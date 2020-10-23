In less than three weeks, Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares continued their steady rebound, easily beating the S&P 500 (SPY). This short-term outperformance relative to the index is not yet a win for shareholders. Ford has another 15% in gains needed to get back to its yearly high.

Internal combustion engine (ICE) suppliers are benefiting from the news that used car sales are up. The demand for new vehicles is higher. This is due to consumers spending their stimulus check. AutoNation's (NYSE:AN) strong quarterly report suggests that the momentum for automobile sales will continue rising.

There are two more reasons investors should continue holding shares after they bounced from around $6.50 to trade at $8.15 recently.

Below: The recommendation to buy the stock before it kept rising paid off, for now.

Source: SA Premium

General Motors Misprices Hummer

On Oct. 21, General Motors (NYSE:GM) said that it will mark its entry into electric vehicles with a Hummer EV. The sports utility vehicle will start at $112,595. A less expensive version will come out a year after that at $99,995. This approach is a copy of Ford's Mustang Mach-E pricing model. Ford is launching the First Edition and premium models first later this year. It originally priced the First Edition at $61,000. The Premium model will start at $51,700.

All models are eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Ford will introduce the Select, which starts at $44,995, in spring 2021.

GM's initial pricing is almost double that of the Mach-E. Though the Hummer is iconic for its weight, high consumption of gas, and luxury class, the company faces tough competition ahead. Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y costs only $49,990 to start (click on "purchase price" to remove the potential savings). Model Y will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds. To GM's credit, the Hummer will get there in three seconds.

The Hummer EV's 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb.-ft of torque are impressive, too. Tesla's Cybertruck, which starts at $39,900, is more affordable and also has a better range of over 500 miles. Together with Ford, the two firms should have no problem taking GM's EV SUV sales.

Ford's Commercial Self-Driving Solution

After Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) soared to $30 last month on excitement over its upcoming USPS deal, Ford's self-driving solution for the commercial market deserves more attention. The company continues to define its architecture and platform via the Escape Hybrid. The plug-in hybrid delay is unfortunate.

Ford should get the quality right.

Its self-driving fleet will benefit from the upgraded use of LiDAR and 128-beam sensing for a 360-degree field of view. The higher the sensory around the vehicle, the better Ford's Escape may detect fixed and moving objects.

The vehicles are equipped with an underfloor liquid-cooled battery. The extra battery cells will add to their weight but increase the range.

Ford's engineering team also thought up a self-cleaning sensor solution. For example, it added more spray nozzles and increased the spraying pressure. The near-field cameras and LiDAR sensors also incorporate those cleaning solutions. So, Ford should report improved self-driving results. This includes test vehicles detecting objects and preventing crashes.

5G Technology

Seeking Alpha user Rich71 pointed out the need for full 5G coverage to enable fully autonomous driving. The user wrote "There can be no latency. Full 5G is 3 to 5 yrs away. Antennae and other equipment has [sic] about a 100 yd range presently." He went on to say that "one can reasonably assume that the NTSB will never approve its use until there is extensive 5G coverage and car companies can prove reaction time is better than a human being."

This view reaffirms the importance of a company like Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in winning more 5G contracts globally.

Your Takeaway

On Wall Street, GM is still the favorite over Ford:

Source: SA Premium

GM's stock is also outperforming that of Ford, as the momentum score below shows:

GM's deal with Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) may prove fruitless and is a distraction for the company. Conversely, Ford continues to develop its self-driving platform and has a line-up of affordable EVs coming to market.

Ford is a stock to buy.

utperforming that of FoPlease [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today.





Disclosure: I am/we are long F, NOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.