continued to decline.

The increased sales in Australia were mainly driven by good traction from newly launched products and the repositioned Westinghouse brand driving favorable volume, price and mix.

I'm pleased that also in APAC, MEA aftermarket sales increased double-digits. Operating income improved to SEK 459 million corresponding to a margin of 11.7%. This was mainly a result of a strong performance in Australia. Lower cost for raw materials also contributed positively.

With that, I hand over to you, Therese.

Therese Friberg

Thank you, Jonas. Looking at our financial overview, I would like to comment on a few items. We reported a strong organic growth of 15.2% in the quarter. Volumes were significantly higher in all four business areas, as markets recovered strongly after lock-downs were lifted, driven mainly by pent up demand as well as government stimulus programs. Positive price developments and mix improvements also contributed to the sales growth.

The gross operating income defined as, net sales minus cost of goods sold, improved compared to last year. The gross operating margin of 22.6% for the third quarter this year, increased by 7.4 percentage points, year-over-year. Operating income increased significantly. The strong organic growth with increased volumes as well as positive price and mix was the main driver for the higher earnings.

So now let's look at the drivers behind this year-over-year change. The volume/price/mix contribution was strong in the quarter. We saw volume growth and mix improvements in all business areas. Price also increased across most business areas. In Latin America, we raised prices to offset currency headwinds and cost inflation.

And in North America, price developed positively as promotional discounts were low. The combined impacts from raw materials and trade tariffs were slightly positive. This was a result of the lower steel and plastic cost with offsetting tariff cost increase in North America as well as negative indirect currency impact in Latin America.

Tariffs had a negative year-over-year impact as we sourced a larger amount of products from China to North America to meet the high market demand. Currency continue to have a negative impact on EBIT and I will come back to that later in the presentation. Net cost efficiency was negative compared to our initial expectation of a favorable contribution. This was mainly driven by higher logistics costs where Express freight increased due to the supply constraints.

And we also decided during the third quarter to retroactively implement wage increases from July as our visibility for the remainder of the year improved. Production inefficiencies related to the pandemic also had a negative impact in the quarter. And if we then take a deeper look at the price and mix development, the EBIT margin attrition from - for the Group from price and mix was 3.2 percentage points in the quarter, mainly coming from price but also mix improvement.

In Europe, we had a favorable mix driven by growth in the built-in kitchen and laundry products in our premium brands, while prices declined slightly. In North America, price developed positively as promotional discounts were low, but we also had a positive mix related to increased sales of premium products.

In Latin America, we had a good contribution to earnings from price as we continue to implement price increases and also benefitted from lower promotional activity. Mix developed positively from increase of higher end product. In APAC and MEA price impacted positively mainly related to Australia but also to Middle East and Africa. I'm also very pleased to see that our product launches in Australia continues to have good traction resulting in an improved mix.

And now let's look at the currency effect. As highlighted in the EBIT Bridge, currency had a negative impact of SEK 248 million on our earnings in the third quarter. Overall, the major negative effects in the quarter year-over-year are related to weaker currencies in Latin America. And then looking ahead, we calculate the fourth quarter to have a negative year-over-year impact from currency, mainly related to Latin America of approximately SEK 400 million, but also headwinds in Europe of SEK 100 million, due to weakening Russian ruble and British pounds. And for the full year 2020, we expect around SEK 1.7 billion in currency headwinds for the total group. And these calculations are based on current exchange rates as per October 15.

And then looking at operating cash flow. Operating cash flow for the quarter was very strong and amounted to SEK 6 billion. This was mainly driven by the strong earnings development in the quarter, but also favorable development of working capital. We had some significant movements in working capital due to the strong recovery in the quarter with higher sales and production. And as we could not fully meet the high demand, we built less inventory than what we normally do in a third quarter. A lower level of investments also contributed positively to cash flow.

And with that, I hand back over to you.

Jonas Samuelson

Thank you, Therese. Looking into the fourth quarter, visibility remains limited as demand is affected by several opposing drivers, especially as the pandemic is still very much a factor. However, we currently anticipate that consumer demand will normalize gradually, going forward. Considering this and the catch-up effect during the third quarter, we've revised our market outlook for the full year 2020 upwards.

