Activision Blizzard's (ATVI) strategy of leveraging its top-performing titles to drive users and engagement is delivering outstanding results. Call of Duty has surpassed expectations in recent quarters. The recent approval of Call of Duty: Mobile in China will continue to drive strong bookings. The game is set to be officially launched on the 29th of October and there are already over 50 million pre-registered users. Call of Duty's strong performance has been strongly assisted by solid engagements across other titles, including World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, and Candy Crush. Going forward, Activision is planning to add more content to maintain the current engagement and MAU (monthly active users) growth trend. This will be supported by new titles, including Tony Hawk Pro Skater and Crash Bandicoot.

While valuation appears frothy, I expect value investors to find the stock attractive. Risk-averse investors should wait for occasional corrections to initiate a position.

Call of Duty in-game net bookings more than doubled from Q1 and were around 5 times higher than the year-ago quarter. In its first three quarters, total in-game net bookings for Modern Warfare now exceeded the price three Call of Duty titles combined over the same period. - Q2'20 Earnings Call

Activision Blizzard recorded strong results last quarter. Revenue beat by $380m while earnings per share beat by $0.28. Activision's perfect strength across mobile devices, consoles, and PCs ensured all platforms contributed to the astounding beat. The beat also benefited from Activision's substantial global reach of 425 million players. MAU (monthly active users) growth has largely benefitted from strong engagement on Call of Duty across all platforms. The gaming industry is evolving into a social media platform of gamers whose engagements drive solid in-game revenue and digital subscription. I expect this trend to support Activision's growth in the long term.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remains the best selling video game, YTD. Activision also maintained multiple spots in the list of the top ten bestselling games in September. I expect this trend to continue as we close out the year. Strong viewership on Twitch continues to highlight the strong engagement and demand for its key titles. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, a recent release, is also pulling impressive numbers as it ranked 4th in the top 10 best-selling video games in September. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time, received strong ratings on Metacritic. While Crash Bandicoot debuted strongly, it is yet to be released on Nintendo Switch. Previous iterations of the game have enjoyed strong success on Nintendo Switch. Currently, the majority of its sales are from Play Station 4. For this reason, I expect it to be tough for the game to outperform its previous iterations.

Besides growth, margins also improved in the previous quarter. Gross and operating margins benefitted from in-game sales despite headwinds to digital advertising revenue. I expect digital advertising revenue to rebound gradually in the second half of the year. Revenue outperformance and margins expansion have helped Activision maintain a solid free cash flow margin. FCF was $755m last quarter versus $127m in the previous year. As we advance, I expect both margins and operating cash flow to normalize as Activision invests in new content and game expansions.

The Call of Duty League has 1.1 million YouTube subscribers, and its 2020 championship bout earned a peak viewership of 330,000 people, all on Google's video platform - Source - engadget

Activision is delivering on its strategic imperatives. A recent Piper Sandler survey highlighted Activision's popularity amongst teens in Q3. Activision is planning to maintain this success with the release of more content and titles. Activision is also working on growing its esports fanbase. Twitch has been known to draw more viewers and streamers for games like Fortnite. Other top competitors include Valorant, a first-person shooter game released by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Valorant is a strong competitor to Overwatch. Overwatch is one of Activision's strong titles, having sold over 50 million copies. Activision is currently working on Overwatch 2. The Overwatch League has also played a strategic part in Activision's esports strategy. Valorant ranks in the list of the most streamed games on Twitch, indicating its serious threat to Overwatch's fanbase. Valorant also made the list of most-watched esports games in September. To compete favorably, Activision recently moved to YouTube, where it is recording attractive results. This move strengthens Activision's visibility across streaming platforms.

Valuation

Activision has benefited immensely from demand-side tailwinds. The market is still skeptical about its ability to sustainably monetize the expansion and new iterations of titles like Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty. Given the fickle nature of video games, investors are anticipating more titles to drive revenue sustainability. Activision is set to release Overwatch 2 and Diablo in the coming quarters. If we add its strong mobile titles and esports strategy, I believe Activision has a good case to maintain the current momentum. Activision has a solid balance sheet and strong cash flow margins to continue to invest in its titles. If we factor the multiple tailwinds in favor of video game platforms and the network effects from its 425m monthly active users, we can make a case for Activision to continue to generate solid cash flow margins in the long term.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha and Finbox)

I am forecasting a 5-y revenue CAGR of 5% and an EBITDA margin of 30% -35%. My revenue growth forecast is conservative compared to analysts' consensus of double-digit revenue growth over the next five years. I am also comfortable with a discount factor of 7% - 8%, which is moderate in a low-interest-rate environment while also considering the gaming industry's unpredictability. Lastly, I am adopting a growth till perpetuity of 4%, which factors sustainable demand from new titles and solid growth from its top titles.

Risks

Activision's momentum factor depends on a handful of games to drive its growth. Given the gaming industry's competitive nature, Activision's revenue growth is subject to the whims of gamers, trends, and seasonality.

Call of Duty: Mobile recently launched in China. While the prospects for the game are huge, the tense US-China relationship makes it tough to call this a home run.

The advent of free-to-play and mobile games has improved the entry barrier for new studios. The success of games like Fortnite highlights how easily gamers' attention can be diverted to the hot titles. This makes it risky to forecast the future revenue of Activision's titles.

Activision generates a significant portion of its revenue from mobile ads. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has made new policies to limit the amount of data that developers can collect to target users. This will make it tougher for developers to sell ads on their platform. IDFA (identifier for advertisers) is a way for brands to measure the effectiveness of their campaign, and this will be replaced with the SKAdNetwork. Apple has delayed the implementation of the new updates until next year. If Apple goes ahead with the implementation, Activision's advertising revenue might be impacted.

Conclusion

Activision is enjoying solid momentum. Its growth and eps factors have benefitted from favorable trends driving the demand for video games. While it is investing in sustaining engagement, pressure from competitors, and the fickle nature of gamers continue to drive its risk premium. Activision is fairly valued in light of the expected volatility inherent in its future revenue forecasts. I am expecting single-digit revenue growth and sustained EBITDA margin in the near term. I find valuation in-line at the current price. Value investors shouldn't hesitate to capitalize on pullbacks given Activision's attractive margins and cash flows, which will improve total returns to shareholders.

