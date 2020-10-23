Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) CEO Adolfo Castro on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Adolfo Castro - Chief Executive Officer

Mauricio Martínez - Grupo Bursátil Mexicano

Pablo Monsiváis - Barclays

Adolfo Castro

Thank you, Rachel and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on a conference call to discuss ASUR's third quarter 2020 financial and operating results. I hope each of you and your families have managed to stay healthy and safe since our previous earnings call. As a reminder, please note that certain statements made during the course of our discussion today may constitute forward-looking statements which are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including factors that may be beyond our company's control including the impact from COVID-19. For an explanation of these risks, please refer to our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Results this quarter were also significantly impacted by the ongoing effects of the global 19 pandemic. Airlines continued to operate with limited capacity while few passengers are taking flights. Either due to COVID and travel restrictions or because of health concerns. However, the lower rates of decline in monthly traffic that emerged in May and June, continuing through September. At the same time, ASUR's balance sheet has remained strong, which I will expand on shortly.

Starting with the overall travel environment. Neither Mexican nor Puerto Rico has issued travel bans to date, and ASUR airports in both countries have remained open. These airports, however, continued operating with significantly lower traffic levels, in line with Colombia travel connectivity plan. Commercial travels have progressively resumed starting September the 3rd. Our airports in Rionegro, Medellín and Montería began operations on September 1. While those in Carepa and Quibdó started on September 21. Our airport in Las in Corozal resumed operations more frequently on October the 2nd.

Within this context, ASUR's total traffic for the quarter went down 70% year-on-year to 3 million passengers, the declines of 64% in Mexico, 59% in Puerto Rico, and 95% in Colombia. Both Mexico and Puerto Rico posted a relatively better performance in domestic traffic bridging in the low to mid-15 range. While international traffic was down 78% and 88% year-on-year respectively. In September, certain airlines resumed some flights between Cancun airports and Latin America, and this month, some flights within Europe restarted.

In Colombia, giving the trip travel bans in most of the quarter, both domestic and international traffic showed similar performance levels as the previous quarter, with year-over-year declines in the mid to high 90s. Over the nine months, our total passenger traffic declined 57% year-on-year. As a reminder, because most of our commercial agreements with them include minimum guaranteed payments for passenger, they are not applying to pay rent in the absence of passengers. As a regard to the airlines, fee of our main airline customers that recently filed for bankruptcy protection, namely Aeromexico, Avianca Holdings and LATAM Airlines continue to make regular payments. Accordingly, we believe ASUR maintain sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations and continue operating normally.

And we continue to minimize cash burn outside its cost while maintaining an effective sales incentive protocols for employees and passengers is also allowing us to [Indiscernible] nominal. Terminal 2 at Cancun airport was reopened in July. While we expect to be open Terminal 3 at the end of October. It is of course will have an impact on our operating costs and expenses.

Moving on to ASUR financial position, ample liquidity and near-term principal payments that are quite low, meaning we continue upgrading from a position of financial strength. One that will allow us to effectively ramp up in our operation when travel demands accelerate. For perspective, we ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalent of Ps. 6 billion roughly the same as the year in 2019. We try to in cash Ps. 150 million in Mexico on Ps. 206 million in Colombian were partially offset by Ps. 132 million cash increase in Puerto Rico.

Total debt of the quarter was Ps. 14.7 billion, up 8% year end 2019. The increase was mainly due to the depreciation of peso against US dollar, and drawdown of US$10 million from the capital line of credit working capital in Puerto Rico, and a new Ps. 67 million bank loan in Colombia. We maintain a healthy maturity profile with principal payments of less than 1% of ASUR's total debt maturing in the fourth quarter, and only 6% of total debt maturing in 2021.

As regards the 2020 exporter of food debt, the majority of these 53% is denominated in US dollars, which is at the start [Indiscernible] year in Puerto Rico, while 20% is denominated in Mexican pesos and the remaining 20% in Colombia pesos. And the final [Indiscernible] balance sheet strength. Our leverage ratio stood at 1.5x at the close of the third quarter compared with a 0.8x in the same quarter last year.

