Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc (CSTR) CEO Tim Schools on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Please note that today's call is being recorded and will be made available for replay on CapStar's website. Please not that CapStar's earnings release, the presentation materials that will be referred to in this call and the Form 8-K that CapStar's filed with the SEC are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of CapStar website at www.ir.capstarbank.com.

Also, during this presentation, CapStar may make certain comments that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal security laws. Forward-looking statements reflect CapStar's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and its financial performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are based upon CapStar's expectations, estimates and projections as of today. Accordingly, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risk, assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond CapStar's control.

Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Except as otherwise required by law, Capstar disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, this presentation may include certain non-GAAP financial measures.

The risk, assumptions and uncertainties impacting the forward-looking statements and the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and the presentation materials referred to in this call. Finally, CapStar is not responsible for and does not edit nor guarantee accuracy of its earnings teleconference transcripts provided by third parties. The only authorized live archived webcast and transcriptions are located on CapStar's website. With that, I'm now going to turn the presentation over to Tim Schools, CapStar's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Tim Schools

Good morning, and thank you everybody for participating on our call. We had an outstanding quarter and we appreciate the opportunity to review it with you. If everyone will begin on page 3, I will discuss the highlights of our quarter. Denis and Chris will then briefly cover key trends and thereafter, I will close by providing an overview of an exciting formal initiative we are embarking on to improve our operational and financial performance. In third quarter, we reported operating earnings per share of $0.43 pretax pre provisioned assets of 1.86% and return on average tangible common equity of 13.76%. This quarter, we had two sizable items which we do not expect to recur on a frequent basis, first a $1.99 million expense related to previously terminated swaps. These swaps were terminated at a loss several years ago, and the expense has been amortized over time as the related hedged funding remained in place. A significant portion of the funding matures since June 30, and the remaining funding will be maturing over the next nine months.

The remaining funding is above current market rates and no longer needed with our excess liquidity. Thereby we have made the decision that we will not renew the funding as it will save CapStar approximately $100,000 a year. This decision will eliminate the non cash amortization expense that was occurring and move the company to its core underlying earnings run rate. Second, we sold two branches at a gain to book value that came with the Athens Federal acquisition, which were not operating at the time of that transaction. Adjusting for these two items our earnings per share was $0.48, pretax pre provision to assets 2.06% and return on average tangible common equity 15.49%. Like all banks this quarter had a number of nuances, such as our mortgage results, PPP, excess deposits, and the effect of our FCB acquisition that affects certain common performance ratios. We have a tremendous mortgage operation and while we are very proud of their results, we also are proud of the continued improvements across the underlying core bank.

We know mortgage is not sustainable at the current level long term, as this quarter they contributed an unbelievable $0.16 per share to our earnings. However, our mortgage business is built on purchase money transactions, and that combined with the strength of Nashville should allow them to continue to be a meaningful contributor into the future. Subtracting 100% of mortgage from the $0.48 of the adjusted operating earnings per share I just referenced, places the core banks contribution at $0.32 per share. That is with $0.08 of provision expense. This equates to a pretax pre-provision to assets of 1.65% and an efficiency ratio of 55.6%. We are pleased with this result as historically CapStar's consolidated pretax pre-provision to assets has been 1.40% to 1.50% and efficiency ratio 60% to 65%. As I will discuss in closing over time, we strive long term for these to be 1.8% plus and 55% or lower.

From a growth standpoint, we were also pleased with the increases in revenue per share with and without mortgage. We had growth in deposits in late period growth in loans. Line utilization is down nearly $50 million since March 31. Additionally, we continue to lower our shared national credits, which are down to about $75 million or 4% of total loans from a high of 22% just a few years ago, creating a higher quality balance sheet. In addition to mortgage, we had a nicely income contribution from growth and deposit service charges, our SBA team and FCB. Through extensive discipline, strong operating leverage led to improvement in our efficiency ratio. Chris is going to provide insights into our credit metrics and outlook. But I will point out our past is classified assets and net charge-offs remain at very low levels. And we continue to see gradual improvements in economic activity. Of note, a key metric we and others are monitoring during this period is deferral percentage. As Chris will discuss further, we have worked closely with our customers more often than not strengthening our position as we agree to deferrals.

One thing we've noted this quarter as other banks have released earnings is deferrals are being reported differently. Our definition of a deferral is where we have agreed to allow a borrower to not pay principal or not pay principal and interest regardless if we receive concessions. This does not appear to be a consistent application across other banks. I mentioned this as I know it is natural to compare ratios among banks.