We anticipate that the European market shipments will be slightly positive for the full year. Retail inventories are in general low and so currently shipments remain solid. However, more countries are again imposing restrictions triggered by the pandemic, which adds uncertainty for the end of the year.

In North America, demand is anticipated to be slightly positive to positive for the full year. Disposable incomes have been strongly supported by the now-ended government stimulus programs. And a second stimulus package is under negotiation but with the Presidential election just around the corner, this adds to the uncertainty of the outcome of the size and timing of such package. However, macro-indicators such as GDP, unemployment rate, housing starts and consumer confidence indicate a positive near-term trend, and industry shipments currently remain solid as retail inventory still are low.

Demand in Latin America is expected to be positive for the full year, driven by Brazil. In Chile, we look for a relatively flat development, while Argentina suffers an overall market reduction due to the pandemic and economic turbulence. We still expect overall demand in our main markets in Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa to be negative for 2020. This is mainly driven by Southeast Asia and Middle East that are impacted by the pandemic and recession.

However, demand in Australia has so far been strong and we expect this to be the case also for the full year, supported by government incentives.

Turning to the business outlook. In the fourth quarter, we anticipated favorable organic contribution. As mentioned, we entered the quarter with low inventory levels. And that is in general also the case for our retail customers. This, in combination with the continued solid consumer demand for the time being, is the main driver for a favorable view, and impacts both volume and price.

The main question is, how consumer demand as well as production and supply chains will be impacted by the development of the pandemic and related restrictions and government action. If stimulus programs are not prolonged, consumer demand sensitivity to the underlying economic development increases as we go forward. We also expect lower impact from pent-up demand in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter.

Additionally, we need to bear in mind that the fourth quarter is normally promotional season, primarily in North and Latin America. This year, we're looking at less promotional intensity, which on the margin impacts consumer demand negatively but is beneficial for net price realization. We've continued - we have a continued positive mix - view on our mix also for the fourth quarter.

Net cost efficiency for the fourth quarter is expected to be unfavorable, and this is due mainly to three areas. First, higher brand marketing investments in line with our favorable demand view. Secondly, we have a catch up in strategic initiatives to strengthen our presence in, among others, e-commerce and aftermarket. These activities were put on hold during the first half of the year due to the pandemic. Lastly, just as we saw in the third quarter, we expect production inefficiencies and higher logistics costs related to the pandemic to impact also the fourth quarter.

Looking at the full year 2020, we revised our organic contribution output to favorable, given the strong recovery in the third quarter, and the favorable outlook for the fourth quarter. We now expect net cost efficiency for the full year to be unfavorable as we start investing more in marketing and strategic initiatives to improve our brand strength.

Supply chain strains related to the pandemic and the increased costs for the ongoing manufacturing consolidation are only partially anticipated to be offset by the cost mitigation activities in the first half and continued productivity improvement. We estimate the positive year-over-year impact from raw materials and trade tariffs to be approximately SEK 0.3 billion in 2020 compared to the previous estimate of approximately SEK 0.3 billion to SEK 0.6 billion. This, as we now expect a larger indirect currency headwinds in Latin America, as well as an increase in tariffs due to a higher volume of source products.

Currency headwinds of SEK 1.7 billion for 2020 is based on currency rate as per the 15th of October compared to the SEK 1.4 billion that we saw a quarter ago. Our business outlook for the full year 2021 will be presented in the Q4 report.

So in summary, we're well positioned to create value. We continue to execute on our strategic drivers in Q3. We saw mix improvements driven by our product innovations and the strength of our premium brands with very solid contribution. We saw strong aftermarket sales growth with very high profitability. We continued our consolidation of the U.S. fridge and freezer production and are increasingly stabilizing and increased the output from around Anderson facility. And we remain agile and flexible short term while keeping a strong focus on long term value creation.

Before we open for Q&A, I want to take the chance to invite you to our Virtual Capital Markets Update on November 17. The event will focus on how we're driving profitable growth through innovation, where design and brands are key pillars. We will showcase how Electrolux's strengthen and its premium position in Europe through deep consumer insight, specifically in the built-in kitchen area, and how this has boosted earnings. I recommend that you register well ahead of the meeting to avoid any IT related issues.

With that, we will now open for question. Sophie?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Sophie Arnius

Yes, so we will open up for questions and to allow as many questions from you, we ask you to limit yourself to one question per person. And then if time allows, you're of course welcome to talk dial back in and ask additional questions. Moderator, please?