Now turning to the top line, revenues in construction declined 56% year-on-year to Ps. 1.7 billion and still continue to experience similar declines in aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues during the quarter. Mexico was the main contributor accounting for nearly 50% of extra construction revenues.

Puerto Rico accounted for approximately 37% of total revenues while Colombia remains impacted by strict travel ban for most of the quarter. On a sequential basis revenues from construction increased 86% from slightly over Ps. 900 million in the second quarter. Also commercial revenues per passenger were slightly over Ps. 137 compared to the Ps. 99 passenger in the same year of last year. As we joined the prior quarter, increase reflects the sharp contraction in passenger traffic in combination with few commercial spaces with big threat.

In joint operating costs and expenses excluding construction costs declined 28% year-on-year, driven by reductions across our three countries of operation. In Mexico costs decline 25% on lower maintenance and energy expenses. Due to closures of Terminal 2 and 3 at Cancun airport. Lowered cost of sales from directly upgrading, operated convenience stores and along with a lower technical and compensation fees, also contributed to the decrease in Mexico's cost. These declines were partially offset by high provisions of [Indiscernible] collections in light of the low demand levels that our commercial clients continue experiencing.

In Puerto Rico, we obtain a $33 million grant on the US CARES Act. During the third quarter to be applied for endorsement of airplanes expense. Of this amount $8.3 million were reserve, which together with a lower cost of servicing position fee contributed to the F34 and declining growth during the quarter. This improvement was partially offset by higher amortization charges resulting from the impact of FedEx conversion. In dollar terms, total costs in Puerto Rico were down 35% during the year. I note here that $24.7 million remain available under the grants. Finally, cost to economy contracted 30% due to saving in maintenance, energy and security expenses, along with lower professional and concession fee.

Moving down to the P&L. Consolidated EBITDA declined 70% year-on-year to Ps.755 million due [Indiscernible] threat of the pandemic that I have been discussing, however, compared to the Ps. 16 million in the second quarter 2020 when excluding the onetime insurance recovery related to Hurricane Maria that quarter.

By country of operations EBITDA gains of Ps. 492 million in Mexico, and Ps. 312 million Puerto Rico in the quarter were offset by an EBITDA loss of Ps. 59 in Colombia. [Indiscernible] consolidate adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 45% this quarter, from 64% in the year ago quarter, but improved from comparable 1.8 in second quarter 2020.

With regard to CapEx, we invested Ps. 835 million in the third quarter. Of this amount, we invested over 90% or Ps. 759 million in Mexico to continue executing the expansion of the [Indiscernible] airport terminal. For example, expansion of the checking area at these terminals have been completed and now in operational. In the first nine months, we've entered a total of Ps. 1.5 million in Mexico and we remain on schedule ensuring the construction of the parallel taxiway to the second runway at the airport. And with the beginning of the third expansion phase of terminal 4. Note that our massive development planning in Mexico calls for an investment of approximately Ps. 5.3 billion in 2020. Stay at home orders in Mexico continue to be [Indiscernible] in disruptions at each of the project under the plan. We have kept the government appraise of these delays, and have received related approvals to proceed with Ps. 2.1 million of construction work during 2021.

As a final note, the Mexico last month, our President announced plans to build a new airport into [Indiscernible]. However, as of today, there has been no official information about where exactly it will be located. Who will operate the airport, nor the title of aviation it will serve? In Puerto Rico, we invested a total of Ps. 74 million, mainly for major maintenance and repairs to runways and taxiways. For major maintenance of our efforts in Colombia, we invested nearly Ps. 2 million during the quarter. Because our CapEx commitment to this airport was reached last year, only major maintenance CapEx remains in this country. Before taking questions about the quarter, I wish [Indiscernible] once again, to continue operating from that position, and so stay enabling us to success is actually navigate the various adverse effects of the pandemic on our business.