With that, I'll turn it over to Denis.

Denis Duncan

Thank you, Tim, and good morning, everyone. On slide 7 of our deck; our net interest income of $19.7 million for the quarter reflects a continued increase over the past three quarters. We closed the FCB acquisition on July 1st, which accounted for some of this increase. The net interest margin was 2.72% for the quarter and was impacted by several items in the quarter which Tim has mentioned. First, we continued to hold excess deposits on our balance sheet, which adversely affected the net interest margin by 42 basis points in the quarter. In addition, we recognized $1.9 million of expense related to the swaps, which impacted the quarter net interest margin by 26 basis points. Finally, our second quarter sub debt issuance, while improving our capital ratios lowered the net interest margin by five basis points. Adjusting for these items, our net interest margin for the third quarter was 3.4% and relatively stable from the past couple of quarters.

On slide 8, deposits increased $617 million over the second quarter; $442 million of balances came over with the acquisition of FCB while legacy deposits grew by approximately $174 million for the quarter. Our deposit costs declined 20 basis points excluding the acceleration of the swap loss. And we further lower deposit rates across the board late in the third quarter, which will provide benefit in the fourth quarter. Our excess balances are being strategically addressed through a four prong strategy, including continued pricing opportunities, a focus on loan growth, purchases within our investment portfolio and the potential runoff of higher priced deposits.

On slide 9, our average loans were $2.1 billion for the quarter, an increase of $326 million, $289 million of those balances came over with the acquisition of FCB. But we also saw line utilization decline during the quarter to 45.8%. And our ending period loans increased $17.5 million or roughly 3.7% annualized. We are working diligently within CapStar to improve our capabilities regarding loan growth, with a new Knoxville team expansion into Rutherford and Williamson counties with the FCB acquisition, significant wins with PPP, non customers, and strong and continuing growing loan pipelines. Our loan yield for the quarter was 4.47% relatively stable with the prior quarter.

On slide 10, our net and our noninterest income continue to be strong for the quarter with record levels of revenue and mortgage and SBA. The combination with FCB provided increased deposit service charges of over $400,000 for the quarter, as we discussed previously recorded a gain of $394,000 in connection with the sale of two dormant branches acquired back in 2018.

On slide 11, we provide additional information regarding the record quarter in our mortgage business. Increased volumes and margins drove the increase in revenue for the quarter.

On slide 12, our operating noninterest expenses were $20.2 million for the quarter which resulted in an improved ratio which Tim mentioned, due to our strong mortgage results and the benefit of the FCB acquisition. Examining our core banking results, excluding mortgage and the swap loss, we experienced strong operating leverage for the quarter, with revenues growing over 3x our expenses.

With that, I will turn it over to Chris Tietz who will drill down a bit more into our credit position.

Chris Tietz

Thank you, Denis. Turning the page 14. We operate in good markets in a pro business state. So we believe we have a good operating environment and a strong foundation for quality growth. I draw your attention to some highlights. Our portfolio continues to be well diversified, with considerable enhancement in recent quarters resulting from our mergers. We remain committed to proactive portfolio oversight continuing with forward looking asset quality review on a regular basis. Our goal is to achieve early identification of an early engagement into special situations so that we can impact them early. We continue to be committed to a robust and independent loan review process with our external vendor recently completing the second of three loan reviews for 2020. And finally, as we have highlighted in previous presentations, we continue in our commitment to robust stress testing, and believe that our portfolios quality attributes, combined with strong capital levels allow us substantial flexibility, even in scenarios worse than what our economy has experienced in the course of 2020.

With that said, let's focus on COVID-19. Despite the impact that this disease has had on the economy, we remain cautiously optimistic. We continue to experience low delinquencies, low classified asset levels and virtually no net charge offs. As I will expand on in a few minutes, payment deferrals and modifications remain at low levels. But we remain vigilant and committed to regular oversight in pandemics sensitive sectors, so we can be proactive in responding to special situations that may arise. We have created and refined a simple pandemic rating system that adds a second dimension to our incumbent risk rating system. Over the last six months, we have had more upgrades in pandemic risk measures than downgrades. For example, ambulatory medical providers and dental practices were severely impacted in the early weeks of the pandemic as patient traffic slowed to a fraction of pre pandemic levels. Now patient activity is normalizing in many practices are seeing record revenues as patients catch up on deferred procedures. However, this is not the case across all industries, and some have sought accommodation to reduce fixed charges.

