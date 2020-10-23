With an estimated 28% upside potential now is the time to go long.

Amid the COVID pandemic, there was a massive sell-off in the stock, but now it is poised to rally.

By distributing brand name, specialty brand name, and generic products to customers, ABC has one of the most diverse product offerings.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) is a quality long position with an estimated 28% upside potential from current trading levels. After extensive fundamental analysis and financial modeling, my price target for ABC is $125. I have priced in a downside risk of 19%, where shares could potentially drawback to around $80. During the COVID pandemic, ABC shares dropped to $72.06. Since those lows, the stock has seen resistance at $106.45 and is poised for another rally toward that level and beyond.

Background

According to the company's annual 10-K:

AmerisourceBergen is one of the largest global pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services companies, helping both healthcare providers and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers improve patient access to products and enhance patient care… we distribute a comprehensive offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name, and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to a wide variety of healthcare providers located in the United States and select global markets, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, physician practices, medical and dialysis clinics, veterinarians, and other customers.

Company/Industry Overview

ABC reports revenue to two distinct business segments including "Pharmaceutical Distribution and Services" and "Other". In the company's 10-K, the company states:

we serve our customers (healthcare providers and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers) through a geographically diverse network of distribution service centers and other operations in the United States and select global markets… we are typically the primary supplier of pharmaceutical and related products to our healthcare provider customers. We offer a broad range of services to our customers designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations, which allow them to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients and to lower overall costs in the pharmaceutical supply channel.

ABC's business strategy is very simple - they seek to optimize and grow the distribution and commercialization of their business operations. The company believes they are positioned well both in terms of size and market breadth to create "value-added" solutions for their customers.

According to IQVIA, "[the pharmaceutical market] has an estimated 3-6% CAGR over the next five years". This has the potential to increase revenue and operating margins for ABC immensely over the estimated time period. Other factors that have the potential to drive upside for the business include an aging population, introduction of new pharmaceuticals, increased use of generic products, and increased use of drug therapies. Jonathan Vespa published an article on the US Census Bureau website where he states, "starting in 2030 when all Boomers will be older than 65, older Americans will make up 21% of the population, up from 15% today… By 2060, nearly one in four Americans will be 65 years and older, the number of 85-plus will triple and the country will add a half-million centenarians". This creates an increased demand for healthcare drugs and services, which is one of the reasons for the growth ABC is expecting.

*Picture obtained from the Jonathan Vespa article on the Census website.

Pharmaceutical Distribution and Services Segment

According to the company's 10-K, the distribution and services segment "provide[s] drug distribution, strategic global sourcing, and related services designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes". The company offers a variety of products and services in this segment including brand name, generic, and specialty brand name pharmaceuticals, OTC healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and outsourced sterile products. They offer these products to various healthcare providers, including hospitals, independent and retail chain pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care facilities.

"Other" Segment

The "other" segment that ABC reports revenue to consists of focusing on global commercialization services and the company's animal health products. In addition, ABC also operates a consulting business (NYSEARCA:ABCS) which, "provide[s] a full suite of integrated manufacturer services that range from clinical trial support to product post-approval and commercialization support" (10-K). Their World Courier service is a "leading global specialty transportation and logistics provider for the biopharmaceutical industry" (10-K). Finally, MWI, the company's animal health segment, offers pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, and micro feed ingredients for customers in companion and production animal markets.

Breakdown of Revenue by Segment

Below is a chart from the company's most recent 10-K showing the distribution of revenue from both operating segments.

*Chart obtained from the company's most recent 10-K statement.

The Pharmaceutical Distribution and Services segment is clearly what drives the company's revenue. However, it is nice to see double-digit growth YoY (13.8%) in their commercialization services segment. This shows that the company is putting in the effort to expand and grow their business, rather than rely solely on the success of their main revenue drivers in the Pharmaceutical Distribution and Services segment.

Customers

The company's customer base includes institutional and retail providers, as well as pharmaceutical manufacturers. According to the company's 10-K:

Institutional healthcare providers include acute care hospitals, health systems, mail order pharmacies, long-term care and other alternate care pharmacies, and providers of pharmacy services to such facilities, physicians, and physician group practices. Retail healthcare providers include national and regional retail drugstore chains, independent community pharmacies, pharmacy departments of supermarkets and mass merchandisers, and veterinarians.