In addition, with our solid balance sheet, we'll continue carefully managing cash while reducing variable costs where we can, to better align them with exceeding travel demand. We therefore remain confident that we will be well positioned when travel condition became sustainable again. That ends my prepared remarks, Rachel; please open the line for questions.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Hi, good morning, Adolfo. Thank you for the call. Just a quick question on Columbia. Just what have you seen traffic recovery in Colombia is the numbers - are they encouraging? And is it a fair assumption that there will be a slower recovery than what we have seen in Mexico? Thank you.

AdolfoCastro

Hi, Ellen, good morning, and thanks for your question. In the case of Colombia, I have to say that we make probability see the same kind of recovery process that we saw in Mexico. The only point that could be a negative effect for these recovery process is the situation that some of the traffic principally from navigating to - is a business traffic. So let's wait and see and how a recovery process is there.

[Indiscernible] of Credit Suisse.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Hello. Thank you for the call and two questions for us. The first one is on the MDP, the potential renegotiation as far as we understand you haven't request renegotiation. So I'm curious on the current status and develop some sort of time for renegotiation.

AdolfoCastro

HI, [Indiscernible], good morning, in the case what you're mentioning, in accordance with our world contract is stated that in the case of a Mexican - by more than 5% of the last 12 months. And that has an impact on traffic. We may request an [Indiscernible] revision. That number of 5.3% negative GDP for lengthy growth over the last few months was obviously [Indiscernible], so then we are working to construct the request. And we are in the process to deliver that to the authorities. I believe it may be filed during the fourth quarter of the year.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Okay. Thank you. And my second question is from the CARES Act reimbursement in Puerto Rico. So considering that you have used roughly $5 billion in this third quarter, and there are an additional $25 million, what the expectation going forward to use it for the next quarter? Is it going to be fully deployed on the fourth quarter or it's going to be a gradual deployment going forward?

AdolfoCastro

Of course we have gradual deployments. And I'm sure that there's some of these will be in 2021.

MauricioMartínez

Hi, good morning, Adolfo. Thank you for taking my question. Just a question on MDP, do you at this moment have any pressure regarding traffic or nothing - or even - it could be used in the formula something you can gauge, the progress - progress, but do you have these points where you can share with us?

AdolfoCastro

Hi, Mauricio. Good morning. And we are exactly in that processes. As I said, we are in the process of documents and finalizing the calculation. So I cannot share with you of those numbers as of today.

MauricioMartínez

Okay, so, for the second question, if I may ask. I hear the CapEx that you mentioned in your initial remarks, I am not sure if I heard correct it right, is 2.1 billion for next year.

AdolfoCastro

Yes. 2.1 billion will be constructed next year.

MauricioMartínez

And in addition to how much in the fourth quarter.

AdolfoCastro

So we were expecting Ps. 5.3 billion for the year. You have the numbers of the third quarter and you have to adopt it 2.1 and that will be the third for next year.

PabloMonsiváis

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. My question is a strategy course and you currently open terminal 3 in Cancun. Can you please provide some guidance on how to expect your cost turning forward in a specific do you see the cost of services could reach the governmental side? I know at some point in 2021 or 2022. How do you see cost turning? Thank you.

AdolfoCastro

Hi, good morning. Well, apart from cost that we have saved because of the closure of Terminal 2 and 3, we have made some additional things around the company. So it's important to understand that during the second quarter, these both terminal three and two were closed. As I mentioned in the remarks, Terminal 2 was open in July, and we're expecting to open terminal 3 at the end of October. I believe that of course, you will see some increasing the cost for the fourth quarter, not at the level in which you're working.

PabloMonsiváis

Okay, and in order to get to very close to the level that you have into 2019. You think that by 2021, we're going to get there?