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Andreas Willi from JPMorgan. You may begin your question, sir.

Andreas Willi

Yeah. Good morning, Jonas. Good morning, everybody. A question on the cost savings and your restructuring program, you didn't include the chart in this presentation. But in the past, you showed an improvement, incremental savings from your cost program of SEK 1100 in '21 over '20. So you go from minus SEK 600 impact to plus SEK 500. Is that still the right metric to look for when we look into next year? And is that including all the reversal of the negatives we have seen this year in Anderson and the related extra costs, or is there anything on top? And I would also like to better understand why we have the big step up in '22 rather than in '21 in terms of Anderson and then the new work that begins in Memphis that could disrupt '22 again?

Jonas Samuelson

Yeah, so our outlook for savings is unchanged. Of course, there is - there are always minor things that are moving up and down, but in general it's unchanged for '21 and beyond. So if we take it piece by piece, first of all, and we don't talk as much about that but we have solid improvements also from our reengineering programs in Brazil, so this is not just about North American.

Secondly, of course, we had these significant disruptions, particularly in the first half from the Anderson transition in 2020 and those will not reoccur in 2021. So we expect to ramp up - continued significant ramp up throughout the year. However, we still will keep our legacy factory for the first half of next year to ensure that we're able to supply our customers without disruption. So there's still some extra cost in '21 from Andersen while we generate a lot of the anticipated benefits next year.

And then - then, of course, we start up our new factory in Springfield starting, let's say, mid-year, or Q3 next year with the first launches. And that's - from that factory we're - we will launch products during essentially a one year to one-and-a-half-year period following that first launch in - in the mid of 2021. And so gradually, we'll start to see those benefits into 2022. And of course, there are some duplication costs from keeping the two legacy facilities as well as the new facility open during that transition period. So there are some delay, let's say, some period while we're wrapping up until we get those full benefits.

And in the meantime, we're continuing with our reengineering programs again in Brazil and in Latin America. And that's all reflected in the graph that we showed last year, so last quarter, so we're not indicating any difference versus that.

Andreas Willi

Thank you very much.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. Next question we have Johan Eliason from Kepler Cheuvreux. You may begin your question, sir.

Johan Eliason

Yes, thank you and congratulations to really good result. And on the pricing and the promotional activity, you mentioned it will continue to be low sort of in the fourth quarter as well. How long do you think the price increasing will remain as solid as it is right now? Will it last into next year as well? Or do you expect normalization already in Q1 or Q2? Thank you.

Jonas Samuelson

Well I think the - a fair expectation is that, that we will continue to see a relatively benign pricing environment for still some time to come. Exactly how long, is difficult to predict. It will depend both on, of course on the continuation of consumer demand and as well as the supply from us and our competitors on that sort of supply and demand equation. But I think it's fair to assume that it will continue into next year.

Johan Eliason

Okay, good. Thank you.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure. You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Next question, we have Andre Kukhnin from Credit Suisse. You may begin the question, sir.

Andre Kukhnin

Good morning. Thanks so much for taking my question. I wanted to ask whether you could quantify at all, the kind of degree of the catch up in this quarter versus the underlying more favorable trend from the stay-at-home, spend-at-home intentions? And maybe just a quick follow up on the previous question. On the industry capacity, you've made it very clear where you are. But in terms of industry capacity, what's your assessment on how far it's caught up? And -

Jonas Samuelson

Yeah, so, starting with the industry capacity, I think we're - inventory levels are short still, I would say, in most markets at our retailers for most manufacturers. And I think we see that in Europe and in North America and Latin America as well. So - so that's why my prediction is that that will continue for some time, the impacts of the supply and price and demand equation in a favorable way. Sorry, now I forgot the first part of the question.

Andre Kukhnin

Thank you. It was about the catch-up verses underlying capacity?

Jonas Samuelson

Okay. Yeah. Now, it's - I mean, we'd like to know that as well, right? So, and I think it's probably fair to assume that, that a really significant part of the volume sort of lost in the second quarter for the industry as a whole, a lot of that was recaptured in the third quarter. And at the same time, we do see and we do see continued good demand. The - this impact from people staying-at-home, using their appliances more intensively, we see very good development on aftermarket revenue as well as demand for new products.