The company's two largest customers are Walgreens (WBA) and Express Scripts which accounted for 34% and 13% (47% combined) of total revenue, respectively, for the last fiscal year. In addition, their top 10 customers accounted for 64% of total revenue for the last fiscal year. It is obvious that Walgreens is their largest customer, accounting for over half of the total sales for 10 customers combined. Relying too much on one customer for revenue is never a good thing for any company. If there is bad press, poor yearly performance, etc. for Walgreens, it can have a negative effect for ABC due to the heavy reliance. More of this in the "Risks to Consider" section.

Competition/Market Share

ABC competes in a very competitive industry where they face specifically heavy competition from McKesson Corporation (MCK) and Cardinal Health (CAH). The most competitive factors for this industry include price, product offerings, value-add service programs, service/delivery, credit terms, and customer support. Based on market capitalization, MCK is the largest of the three companies, boasting a $28.172 billion market cap, followed by ABC at $20.883 billion and CAH at $14.305 billion. Although not the largest company in the industry, the below analysis and models show that ABC is trading at a discount relative to its peers, creating a buying opportunity for investors.

Valuation

I have created different models and examined different metrics to try to value ABC effectively. The models I have created are a comps analysis, ratio analysis, full-projection model, "Basic Assumptions" model, Full-DCF model, Beta calculation, and I built a sensitivity analysis based off my results of these models. I also analyzed metrics such as ROA, ROE, EV/EBITDA, P/E ratio, etc. to try to get a better understanding of the company's overall position in the market.

Comps Analysis

For my comps analysis, I compared ABC to respective competitors MCK and CAH. With relatively similar metrics, these companies are major competitors for ABC. As shown below in my model, ABC is trading at a discount, relative to MCK in particular.

*Created by the author using data gathered from respective company's 10-Q statements.

Based on the above comps analysis model, it can be determined that ABC is trading at a discount relative to MCK specifically. ABC and MCK have an average P/E of 27.84x. This implies an 18% upside potential for shares of ABC, pricing them at around $116. Further analyzing the EV/EBIT multiple, the average for all three companies is 14.40x. Using this multiple, shares of ABC can be priced at $109. Finally, with an impressive .14 Free Cash Flow Yield (FCF Yield), ABC is a leader in financial solvency.

Ratio Analysis

When building my ratio analysis, I am looking to determine a few specific metrics that a company has had over the last few years. Below is the model that I built:

*Created by the author using data gathered from ABC's annual 10-K statements.

This model is specifically built to analyze ABC from 2017-2019. In this model, I analyze the growth/decline of EPS, ROS, ROE, ROA, P/E ratio, Payout ratio, and Dividend Yield. After examining the above metrics, the company has had a somewhat volatile last three years. This is in part due to the 2017 Tax Act which had a positive impact on the company's 2018 financial results.

Basic Modeling Assumptions

My Basic Modeling Assumptions model has a few parts. First, I calculate the WACC (weighted average cost of capital) to use in my models. I then project the growth of different income statement and balance sheet items. After building a basic assumption income statement and balance sheet, I built my corporate valuation model and APV model. Below are the results of those two respective models:

*Created by the author using data gathered/projected from the company's annual 10-K statement.

As can be seen above, these two models show that the average price target for ABC is $143.19, signifying 45.25% upside potential from current trading levels. However, I also built a sensitivity analysis using a +/-6.50% forecast error with the data below to get a more defined look at the intrinsic value of ABC shares:

*Sensitivity Analysis created in Excel by the author to project bull/bear case price targets.

The above sensitivity analysis shows a very bull case price target of $207.72 and a bear case price target of $83.93. The bull case is highly unlikely in the near term; however, the bear case is more likely, given that it is only about 15% to the downside from current trading levels. ABC shares could potentially see a pullback to this level before breaking out to the upside again.

Full-Projection Model

For the projection model I built out, I project the company's three financial statements for the next five years. This model allows me to have a better understanding of growth trends and margins moving forward. Below is my model:

*Created by the author using data gathered from the company's annual 10-K statement.