In prior periods, we have focused on four industry sectors traditionally viewed as having outsized potential impact from the pandemic. As we reported last quarter, CapStar was experiencing minimal impact in three of those previously reported categories that included retail, senior living and restaurants. So this quarter, we are going to focus on the loans with deferrals and payment modifications since this is the best indicator of where our portfolio is experiencing pandemic impact.

Let's turn to page 15. As we all know, sectors tied travel, entertainment and events are experiencing the greatest impact and represent the sector's most likely to seek payment modification. There are two points that I want to emphasize. First, as Tim indicated earlier, we believe that in recent months, the term deferral has become ambiguous and meaning, why do I say that? Six months ago, we were describing deferrals as being accommodations where we waive both principal and interest for a period of three to six months. Generally, with the deferred amounts being added to the end of the amortization period. At September 30, we have four loans totaling $15 million that are still in that kind of deferral. In all four cases, those full payment deferrals expire in coming weeks. Using this definition, as a benchmark, we'd be reporting less than 1% of loans in deferral. But we also have $76 million in loans where we have temporarily modified the repayment terms such the borrower's paying interest only for periods ranging from 2 to 15 months. Perhaps we are being conservative in representing the situation. But in the interest of transparency, we are generally referring to a loan deferral as anything where we have modified the borrower's payment, because their business was impacted by the pandemic. Thus, when we state that we have loan deferrals of 4.7%, this includes what may be more accurately referred to as a temporary payment modification tailored to the borrower situation.

In nearly every case, the accommodation includes the continuation of interest payments, and we are receiving something in return for the consideration granted, we are comfortable doing this based on assessment of the borrower's liquidity, the resources of its owners and guarantors and its monthly cash flows. What we receive in return has included payment of previously deferred interest and/ or establishment of financial covenants gear to maintaining minimum levels of liquidity, restricting distributions to owners, enhancing financial reporting, and in some cases, enhancing guarantees. The second point I want to emphasize on these deferrals is that there is no one size fits all solution to these situations. As examples, we had a case where a borrower sought only a one month deferral. We've had cases where the borrower received deferrals in the past and decided they didn't need it, and paid back the deferred amounts, even though there were no penalties by not doing so.

We've had a situation where we approved the deferral, documented the change and the borrower unilaterally decided to keep paying according to the original terms. I only give these details to so the nuances of the situation in hope that you will see that regardless of how we define it. It's a small number of borrowers in established relationships with generally good collateral positions and sufficient liquidity and staying power to meet short term needs through the downturn triggered by this pandemic. If the borrower's did not have those qualitative characteristics, we would not view deferral as a solution best suited to their situation, and would likely seek an alternative workout plan with a more onerous risk rating being applied.

As noted on page 15, the pool of modified loans is divided into three primary sectors. Hotels are the biggest sector with approximately $42 million of loans having payment modifications. These accounts for about 45% of our hotel exposure. To me, given the attention being paid to the sector is more meaningful that the other 55% is doing remarkably well. The second major sector is entertainment, events and restaurants. These consist of three primary borrower groups. The first subset consists of borrowers directly tied to support for the music industry, including concert venues and support services to touring artists groups. The second subset consists of borrowers providing services to conventions, and other events. This could include catering, event planning, event venues, party rentals, and so on. These loans are mostly secured by real estate. Much of what is not secured by real estate is generally secured by tangible assets like vehicles. And finally, the third subset in this group is restaurants where we have a small amount of exposure. The restaurants in this subset are impacted by diminished tourism traffic in downtown Nashville.

The third category I'll draw your attention to is a diverse pool of real estate secured borrowers that include churches, parking lot operators; some residential properties and owner occupied commercial real estate. Many of these loans are directly impacted by diminished tourism traffic in downtown Nashville.