So we think that that's a real factor and that that will continue. People are just reallocating their household budgets away from travel, and eating out and entertaining, to improving their homes. And I think we are really benefiting from that. And I think especially benefiting from it with our strong focus on consumer experience innovation, right? It's really helping people to try new things when they cook and reduce the risk of failure, extend the useful life of a products stored in their fridge, caring for people.

So it's really useful innovations that help us drive favorable mix. And that - that I really see, I mean, that's a long-term trend that we've seen very favorable mix development for a number of years, that's accelerating, I think that that acceleration will continue to be beneficial for us. Some of the other effects are a little bit more transient, particularly the catch up, of course and - and the stay-at-home trend, I think will continue for quite some time, though.

Andre Kukhnin

Thank you.

Jonas Samuelson

But it's difficult to piece it apart. We're not able to do that.

Operator

Thank you. Next, we have Björn Enarson from Danske Bank. You may begin, sir.

Björn Enarson

I guess that was me Björn Enarson, Danske. Can you help us with some more details on how you look about the North American situation? I mean, you have quite odd comps in Q4 and also in most part of the first half, of course, also before the pandemic, if you can add some details on that?

Jonas Samuelson

Yeah, it's true. I mean, we had a really, really negative impact from the ramp up challenges in Anderson in Q4 and as well Q1. Q4 '19, Q1 '20 and - and of course, we don't expect those to repeat. We also and you may recall, we communicated about that in Q4 last year that we had a significant also inventory push by one of our largest retailers out of Q4 which had a negative impact on us. So we have a very sort of depressed, comparable in North America in Q4. And of course we expect to completely offset that since we're now up and running in Anderson plus we have, on top of that the favorable demand and price environment. So I guess that's as much guidance as I can give on that.

Björn Enarson

Thank you. Perfect.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure.

Björn Enarson

And if you can remind us all about the inventory impacts from Sears or one of your customers?

Jonas Samuelson

I don't have it in front of me right now.

Therese Friberg

Yeah, it was.

Björn Enarson

I can check it up.

Jonas Samuelson

Yeah.

Therese Friberg

It was a smaller part of the $70 million that we announced for Q4. And that - the main part of that was relating to Anderson.

Jonas Samuelson

Yeah, the majority - that's what we said. The majority was Anderson and a smaller part was, but yeah, we have it in the relief. So -

Björn Enarson

Yeah. Perfect, thank you.

Jonas Samuelson

Thanks, yeah.

Operator

Thank you. The next question we have Olof Cederholm from ABG. You may begin the question, sir.

Olof Cederholm

Yes. Hi, everyone. It's Olof from ABG. And I just have actually one question at this, the pricing and going into Q4, you were able to offset the FX in LATAM fully. Will you be able to offset the FX effect also in Q4 in Latin America and elsewhere?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes.

Olof Cederholm

That's a good question. Thank you very - that's a good reply, I should say. The question I leave to others to judge. Thank you very much, Jonas.

Jonas Samuelson

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. The next question we have, Gustav Hageus from SEB. You may begin the question, sir.

Gustav Hageus

Thank you, operator. Good morning, guys. I'm a little bit curious about the mix in Europe. It's been a positive contributor now for some time and I guess it coincides at least partly to your launch of the built-in kitchen range in Europe. I think it was Q4 last year, so about annualize that - that anniversary. Going forward, I guess there was a gradual launch of the built-in kitchen in Europe to start. So maybe the midpoint isn't reached here. But how do you see that profile going forward? Are you confident that you could drive positive mix in Europe also towards the second half of next year or what's your view there? Thanks.

Jonas Samuelson

Yeah, yeah. No, we're absolutely confident in that. And I think it's, of course, our favorable mix then in Europe is so much more than any individual launch of a product range, even though it's important - an important one. So I mean, we're seeing positive mix in every product category, laundry, built-in kitchen, home comfort products. So - so and we have all the intention to continue to drive that. And I think very importantly, as a part of that, we're investing behind growth of our premium brands, right?

So Electrolux and AEG and inherently as we grow those brands more than the, as I said, the business as a whole, that has a positive mix effect as well. So - so a lot of the discussion we have around, let's say, increasing market investment and increasing both our transmission and R&D spend, it's all about continuing to drive that favorable mixture trend. And I think we were showing that that works and we have all the confidence that it will continue to work.

