The latest move to sell its memory business shows that Intel has all but given up on innovation in exchange for short-term gains.

Two days ago, Intel (INTC) announced its sale of its NAND flash business to SK Hynix. The stock has barely moved on the news. I believe that the market is yet negligent of the implications of this sale.

Tossing Out Innovation

The sale is a step away from innovation and into more of a traditional business model. Technology companies with hands in multiple streams of tech often acquire acumen for novel directions in their primary specializations via the work, research, and development in the secondary streams of tech. Expert personnel constitute the major catalyst for this. Experts from multiple fields but working under a single corporate entity often exchange ideas that can lead to innovation in technology.

In Intel’s case, a NAND team working within its corporate environment is likely in direct contact with the x86 teams and can help build an innovative culture of interdisciplinary idea-sharing. To ditch its NAND business simply because it is not the primary money-maker for Intel is to reduce the company diversity and relinquish a pool of potential innovators. For Intel to streamline its business to focus on its most successful businesses is to enter into a scarcity mindset that says, essentially, “We cannot compete elsewhere, so let’s focus on maintaining our strong lead in the one category in which we are winning.”

In other big tech companies, we see expansion, not contraction. Google (GOOG) profits primarily from its search engine advertising business and could, theoretically, focus solely on this aspect of its business. Yet the company continues to enter other areas of tech and maintain its current non-marketing divisions, even if not extremely profitable. And the stock has risen with Google’s expansion. Were Google to announce a sale of, say, its AI business, I am sure investors would feel concerned in spite of the lack of impact on Google’s bottom line. Yet for Intel, I see many investors praising the company’s decision to sell its memory business, as if this is somehow a positive sign for the future of Intel.

Innovation works much like evolution: The larger pool of genes, the better. Intel’s actions are akin to shrinking its gene pool for short-term gain. Consider this: Intel, one of the earliest players in the SSD market, with 12 years of consumer SSD production experience, sold its SSD business to SK Hynix, a company with under two years of experience in this sector and with – get this – equal market share to Intel’s NAND SSD business. That is, the deal quite easily could have gone the other way, with Intel buying up SK Hynix’s consumer NAND SSD business and actually competing with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), who would be holding only 33% more market share at that point. To step away from the market signals to investors that Intel is not willing to compete or innovate (often one-in-the-same in tech).

Often, companies who build themselves up on innovative technology find themselves forced to apply non-innovative practices for profit growth. Growth built via innovation often turns growth via streamlining, cost-cutting, and marketing (see Oracle). As Intel sells its less profitable business arms, I cannot help but wonder whether the next step is something equally damaging to the company’s historical culture of innovation – perhaps even outsourcing R&D to countries with cheaper labor.

Long-term Sacrifice for Short-term Gain

This sale is likely the first of many top-down, neglectful decisions from tech-savvy executives who prefer pretty balance sheets to potential growth. In the short term, extra cash certainly looks good for the company’s bottom line, especially as it prepares to engage in hundreds of billions of dollars of stock buybacks (note that the sale of its memory business does not result in proceeds covering the cost of these buybacks). But buybacks only help investors in the short term unless it is coupled with a plan for long-term growth; you want to buy back your stock when it is underpriced relative to future growth prospects. Intel is aiming to engage in buybacks immediately after pruning one of its own sources of innovation. The company has sold its shoes for the entry fee of a race.

I can see the other perspective, nonetheless - from a surface-level business perspective, this likely makes sense: Sell your low-margin businesses and re-invest in your company’s stock with the proceeds. Yet I must disagree that this is truly smart business management. Intel has dispatched a reliable revenue stream simply because, despite being profitable, it simply wasn’t of high enough margins to look good to investors. But investors also are familiar with diversification, and Intel is going against the standard investment procedures by narrowing its specializations, thereby increasing risk.

Intel is gambling here. In exchange for a reduction in diversification and innovative potential, it gets merely cash. The balance sheets might look good this coming quarter, but that is to say nothing about growth. Worse yet, as it seems as though this cash is going to stock buybacks, Intel is effectively gambling on its own stock price. Intel has cannibalized a part of its company to buy its own stock, which should objectively be worth less due to the missing revenue stream.

Don’t Gamble with Intel

The worst part in this gamble is that it has brought its investors along. However, you have a say in this. You do not have to be an unwilling participant, as you can always take your profits and leave, before the market catches up to Intel. I suggest you do so before 2020 is over.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.