Turning to page 16. While I spoke earlier about the resilience of most of our hotel borrowers, I also know it's a key point of interest to you. So here's a broad overview of the portfolio by market by flag and by deferral status. I also acknowledge that there was a lot of discussion, particularly in the CMBS space, about potential stressors on valuations for hotels. In monitoring publications this topic, the general observations, I note are that the greater value shock adjustments should be applied to more recent valuations on newer properties, and the value shock adjustments would decline on older vintage loans and appraisals. Without expressing an opinion on these discussions, I simply provide this so that you can see that our newer vintage originations are at low loan to value ratios reflecting our high cash equity underwriting expectations. While we acknowledge that value stress may emerge in coming quarters, it requires an enormous reduction in value to put these projects at risk of loss given a potential future default. While the 2016 and 2017 originations are at higher loan to value ratios than our average, these are acquired transactions and not underwritten against our high cash equity template. Nonetheless, these properties are generally in East Tennessee along the interstate corridors that have fared better in the pandemic than their urban and convention driven counterparts.

So having taken a deep dive into payment modifications, and hotels, let's step back and look at the big picture of our portfolios quality.

Turning to page 17, past dues are very low and stable, actually showing incremental improvement through the pandemic. classified loans and non performing assets are at low levels offering us considerable operating flexibility to remain externally focused, and net charge offs remain low, averaging less than $200,000 per quarter for the last several quarters. Frankly, if it wasn't for the pandemic, we would show you this slide and simply let it speak for itself. Finally, continuing the theme of maintaining a conservative posture against the uncertainties of what the pandemic will bring next, page 18 shows a couple of different views of the allowance for loan losses, adjusting for purchase money marks and/ or removing PPP loans, whether on a GAAP basis or an adjusted basis, we see the range as conservatively bias in these uncertain times, regardless of how you choose to slice it. With that I'll turn it to Tim to discuss our merger activities.

Tim Schools

Thanks, Chris. Our FCB transaction closed July 1. On page 20, you can see our expanded footprint less than two years ago CapStar had five Nashville based offices with heavy reliance on four key producers. Today we have a broader regional presence with the additions of Athens, Manchester and Waynesboro. We have invested in a Knoxville de novo team. In an early fourth quarter, we have formalized a Rutherford Williamson County team to the south of Nashville where CapStar has had little focus today. FCB is off to a great start; with Covid, we work together early to offer PPP loans in their markets, which were not as available. The conversion of bank of Waynesboro occurs this weekend and First National Bank of Manchester occurs next month. I'm happy to report our forecasted one time expenses and cost saves are on track if not exceeding. In through FCB strong performance and our mortgage results, we've earned back a significant portion of our initial tangible book value dilution. We are already working with each of these markets on opportunities where relationships would have been too large for them prior to our partnership.

Moving to page 22, as I've learned more about CapStar over the past year, I have shared my observations with you about the strength of our model and customer service, quality of our customers, strength of our markets; involvement in our communities and stellar standing with our regulators. I have also discussed our need and desire to improve our operating results in common stock performance, so that our efforts translate to a great investment for our shareholders. I've had the benefit of working in established high performing organizations as well as strong franchise that had opportunities to improve operating performance. And through a focused concerted effort, each of them achieved higher operating performance. With our new management team in place, we've worked over the summer to develop a three year strategic plan designed to generate operating results, and compound annual returns to common shareholders that exceed industry and market averages.

Page 23 and 24 report our historical operating and common stock performance versus the broader industry. Looking on page 23, at all banks nationally $500 million to $10 billion in assets, CapStar's net interest margin percentage has been lower and more volatile, and efficiency ratio at or above peers. This has led to a lower pretax pre-provision to assets and return on assets. Combined with lower growth it has led to common stock returns below the industry as outlined on page 24. Bottom line this is unacceptable.

On page 25, we lay out the objectives of a new project, project new CapStar. To keep it simple, I see where we can clearly manage to a better, long term NIM through greater focus on deposit gathering and deposit pricing, managed to a more stable NIM through improved NIM management. Manage our expenses more thoroughly via vendor management and workforce productivity metrics. Enhance our growth by ensuring equal contribution from all sales personnel and a best in class sales process. And lastly, manage our capital strategically. We have a terrific company that we are very proud of competitive management team and strong and committed employee base. Working together in an orchestrated manner is I have done at American Savings, United Community and Highland Union Bank; we are going to continuously improve our organization and achieve our desired goal.

We're now happy to turn it over to the moderator for questions.

We have our first question comes from the line of Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler.

StephenScouten

Good morning. A couple of questions maybe first, obviously, loan to deposit ratios down to I guess under 78%, even if you include the held for sale, which is great. I'm wondering what; if anything kind of near term you might do to utilize the excess liquidity, whether it be additional investments, allowing certain deposits to run off anything on the borrowings front, et cetera. Just talking about balance sheet management opportunities there.