Gustav Hageus

All right, that's very clear. Thank you.

Jonas Samuelson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question we have William Turner from Goldman Sachs. You may begin the question, sir.

William Turner

Good morning, everyone. You provided some interesting color on the September developments in Europe saying that it was positive, but at somewhat lower pace. And could you provide a similar kind of sequential trends in the other regions and the U.S., Latin America and APAC and - and how September was compared to the previous months?

Jonas Samuelson

Yeah, I would say there's a - there's a fairly, I would say common trend that June started to be positive, July and August were very positive, September also positive but a slightly lower pace, right? So that's - that's essentially the curve, if you will. And it's actually mirrored in many, many markets. And I think it has to do with the fact that, again, some of the growth that we saw in the quarter was driven by pure delayed shipments to consumers, following the lockdown. And some of the growth was driven by the shift in investment into home improvement that we're seeing,

I think one factor that's worth noting and we said it, but maybe it didn't come through as heavily. We see very, very strong - very strong housing markets in many important markets. And if you recall, how we - how our - how we typically kind of look at the demand build up on appliances, you have this sort of 60% plus, we call it forced replacement. So you're replacing a product that's beyond repair, we have around 20% that's planned replacement, and we have around 20% that's new construction, that's a typical split. And the new construction is going well in many market and as the - a lot of existing homes change hands, that typically means good pricing developments for homes. People feel that they have home equity and that makes them more willing to spend money on refurbishment of the kitchens or their laundry rooms and so on.

So, so those factors tend to be supportive of demand for us going forward. The tricky part is, of course, that we're still in the middle of the pandemic. So what restrictions and other things, as well as potentially, stimulus packages will come out of that? And of course, we're also still in a recession, so that has a dampening effect. And because we have so many different drivers, it's a little bit tricky to give a very precise outlook, but I think in summary, we're pretty confident in the - in the near-term development here.

William Turner

That's great answer.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. Next question, we have James Moore from Redburn. You may begin your question, sir.

James Moore

Yeah. Hi, everyone. Jonas, Therese, Sophie.

Jonas Samuelson

Hi.

James Moore

And my question is also on the savings. I'm really following up from Andreas earlier. Can I confirm something and then ask a question? Can I confirm that when you say the savings are net of expected transition costs, just in plain English, does that mean that we get the remaining SEK 3 billion of gross saving or whatever the number is, and the SEK 1 billion transition cost struck out or whatever the number is, so that we get in my math, something like SEK 4 billion in the bridge by 2024 or is it just the SEK 3 billion? My question relates -

Jonas Samuelson

It's all in there. Yeah, that's the point.

James Moore

It's the two together, yes?

Jonas Samuelson

It's all in the graph. Yeah.

James Moore

And my question is really about Anderson and the transition costs. It was very helpful to have the - I assume $50 million out of the $70 million in the fourth quarter was Anderson. And would it be possible to help us with sizing the year-to-date financial impact for the nine months? And when you talk about that, do you think about both the volume impact from lost market share and the cost impacts from double costing or just one of those? Just trying to get a flavor for where we're at this year?

Jonas Samuelson

Yeah, no, I mean, we definitely saw a significant negative impact from Anderson in the first half of the year, mainly in the first quarter but also into Q2. And in the case of Q2, it was a little bit hard to piece it apart from the, let's say, COVID impact. But we clearly didn't get the output that we wanted out of Anderson nor from the other factories in the second quarter. And now in the third quarter, the combined output from the new factory in Anderson and the legacy factory is quite solid. It's not frankly, not yet fully meeting the very strong market demand that we have. But it's a solid output and we expect that to continue and further improve in the fourth quarter and then gradually, as we continue to ramp up the new facility, we'll then ramp down the old one. And then towards the second half of next year, then fully close it down. So there's this sort of very gradual or not very but gradual progression of the benefits throughout next year.

James Moore

Would it be fair to think that -

Jonas Samuelson

But I mean we're not finding exactly that the individual factory impact is on but suffices to say that it was quite significant, particularly in the first quarter of this year.

James Moore

And just on that and if I could, would it be fair to say that the first quarter was broadly similar to the fourth or was it much bigger or less than that?

Jonas Samuelson

It was broadly similar on basically the Anderson impact, yeah.

