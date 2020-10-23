An increase in global population and growth in developing economies will lead to robust demand for the company’s products.

Near the depths of this years' COVID inspired stock market plummet, I authored a piece on Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN). It was the first time I provided a Strong Buy rating on a stock.

The outcome?

The good news is the shares are up by low double digits. The bad news is the market increased more than four times that percentage in the same time period.

You're likely thinking I made a bad call. If so, you'll be surprised to learn that I stand by my original rating of Tyson. I contend the stock is undervalued, the company has strong growth potential, and the original thesis is largely intact.

African Swine Fever (ASF) has decimated the pig population in many countries, especially China, resulting in increased US pork exports and greater demand for chicken and beef. Furthermore, as the global economy and population expands, consumption of protein products increases at a robust pace.

As I will demonstrate in this thesis, Tyson outperforms rivals, thereby demonstrating the company possesses a solid management team and business model. The firm also has a reasonable financial foundation and a well funded, rapidly growing dividend.

Admittedly, the pandemic served as a setback, but as a long term investor, times like these can present an opportunity for savvy investors..

A Brief Overview

Tyson's stock outperformed the S&P by nearly 50% over the last decade. As the largest seller of protein products, management claims it produces one-fifth of the beef, pork, and chicken in the U.S. Even though the company shut down production facilities and incurred COVID related costs ($340 million total) Tyson still managed a profit last quarter of $527 million, down 22% YoY. Sales dropped just 7.9%, testifying to the veracity of the maxim, "People gotta eat."

Analysts' projected an adjusted EPS of $0.90 in Q3 while actual earnings hit $1.40 per share. Sales did disappoint by $540 million ($10.02 billion actual versus $10.56 consensus). Beef volume dropped by 23.8%, pork volume by 16.5% and chicken volume by 4.2%, largely due to lower sales to restaurants. However, an increase in prices ameliorated those losses to some extent.

Increased Demand For Protein Products, Swine Flu, And China

The company experienced a 25% increase YoY in international sales. I consider Tyson's expansion into overseas markets as an essential facet of this investment thesis, and I view robust growth in overseas sales as a near given.

Naysayers may point to the decline in the US of red meat consumption as a harbinger of tough times ahead. While it is true per capita beef consumption declined from 149.6 pounds in 1974 to 108.3 pounds today, poultry consumption increased more than two fold in the last forty years, from 48.5 pounds to 112 pounds.

Furthermore, as the globe's population increases and the worldwide economy expands, demand for protein products experiences commensurate growth.

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation

The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization projects a 73% increase in animal protein consumption over 2011 levels by 2050. The planets' population is also set to increase by 15% by 2050. During that time frame, North American and European per capita consumption will be stagnant; however, consumption in Asia and Africa will more than double, while Latin American and Caribbean consumption will experience robust growth.

Source: AgriPulse

As previously discussed, African Swine Flu (ASF) resulted in the decimation of China's pigs with estimated losses of 40% of that nation's total herd. Pork is a staple for consumers in China as well as much of east Asia and the Pacific. Seventy percent of the meat consumed by the Chinese is pork, and the loss of hogs is leading to more than empty portions on a plate: increased food prices are stoking inflation in China.

"There just isn't enough pork in the world to fill the gap." Rupert Claxton, Girafood

Aside from ASF's direct effect on the Chinese pork supply, a recent discovery of a wild boar infected with ASF near Germany's border with Poland resulted in South Korea, the Philippines and China banning pork exports from that country.

Germany is the number one European exporter of pork, boasting a commercial herd of 26 million pigs. The ban of German swine products amounts to 25% of China's pork imports and totals $1.2 billion.

"I predict ASF virus will remain endemic for some time in east Asia and eastern Europe, with constant introductions around the world. Currently nobody on this planet has the solution to the problem." Dirk Pfeiffer of City University in Hong Kong

Source: NewScientist

While there are those that believe the situation in China is a short term problem, others project a half decade will be needed to fill the gaps in food production left by ASF. Meanwhile, the Chinese are turning to alternative sources for consumption, and chicken is a readily available source of animal protein.

"It isn't fully appreciated that the market will take years, probably half a decade to rebalance. Even when the market does rebalance, it's going to be a different meat environment in China." Chenjun Pan, Rabobank analyst

There are estimates that the end result of ASF on China's food markets will be a reduction of pork's share of meat consumption from 63% of the average Chinese diet to 53%. Poultry's share of demand is projected to rise to 30% by 2025.

Tyson Foods: A Solid Management Team And Business Model

As stated early in this article, Tyson stock outperformed the S&P over the last decade. The shares are up roughly 275% over that time period versus the braider markets gain of approximately 191%.

Take a look at the following chart comparing Tyson's performance to that of companies well known throughout the DGI community.

Source: Q3 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

I'll make the claim this is proof the company has a durable business model and is headed by a solid management team. According to Morningstar, the firm's prepared foods segment doubled sales in that segment since 2014 (now 20% of total sales). Furthermore, those diversification efforts provide operating margins of 10% to 12% versus margins of 2% to 6% for beef and 8% for chicken and pork.

Through the acquisition of Keystone Foods, six BRF S.A. (BRFS) plants, and the 2019 deal providing the company with a 40% stake in Brazilian poultry behemoth Grupo Vibra (Grupo Vibra serves more than 50 countries worldwide), management positioned the company for the coming surge in global demand.

Valuation, Dividend, and Debt

Tyson currently trades for $59.73 per share. The average 12 month price target of 12 analysts is $78.90. The average price target of the 2 analysts rating the stock since the Q3 earnings call is $69.00.

The company has a current yield of 2.9%. The payout ratio is below 34% and the 5 year dividend growth rate is nearly 37%. While I doubt the dividend will continue to increase at such a robust pace, I anticipate healthy growth in the dividend for years to come.

At the end of 3Q20, Tyson's LTD to capital ratio was 42.0%, up from 40.8% at the end of FY19. Adjusted operating income covered interest expense by a factor of 6.2.

My Perspective

No one can guarantee ASF won't infect swine herds in the US. Consequently, the advantage Tyson currently holds could dissipate.

Nonetheless, I will make the following prognostications:

Tyson will benefit long term from the growing global population and the expansion of wealth in developing countries. Both of these trends will lead to increasing demand for animal protein.

Over the years, Tyson will be presented with a variety of variables beyond management's control. Feedstock for herds and flocks will suffer shocks, pandemics related to differing livestock will strike on occasion, and trade wars will create barriers to exports. While these developments will roil the stock from time to time, for patient investors, they will present blessings in disguise. Tyson will overcome these obstacles and provide solid overall returns for years to come.

Tyson presents an opportunity that checks all of my investment requirements, and unlike many stocks, the company's future is fairly straightforward. While the firm has no moat, it is one of the dominant players in its industry. The products it offers come close to being a requirement for daily life. Growing populations and economies will create a steadily increasing demand for the firm's products. Tyson has a reasonable debt, a safe and growing dividend, and trades at a bargain basement price.

Consequently, I reiterate my Strong Buy recommendation. While researching this article, I increased my investment in Tyson by 50%, and hold a moderately sized position in the company.

One Last Word