TimSchools

Yes, so we were going to approach it in a multi faceted approach. We've read a lot of releases, it seems like banks are taking different strategies. I don't know if that's our side or the lines that something's going. [Tech Difficulty] what we're doing is, you know, if you read Jamie diamond, Jamie said, he's not going to go after low yielding 50 basis points investments, he's investing for the long term. SunTrust, I think put on $500 million of mortgage backed securities; we're really, a lot of smart people approaching a different way. And so we're going to do a multiple approach. Just in Excel, you would love for the deposits to go away because they're underwater, you're investing at 10 basis points, and they may be costing you 30 or 40.

That's not reality, because it's really existing customers that have increased their balances, and you don't want to risk a long term relationship. So I'd say the approaches were taken, they're outlined on page eight, but number one, we're going to continue looking at pricing and we're going to look at this ways that we can price --the higher balances at a lower rate, which would maybe encourage them to move the excess balances somewhere else. And if not, at least we would save on those balances, we're going to look at some special loan programs, which I don't want to get into for competitive reasons so that others don't do it. We're going to look at some shorter term investments. So just multiple strategies and I think people thought these deposits would come in and leave. But I think everybody's now feeling that they stay here a little longer.

But we're focused on the long term and maintaining our customer relationships, and we will try and offset the earnings drag, their earnings drag, I'd have to get it more exact. But , if we've had $300 million now of excess liquidity, just say, and we're, it's costing us underwater 20 or 30 basis points, that's probably an annualized $800,000 to $900,000 a year that it's costing in addition to the denominator being bigger in your margin calculation.

StephenScouten

Then any update on plans around the share buyback resumption there?

TimSchools

We were studying it, I actually reached out to Sandler and Keith, probably two months ago, I guess it was the middle of August and just said what are you saying, and this was the trading desks. And the feedback was, most smaller to midsize banks had stopped after first quarter, some kept going through. And at that time in August, banks were stepping back in and reinitiating their plans. So we just completed our three year strategic plan. We actually presented it to the board yesterday, and we wanted to get through that. But it is something we're considering and remodeling, we think our stock is an outstanding value. And it's really a measure of balancing the growth opportunities we have versus returning the capital, but it is it is being studied.

StephenScouten

And just last thing for me noticed that the classified ratio did go up a bit and wondering, what was the driver of that? Or is that largely SPB merger?

TimSchools

Well, let me just add and Chris can provide any details if he wants. But when the contraction hit in say March and April, right, we and other banks went ahead and were proactive and putting provisions in. And that was really foresight, right? There'd been no migration of quantitative factors. And I think anyone banks are also taking different approaches on this, Steve, and I know one bank that's moved 100% of all their deferrals into substandard just to be conservative. So we certainly anticipated migration, and Chris can walk through the method we've taken, but we've moved some of our deferrals down, we've moved some of the pandemic categories down. And some of it is true, operating migration, some of it is proactive, conservatism, but Chris, would you like to add?

ChrisTietz

Yes, absolutely. Yes, some of it did come from the acquisition of FCB. A few million dollars, it would be single digits, and we have some migration both up and out within our portfolio. So, see what I think the main key that I would focus on is that it's a dynamic pool. What we had at the end of the second quarter, we resolved about 25% or 30% of it in the course of this quarter, which was remarkably high ratio. Having said that, with the pandemic, we are conservative in our risk ratings, and we don't look to payment deferrals or payment modifications as an excuse to not rate our credits properly.

TimSchools

And, Steven, let me just be clear, it is not FCB. So I don't want you to think just because that close this quarter that jumped the number on, it is anticipated and expected migration in deferral loans or the pandemic categories.

Operator

We have our next question comes from the line of Catherine Mealor from KBW.

CatherineMealor

Thanks. Good morning. Hey, good morning, Catherine. Tim, you're talking a lot about goals around pretax pre-provision earnings, and you laid out a longer-term target for over 1.8%. This quarter, we're at over two but mortgage is driving a lot of that. Is there a way to think about kind of a more near term target on where you think pretax provision ROA could go next year, kind of as mortgage maybe normalizes a little bit but before you can really get long term benefits from work in the margin higher. Thanks.