James Moore

Yes. And is there a period when you expect that to be breakeven that you could help us with?

Jonas Samuelson

Sorry, say that again. I'm sorry.

James Moore

So whatever then, which quarter should we think about the negative impact which I think of as getting less and less and less?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes.

James Moore

But at which point roughly, does that get to being roughly breakeven?

Jonas Samuelson

Versus the history, let's say.

James Moore

Yeah, the Anderson piece. Do we have to wait? Does it happen in the fourth quarter with the comp?

Jonas Samuelson

Yeah and I mean, it's a little bit tricky to kind of piece that question but I will say by - by, let's say Q2 of next year, we shouldn't certainly not have any negative impact anymore from Anderson. And then the real sort of net positive contribution starts, then in the second half, the effect.

James Moore

Thank you. Thank you very much.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. Next question we have Karri Rinta from Handelsbanken. You may begin your question, sir.

Karri Rinta

Yes, thank you. I have a question about current trends and the mix and more specifically, my thinking is that, given the exceptional conditions that we have now with hype, a lot of people working from home, this plant replacement that you mentioned is roughly 20% of volumes is probably higher, or is probably a pretty good market at the moment.

Jonas Samuelson

Yeah.

Karri Rinta

And at the same time, you also mentioned that after - after sales is doing really well. So the question is that, of course, as long as we continue to work from home, these positive trends are sustainable. But how sustainable are those beyond and maybe more specifically about the after sales opportunity, how much of the positive tailwinds do you believe are sustainable also going forward?

Jonas Samuelson

I think that's of course, a very relevant question. And I think that there's just no question about the fact that the pandemic and the work-from-home and related issues and travel, let's say restrictions, are having a beneficial impact, and we'll continue to have that for some time. What happens afterwards? Well, it's a bit difficult to predict. What I would say, though, is that we feel extremely confident in how we focus our strategy.

And I think that's the best, I think the key message here, really focusing on relevant consumer experience innovation, helping people solve their daily problems in their homes in a more enjoyable and more sustainable way. And this is really what's driving our favorable mix development. And frankly, that's what's driving our favorable aftermarket development as well as we're investing in more capability to deliver better services in a more - in a way that gives consumers more, let's say, peace of mind when they have a service with them.

So these trends are there, they're accelerated by COVID. I think some of that acceleration will remain. But some of these effects are clearly temporary, difficult to give an exact guidance but overall, I think that part of a very tragic pandemic is actually favorable for us.

Karri Rinta

It's great. Thank you very much.

Jonas Samuelson

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Next question is from Fredrik Moregård from Pareto Securities. You may begin your question, sir.

Fredrik Moregård

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. So you entered Q3, with lower inventories, and obviously you had some difficulty at least delivering products in North America throughout the year. Could you tell us something about what that has done for the competitive landscape? Has that impacted listings for you in some way ahead of next year?

Jonas Samuelson

No, I think - look, we're not pleased with our ability to meet market demand in North America, but frankly, that's an industry phenomenon. And I don't think we're worse off than most others. So yeah, it's - we're working extremely hard to meet market demand. And we are continuing to raise output, as I expect our competitors are as well. But I don't see that we're at a specific competitive disadvantage from that.

Fredrik Moregård

Okay, thank you. That's encouraging.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure.

Operator

Thank you very much. The next question, we have Andreas Willi from JPMorgan. You may begin your question, sir.

Andreas Willi

Yeah, thanks for giving me another go, just two clarifications or a clarification on FX and the question on October. Would you expect to be able to offset the SEK 500 million FX in Q4 on price particularly the SEK 400 million in Latin America? And secondly, on the question you answered earlier on September, maybe you could just indicate a bit how October is developing? Is that another slow down versus September or a similar level?

Jonas Samuelson

First on the pricing, the answer is yes, again. Yeah, we will fully offset FX headwinds through pricing. On the - on the demand and in October, I did mention that we currently see a very, very solid consumer demand. And of course, retailer inventories are still low. And we're effectively shipping what we can produce. So yeah, still favorable.

Andreas Willi

Thank you.

Jonas Samuelson

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Next question, we have Johan Eliason from Kepler Cheuvreux. You may begin your question, sir.

