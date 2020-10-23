Within the airline space, I remain bullish LUV and ALK, and more favorable to DAL among the three legacy players.

The company's revenue drivers looked solid, while higher costs did not prevent Alaska from improving its cash position to best in the industry.

Alaska Air Group delivered third quarter results that, in my view and relative to the rest of the sector, did not disappoint.

Of the major airlines that I cover on a regular basis, Alaska Air Group (ALK) was one of the last ones to report third quarter results. Compared to expectations and the rest of the sector, the carrier's performance during this challenging three-month period did not disappoint.

Alaska's revenues dipped 70%, better (or "less worse", if you will) than all of its peers apart from Southwest (LUV). Net loss per share of $3.23 missed consensus by quite a bit. However, it is hard to rely much on average bottom-line estimates when the airline business has been so hard to predict this year.

P&L drivers and cash

All airlines in the US suffered from the same COVID-19 related headwinds. In response, they all sought to reduce capacity, cut costs and preserve cash, although the approach varied by carrier. So, to better understand Alaska's performance in the third period, let me compare some of the company's key operating metrics against those of its closest peers, Southwest and Delta Air Lines (DAL).

Available seat mile YOY drop of 55% vs. DAL's 63% and LUV's 33%.

Load factor decrease of 37 percentage points vs. DAL's 47 and LUV's 39.

Passenger yield increase of 2% vs. DAL's and LUV's decline of 2% and 23%, respectively.

CASM-ex (cost per capacity unit, excluding certain items) bump of 66% vs. DAL's 57% and LUV's 23%

On the revenue driver side, the metrics looked quite impressive to me. Alaska's approach to operating in this rough third quarter seems to have been (1) to limit capacity almost as much as the top legacy carrier (probably about the same, considering only the domestic segment) while (2) achieving relatively high occupancy, despite the airline's policy of keeping its middle seat open through early next year. The carrier's top line benefited further from a rare YOY increase in passenger yield, suggesting to me a good supply-demand balance and some enviable pricing power.

Less impressive was the increase in per-unit cost, greater than what was reported by Alaska's top competitors. This may have been a function of the company's less aggressive approach to shrinking its workforce, as payroll expenses dropped only 19% YOY vs. Delta's 32% decline. Still, investors will probably feel more relieved than concerned about Alaska's cost structure, considering how liquid the airline has remained relative to the daily cash burn -- see chart above.

Still one of the best airline stocks

With third quarter earnings season in the rearview mirror, I can confidently reinforce my opinions on ALK. In my view, the stock may present one of the most compelling reward-to-risk opportunities in the sector, considering the company's more robust financial position and heavier exposure to the domestic market. Better yet, shares are still about 39% below the all-time peak reached in February 2020 -- the most among its higher-quality, primarily domestic peers.

Within the space, I remain bullish LUV and ALK, and more favorable to DAL among the three legacy players. Of all stocks, I would keep the safest distance from American Airlines (AAL), the most likely victim of an oversupplied airline industry and its own internal challenges.