TimSchools

Well, I haven't done this three times now, but I haven't done it in the middle of a crisis where rates have gone down this much. So it's a little different because my margin has been taken from me. So just all I would say is, it's doable, have done it. Bear with us. And it's a very difficult time to forecast and model. And so I don't want to put a number out there and then lead to false expectations. The way I would think about it, this is just me, historically, CapStar, if you look at that sheet that I think was page 23, our pretax pre-provision has been, 1.40 to 1.45, which if you just go in Excel banking is basic math, if you go in Excel, take your margin, if you -- that page shows the industry average was about 3.60. If you have that industry average margin of 3.60. And you want a 125 ROA at current tax rates, and you're going to have reasonable credit cost, you have to have about a 55% efficiency ratio. So it's hard for me to say right now with what's going on with margins, and so forth, but we're just -- we're going to approve off this space. I think that the immediate opportunity is probably on the efficiency side vendor management and productivity workforce metrics. But in time, I do believe, as the absolute curve goes up DDA and equity are worth more in your NIM. And also think we can do a much better job on deposit gathering and deposit pricing. So I'm really excited.

DenisDuncan

Catherine, this is Denis. Just one thing to add on is, as you know, the mortgage environment out there continues to remain very strong. And I'll leave it at that.

TimSchools

Yes. And when I modeled that, I'm just trying to give illustration, I want to get us. I think for our size company, even without this cycle, our mortgage company just kills it; we have one of the best mortgage companies in any company I've worked in. And so I think maybe our contribution, even the last year or two has maybe been outside for our size bank. So that's why I really want to focus on what is the bank only efficiency ratio, what is the bank only pretax pre-provision, we need to really make sure we understand we have our arms around that and where we can improve. And then the mortgage is just added value when it happens. But we'll give you more color as we move along. Give us a little bit of space; we're going to roll this out in fourth quarter. And having done this three times, a board is sort of the same way. What are you going to give us every quarter, Tim? It doesn't work that magically. At ASB all I could tell you is, I knew I could improve that company. And we did. And but I was not able in time period one to lay out every initiative by quarter when it was going to happen and when it was going to fall in. I don't want to get into details. But I see a lot of opportunity on vendor management. We don't have workforce productivity metrics. So if you walk in my loan ops area, or my deposit ops area or my credit area, or even on my front line, there's not metrics, every company I've been in, in loan ops, there's metrics of how many files per person or how many, whatever. We, this company it's not operated in that manner. And so there'll be a lot of opportunities.

CatherineMealor

Maybe a follow up onto the expense side, is there any way to quantify how much of the expense base right now is driven from the higher mortgage revenue? And then also the timing of STD cost savings? And what that -- how that will impact the expense base next quarter?

TimSchools

Absolutely. So Lynn, I don't want to put on the spot. But do you have you -- can you look quickly to see if you have a slide on mortgage only expense? So what we did while Lynn looking that up, we've our teammate Glen Rhodes here with us is, in my talking points, I calculated a pretax pre-provision and efficiency ratio excluding mortgage. So what we did, you all in our income statements, see the revenue presented and noninterest income, but you don't see the associated expense down in noninterest expense. So it's hard for you to adjust. The net of that was $0.16 per share contribution. So I could do it real quick. If you have a calculator, we're looking it up. But if you take $0.16, a $0.01 is about $278,000 of pretax pre-provision so if you take 16 times $278,000 I think that's like $4.2 million. And then what you'd have to do, that's the pretax pre-provision. And then I think on our income statement, I don't have it in front of me, but the mortgage number was like $9 million for the quarter for revenue.

DenisDuncan

$9.7 million.

TimSchools

Yes. So I think what we're going to get, we're looking it up; I think it's going to be the 9.7 minus the 4.2.

DenisDuncan

That's correct.

CatherineMealor

Right, okay. Into the 4.2 is within is what's an expensive and then that?

TimSchools

No. The 4.2 is the pretax pre-provision of mortgage. And so that 9.7 -- yes, so I think the numbers are 9.7, seven is the revenue; 4.2 is the pretax pre-provision.

CatherineMealor

Got it.

TimSchools

Which the expenses are about 5.7. And that translates to $0.16 a share. But you all don't see the 5.7 because it's consolidated in it.

CatherineMealor

Yes. And as I look at that versus there's a, I think in your slide, you say that was up one point, where $1.6 million, I think over last quarter, so it was even higher than the last and that's -- [Multiple Speakers]

TimSchools

Yes because the revenue is a lot higher, that business is largely commission incentive based.