Johan Eliason

Yeah, hi, just some follow ups. On the cash flow, it was obviously very strong in Q3. Can you give us any indication of how the seasonality will be impacted for the fourth quarter on the cash flow trends? Then secondly, Brazil, I think you lost a bit share in Q2. Did you regain it all now, you think? I think Whirlpool said they took market share also in Q3 in Brazil. And finally, automation investments, you talk about positives coming from North America and also Brazil, but I also understand there is an automation program going on in Europe, which seems to be related to the new higher energy requirements or labeling practices. And is that energy transition taking off all the positives of the potential automation in Europe? Should we worry about it or a similar situation that we saw in North America four years ago? Thank you.

Jonas Samuelson

I should have written all this down. But okay, let's leave the cash flow one to Therese but yeah, I mean, we have 37% growth in Latin America in Q3. We're pretty pleased with that. So who took the most market share? I'll leave it to others to analyze, but we're extremely pleased with our development in Brazil and in the region. The automation ongoing across the - across the Group, yes. So we've chosen in this sort of - sort of extra SEK 8 billion of reengineering we talk about, we've chosen to focus on the really big ones, which is then Anderson and Springfield, cooking and refrigeration in North America. We have cooking and refrigeration also in Brazil that we're driving. And then a major, as you mentioned, reengineering program to enable us to really win in the new energy labeling environment in refrigeration in Europe.

And I'm really pleased to report that we're making solid progress on that reengineering program in Europe. The first products we launch in the third quarter next year, I have no sort of negative deviations to report compared to what we already have indicated in that graph. So and then on top of that, and that's really my point, we're continuing to invest in automation across the Group, more as an ongoing initiative that we've been driving for many years. And that's a large reason for the underlying, let's say, cost productivity that we drive on a quarter-to-quarter basis. But that's not part of that, of that big reengineering tracking that we're doing.

And so yeah, no, I'm very confident that our cold program or food preservation program in Europe will position us extremely well in that - in that market. In that new, very demanding energy label environment that we will have there.

Also then, cash flow, Therese?

Therese Friberg

Yeah, then on cash flow. Yes, of course, the SEK 6 billion was tremendous. But I think if we look at the cash flow, year-to-date, it's a little bit more normalized level and I think we have had, of course, tremendous swings between the quarters in all parameters both in results as well as in working capital. But of course, we believe that the strong solid performance is continuing and so we believe with the cash flow.

Jonas Samuelson

Did I miss one there?

Johan Eliason

Okay.

Therese Friberg

No, I think we answered them all.

Jonas Samuelson

No, okay. I was just - all right.

Johan Eliason

Yeah, absolutely. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question we have on the Andre Kukhnin from Credit Suisse. You may begin your question, sir.

Andre Kukhnin

Yes, hi. And thanks so much for taking the follow-ups. Just a couple. Firstly, on pricing in the quarter or kind of just gross pricing level, is an estimate of around 300 basis points about, right? Or which way would you correct them?

Jonas Samuelson

Yeah, no, I mean, we obviously don't break out price versus mix, but we show the combined effect of 3.2% there.

Andre Kukhnin

And then price would be clearly the bigger one out of the two, would that be fair to say?

Jonas Samuelson

In terms of the leverage impact, let's say on EBIT, yeah, price is the big one.

Andre Kukhnin

Right, right. And on the raw materials indications into 2021, is there anything you can say on that?

Jonas Samuelson

No, it's a bit early. And I think just in general, here as well we're seeing this, these sort of competing impacts where we have a global recession clearly and people saying that GDP will not be back to pre-recession levels until early as end of next year. At the same time, we also see a fairly rapid recovery right now. And a lot of suppliers have reduced their capacity. So there's this sort of supply and demand balance going on also there. And it's too early to see where that's going to shake out. Of course, we're actually in those negotiations as we speak, and as normal, we will give a better indication once where we have more of a feel for all that's going.

Andre Kukhnin

Got it. Thank you very much for your time.

Jonas Samuelson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question, we have Gustav Hageus from SEB. You may begin your question, sir.

Gustav Hageus

Thank you for again [docking] to for a follow up. I'm a little bit curious about the evolution of the reengineering program. You gathered at the time, it will say SEK 8 billion incremental CapEx income combination. I'm just curious. I appreciate that you pushed some CapEx from this year into next year by lowering CapEx guidance for the year. But when we start to approach the end of next year, how much of this CapEx will have been deployed and how much do you still recognize will be, to be spent in 2022 and beyond of the SEK 8 billion incremental? Thanks.