My projection model allows me to build out my DCF model. I use the projections in this model to build out the DCF model which leads me to an intrinsic value for the company. Below is the model I created:

*Created by the author using data gathered from the full-projection model.

Based on this model, the intrinsic value for ABC is $141.47. This price target was obtained using a calculated WACC of 7.02% and an estimated terminal growth rate of 5.75%. Below, I have created a sensitivity analysis to show price movements in the stock given an increase or decrease in WACC and terminal growth rate respectively.

*Created by the author analyzing different growth rates/WACC's from the DCF model.

In green highlighted boxes, I have determined these numbers to fall into a bull trading range for ABC ($100-$160) and in yellow highlighted boxes, I have determined these numbers to fall into a more bear trading range ($60-$99.99). Below is a basic summary of the above sensitivity analysis:

*Created by the author analyzing the data obtained from the DCF sensitivity analysis.

The "Low/High End of Price Range" is an average of the respective color highlighted boxes. Based on those averages, my DCF model is signifying roughly 40% to the upside and 25% to the downside.

Technical Indicators

Using the Fibonacci Retracement technical indicator, I have been able to better interpret my extensive fundamental analysis. Looking at the below chart, I have put Fibonacci Retracement levels on the graph to analyze support/resistance levels.

Fibonacci retracement levels typically act as support and/or resistance for a stock. As shown below, the horizontal lines (which are the retracement lines) show when possible trends could be setting up. For example, during the height of the COVID pandemic, on 3/23/2020, ABC shares hit the 0.00% retracement level at $72.06. After those lows, the stock rallied nearly 48% to the 100% level with relative ease. Today, ABC is trading right around the 78.6% level. The 61.8% level ($93.31) has held up nicely over the past few months as a strong support level. So, even if shares drop to that level, I would predict that shares will bounce off that level and go higher.

*Created by the author from TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim Platform with technical indicators put on by the author.

Final Price Target Recommendation

Using all of the data I have obtained and analyzed, below is my model for determining an intrinsic value for ABC:

*Created by the author showing how the final price target was achieved.

The chart above pulls all of my intrinsic value calculations and is given a percentage weight, based on how much I deem that model to be respective of the overall stock value. I then multiply each intrinsic value by its respective weight and sum the numbers together to get the final price recommendation of $124.24, which I have simply rounded up to $125 for my price target. My price target of $125 signifies roughly 27% to the upside. I have also priced in a downside risk of 20%, where shares could fall to around $80 as a worst-case scenario.

Risks to Consider

When considering investments in a portfolio, it is always smart to analyze the risks associated with the investment. The main risk to consider is the company's reliance/exposure to Walgreens (WBA). In 2016, ABC and WBA entered into a strategic partnership through 2026. This partnership allows ABC to distribute drugs to WBA, while WBA also helps with negotiating acquisition pricing with generic manufacturers. The two companies also share innovation and best practices with one another. WBA also has the right, but not the obligation, to invest further into ABC common stock and also sell common stock. WBA currently (last DEF 14A) holds 27.6% of shares. If WBA were to sell a considerable amount of common stock, it could adversely affect the stock price and if WBA were to buy more shares, it could have a positive effect on the stock price. Below is a chart of ABC compared to WBA I created on Yahoo Finance:

*Created by the author on Yahoo Finance.

As can be seen in the chart above, ABC and WBA tend to move in somewhat similar directions in terms of up-days and down-days. WBA has had a rough 2020 due to COVID, but even then, the two stocks seem to rely heavily on one another. Also, given that WBA holds a massive amount of ABC shares and has the right to buy/sell shares at their discretion, it can ultimately have a major impact on the price of ABC.

Beta Calculation

*Created by the author analyzing monthly returns for ABC and GSPC.

The beta of the overall market is considered to be 1.00, so with ABC having a beta of 0.54, they are seen to be less volatile, or less risky, than the overall market.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I'd like to emphasize my bullish sentiment on ABC. I believe the company will continue being a leader in the healthcare space, which in turn will continue to drive their stock price higher. My price target is strong at $125, and I will put the downside risk price target at $80. I am projecting 28% to the upside and the potential for 19% to the downside from current trading levels.