AdolfoCastro

Well, it's hard to say. Nobody knows exactly what's going to happen with this kind of situation. But if things go back to normal, I believe we'll have to go back to normal again. And normality is something that we can be prior to 2019.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Hi, everyone. Thanks for call and for taking my questions. Hello, Adolfo. I hope you're doing well. Just a couple of questions from my side. First, could you provide some additional color on the CARES Act funding that you initiate in Puerto Rico, specifically, from taxpayer grants?

AdolfoCastro

Hi. This is a grant from the US government to all the airports in that sense Puerto Rico airport considers entirely that. The approval was $33.4 million. You have seen what we have disposed. There's the remaining $24.7 million that will be disposed in the future.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Okay, thank you. And my second question is as I [Indiscernible] only a minor damage to the conclusion [Indiscernible] Hurricane, are there any updates on the [Indiscernible].

AdolfoCastro

Well, what lower in comparison - low in terms of volume in comparison with what we saw in 2018? Of course, due to seasonality in today we do not have almost any back [Indiscernible] we will have to expect what is the volume for next year. This is not something that we can predict or that is something that is typical; the worst we have seen over the last 20 years was in 2018. And say probably like to that year, three years in 20 years.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Good morning, Adolfo. Thank you for taking my question. Most of mine has been answered, just could give a little bit of color on how much was traffic impacted during the month of October due to hurricane impact. Thank you.

AdolfoCastro

Well, in the case of the Cancun, I can say that probably one day and a half has been lost from the airports of Cancun and [Indiscernible] in terms of passenger traffic.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Sorry, how much?

AdolfoCastro

One day and a half.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Hello. Thank you for taking my question. And congratulation on your results. I think in your remarks from the operating margin regarding additional investment ASUR is requesting [Indiscernible] effort and also acquisition continue to [Indiscernible]. I think if you have your opinion about it and [Indiscernible] Thank you.

AdolfoCastro

Thanks, Amanda. And thanks for your words. In the case of [Indiscernible], we are expecting to hear what the intentions of the airport are, it can afford for more than two flights a day, so we'll have to wait and see what their expectations on this project.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Okay. And regarding [Indiscernible] airport. Do you have any thoughts?

AdolfoCastro

In the case of the airport of [Indiscernible] as I said in my remarks, we do not have recent information as of today. And the most important questions we have at the moment are the ones that I said during the remarks.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Thank you for the call and just two quick questions. First, you reported a decrease in account receivable for Colombia and Mexico. Can you give us a bit of color of how much was this - or the decrease from collection and how much from write off? And second that you mentioned in the press release that you have been receiving payment from [Indiscernible] Avianca. Have you seen any deterioration in the payments of any other carrier? Thanks.

AdolfoCastro

Well, in the case of the reduction in accounts receivable is one of them, or the principal effect is of course we will be totally insane. So you can track the seasonality on one side and compare that with the previous quarter. In terms of write offs, as I said, during the remarks, we have increased our accounts, from the top of my head, because I don't have the exact figure. But let's say that during the quarter, it should be around Ps. 30 million. In terms of the remaining balance, I would say more than all of them are being impacted with the exception of one. That is the case of [Indiscernible]

MauricioMartínez

Yes, thank you. Thank you for taking my follow up question. I was wondering if you can give any color on the customer service typically on the expectations going forward. We'll see - what we saw that this quarter, you will practically maintain the levels of cost savings that you had in the second quarter going forward in fourth quarter or next year, how much do you think this could go up? And I imagine that would be driven by the demand of the passengers but what are your expectations on the current service?

AdolfoCastro

Mauricio, as I said, the only negative impact we can expect for the fourth quarter the opening of terminal 3. So you will see an increase there. Of course, the opening of terminal 3 has to do with the recovery process and additional measures we have to take at airports in terms of social distancing. And of course, the capacity is not exactly the same as it was before these measures were implemented. So the only effect again, in the case of terminal 3.

Adolfo Castro

Thank you, Rachel. And thank you again for participating in our third quarter results conference. On behalf of our team, we wish you a good day and please stay safe. Good bye.