Jonas Samuelson

Yeah, I think, the bulk will have been spent by the end of '21. But there's still going to be an elevated level in '22 and then we'll start to see it taper off a bit. Therese, you want to answer?

Gustav Hageus

Okay, thank you.

Jonas Samuelson

Okay, thanks. Yeah.

Operator

Thank you. The next question we have Karri Rinta from Handelsbanken. You may begin your question, sir.

Karri Rinta

Yes, thank you very much. One more about the manufacturing consolidation And more specifically, when it comes to Anderson, these ongoing supply constraints that you experience at the moment, are that - do you see them as a risk or an opportunity when it comes to sticking to the timeline that you have discussed, i.e., being able to close down the legacy plant by mid-year next year? And then secondly, at what point should we get concerned about Springfield when it comes to these travel restrictions to the U.S., i.e., are they or any other COVID-related disruptions putting the sort of the Springfield plant launch Q3 next year at risk?

Jonas Samuelson

Yeah, no, on Springfield, I think we did indicate basically a six-month delay and that was including the expected continued impact from COVID. And so we have no reason to change that guidance. And it is actually - it is possible to travel to the U.S. now with waivers and exemptions. And so we are able to bring suppliers in, not to the level that we would ideally prefer, but it's able to - it's possible to continue the progress of the investment and installation of equipment and so on and that's happening as we speak.

When it comes to then to Anderson, I think we're - as I mentioned, I think we've actually ramped up production in the combined or the new factory to decent levels, and pretty good levels. It's just that demand is so high. And I think that's again, an industry wide phenomenon where the industry isn't able to supply to full demand. So it's always a concern to me when we're not filling consumer needs or demand fully. And we're doing literally everything in our power to do that. But I don't think we are particularly exposed for it. I think that's - that's an industry wide phenomenon.

Karri Rinta

Great. Thank you,

Jonas Samuelson

Sure, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And for our last question, we have James Moore from Redburn. You may begin your question, sir.

James Moore

Yeah. Hi, thanks for squeezing me in on a follow up. I've got a couple. Can you talk a bit about your U.S. fridge, freezer production levels, I guess, given you lost some share with the transition, you now have a fantastic market that must be helping? I wondered if you could give us a flavor for how much production units kind of all in U.S. [cold] Electrolux fell from say a year ago before the problems? Are we broadly back to where we were? Or is there a permanent impairment to your data with the better volumes are way above where we were say before the problems? That's the first one. And the second one is -

Jonas Samuelson

No, no, let's take it one at a time, maybe then. It's just because otherwise, we'll forget. No, so yeah, so look the combina - so what we've done, just to recap for everybody, right? We closed our freezer factory in St. Cloud, and we outsourced part of that production, and we moved part of that production to Anderson. And that's actually been the more difficult part of the transformation. So I think it's, even though we are actually supplying a lot of resource out of both our own facility in Thailand and our other external suppliers. But yes, we've lost a little bit of share in freezers. There's no - no way around that. In terms of the combined fridge freezers, there, I think we're actually now producing at a very solid levels and I'm not particularly concerned about that development. We're progressing very well.

James Moore

Nice, thanks. And then lastly, did the retroactive pay hike you mentioned fully impact in the quarter? Or can we or should we expect a more significant sort of one-time negative in the fourth quarter or at any other stage? Or we already embedded that?

Jonas Samuelson

Yeah, we fully include for that in Q3, yeah.

James Moore

Great, thank you very much.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure, thanks. Thanks, James.

Operator

Thank you. And there are no further - and we have no further question at this time, I'll hand the session back to the speakers for closing remarks.

Jonas Samuelson

Okay, thanks, everybody, for very good questions and a good discussion. Just in summary, I think this quarter has proved with all of this volatility, that we're extremely well positioned to create value. We're continuing to execute on our strategy to drive demand and profitability through relevant sustainable consumer experience innovation. And this helped also in this quarter to further boost earnings.

Our innovation focus together with our reengineering initiatives will result in more efficient manufacturing with great new products, setting us up for long term competitiveness. I'm very confident that Electrolux remains well positioned to create value. Thank you very much.

Looking forward to seeing you all at the Capital Market Update and have a nice day. Thank you. Bye-bye.