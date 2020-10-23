The recent rise in share price over the last 3-6 months may be the start of future continued, positive performance for the company.

Looking only at July through September 2020, the number of vehicles sold is higher than the same period in 2019 (110,379 versus 105,031, respectively).

If you want excellence, you must aim for perfection. - J.R.D. Tata, Founder of Tata Motors

Despite having weathered a challenging, COVID-dominated global economy this year, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) offers investors a promising investment hailing from the Indian subcontinent. For foreign investors, this would require exposure to Tata's American Depository Receipt (ADR), a security structure that comes with a unique set of risks that we'll explore further.

ADR Risks

TTM is not Tata's primary shares. TTM is an ADR (American Depository Receipt) which trades on the New York Stock Exchange. ADRs are typically used by non-U.S. companies to trade on U.S. stock exchanges, simplifying investing in foreign securities. Although ADRs offer a convenient method to obtain foreign exposure, they can come with added risk, specifically around liquidity.

TTM trades with an average volume of roughly 2.02M shares per day. At a current price of $9.32, this equates to a dollar volume of $18.8M (trading volume multiplied by share price). Although not terribly low, TTM share volume is less than ideal from a liquidity risk perspective. For comparison, the primary shares of Tata Motors, which trade on the National Stock Exchange of India, have dollar volume (when converted to USD equivalent) of roughly $101.0M or over five times that of the ADR shares.

When it comes to selling shares, stocks with low volume may present an investor with challenges. Wide bid-ask spreads result from the limited number of market participants. Less than desirable fill prices may be the outcome if forced to sell the shares earlier than anticipated. For this reason, exposure to Tata's ADR is more appropriate for an investor comfortable holding the name for an extended period.

Vehicle Sales

Despite Tata Motors operating around the world, the primary market for the company remains India. Tata has built its brand domestically as an affordable and reliable manufacturer of compact vehicles. Tata Motors cars appeal to a large segment of India's growing middle-class population.

Unfortunately, results ending September 30 reveal a sharp drop in sales for 2020. With 135,429 vehicles sold globally, this number pales in comparison to the same period in 2019, with 242,576 cars sold.

If we dive in further, however, 2020 is showing strong signs of recovery. Looking only at July through September 2020, the number of vehicles sold is higher than the same period in 2019 (110,379 versus 105,031, respectively).

If we zoom in even further, we can confirm that the vast majority of Tata sales, over 97%, were in the domestic Indian market.

Given the added restrictions in the global economy this year, perhaps it comes as no surprise that Tata vehicle exports lagged disproportionately compared to the past. For example, in July through September 2020, Tata exported 3,491 vehicles versus 10,577 during the same time last year, representing a sharp 67% drop. Domestic sales from July through September 2020, on the other hand, totaled 106,888 versus 94,454 during that same period in 2019. An impressive 13% increase during a tumultuous period.

Performance

Share performance year-to-date has been underwhelming for Tata Motors. TTM share prices have not fully recovered from their sharp drop earlier this year. YTD, the stock is down over 27%. Comparatively, Toyota has fared much better, down only 6.3%, and Suzuki (OTCPK:SZKMY) has enjoyed positive performance this year, appreciating nearly 11% so far.

If we draw the timeline out even further, the story only worsens. Tata Motors' share price has been beaten up over the last three years, losing over 70% of its value. And with a five-year beta of 2.28, TTM is considerably more volatile than Toyota (TM) at 0.590 and Suzuki at 1.25.

The recent rise in share price over the last 3-6 months may be the start of future continued, positive performance for the company. This recently improved short-term performance follows the resumption of production at Tata Motors following pandemic disruptions earlier in the year, as detailed in The Lead-Lag Report.

Challenges and Opportunities

Tata Motors still faces the massive hurdle of driving consumers outside of India to its brand. India is not known as an auto manufacturing mecca, and global consumers tend to be very loyal to specific brands or even the countries that produce those brands.

Tata has previously tried to impress the world, most notably through the launch of the world's cheapest production car, the Tata Nano, roughly a decade ago. Touted as the "people's car," the Nano didn't sell nearly as well as the company had hoped. News of its launch created a buzz around the world, but it was short-lived. Even a new car starting at just over $3,000 USD is difficult to sell if the manufacturer is unfamiliar.

The company also piqued interest around the world after having purchased Jaguar Land Rover over a decade ago. The landmark sale made headlines in June 2008 when Tata paid $2.3B to Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for the luxury line. For many, it was the first time they'd even heard of Tata Motors.

TTM offers investors exposure to the exciting and continually evolving Indian automotive market. Tata continues to make inroads in much of the developing world, albeit at a modest pace. At its current levels, TTM presents itself as a promising buy with future growth potential.