CatherineMealor

Great. Okay. And one just because modeling question, do you have the amount of revenue from PPP? And then also the critical yield on number for this quarter?

TimSchools

I don't have it off hand but we could get back to you on that.

Operator

We have our next question comes from the line of Jennifer Demba from SunTrust.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good morning. It's Brendon on Jennifer. I wanted to discuss and wanted to learn more and know more about the progress you guys are having, as far as market share gains. And I know that the PPP program, you were able to capitalize on some opportunity competitors. Just want to know if that's still going away as it was last quarter. And if you're seeing any increase in opportunities.

TimSchools

Yes. I'd say it's not going like last quarter, I'd say it's going even better. And while all of us in the world are managing through a lot with COVID. And we've got our acquisition on top of that that's going on. We're focused on growth. And we've invested in a Knoxville team; Knoxville should approach $100 million in loans by year end. We printed out our leader board the other day on our bankers who have produced the most new balances this year. Two of our top five are in our Knoxville market. And one gentleman has produced I think $22 million and he's only been here since March. So we're focused on growth. Those didn't even come from their prior book from their prior banks. A lot of our volume right now about, we talked about our PPP success. If you take our PPP units or our PPP balances, and I looked at several $15 billion to $25 billion banks.

If you common size, our size to their size, we were very competitive in our results on the absolute amount, half of our PPP were from non customers. They -- the stories would be unbelievable if I shared them with you, emails and phone calls about how their banks would not return their emails and would not return their phone calls. Heard about us through their accountants, their attorneys, and heard we had great customer service, 50% of our balances. So I can tell you that we moved a $4 million loan relationship with about $4 million in deposits in Chattanooga to us from a regional bank. We are looking at a $5 million dentist opportunity right now where they couldn't get their PPP through their bank and now they want to move their entire relationship to us. We are in the process.

We've already approved in the process of closing an $8 million relationship that has treasury management and deposits from another regional bank where they couldn't get the PPP to respond. We already closed a $6 million Nashville base relationship, which actually was from an out of state bank that couldn't get their PPP to respond. So that's a four in a, five or six. And I could go on and on. So a lot of it right now is not new incremental borrowings where customers are expanding. A lot of it is. I personally sent a letter to every non customer PPP relationship and signed it, telling them we were glad we could help them. And would they please give us one or two referrals? And that we were going to have a banker follow up within two to three weeks. And we are tracking every two weeks how we have called up on those. We have over 200 new DDAs from those customers, unrelated to PPP.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Awesome, thanks. Thanks for the color. And also wanted to touch mortgage again, obviously, it's been strong. I was wondering what the current pipelines looking like for 4Q? And what is the magnitude as far as I guess, strengthening, to getting more normalized? What is the magnitude of that compared 2Q and year-over-year?

TimSchools

I'll let Denis respond.

DenisDuncan

Hey, Brandon, thanks, pipeline remains very strong. And I was just out at our mortgage offices yesterday, and they are busy as can be. And we don't, I mean, it won't be the record third quarter was tremendous. But looking forward, as long as this overall mortgage environment stays strong like it is our mortgage guys are going to do, are going to do very, very well. And the pipeline right now is basically full. So that's any, if you got any follow on that, you feel free to call me later. But it's continuing very nicely.

TimSchools

Brandon, I might add who knows, I mean, I don't -- I'm not really a big fan of guidance, because it's intended to be helpful. But in many regards on some of these things, you're guessing I mean, who knows on fourth quarter, I don't, I would not think it would be as high as third quarter. It's still strong. Rates are really low, people are still refining, there's backup volume people are getting through. So I would think it's going to be high and maybe closer to second quarter for us. What I'd say about our mortgage company is a lot of mortgage companies within banks are dependent on bank branch, referral volume. And so that kind of mortgage operations are based on, they benefit from refis. Or lower volume from referrals from the branches. The mortgage operation we have was an independent mortgage company that was acquired several years ago by CapStar. And has stayed together and continued to perform and is really built on quality. We are in a normal long term market; they get 65% to 70% of their volume from purchase transactions. That's highly unusual. And so love to see how this refi volume settles down. But we're really excited that we've got a quality purchase operation.

Tim Schools

We're showing no more questions at this time. So we're going to let everybody enjoy their Friday and give it back to you. We really appreciate those that called in and your interest in following our company. We've got a great company. We've got a great team, and we appreciate your interest and we look forward to talking to you at the end of this quarter. Thank you so much.

