I have written several articles on AT&T (T) where I have discussed the power of compounding its dividend and how the valuation was low as T continued to produce impressive numbers throughout the worst of the pandemic. I just read through the Q3 2020 report and I feel vindicated even though the share price is below $30. Has T made mistakes, sure but show me a company that hasn't? People love to focus on what a company is doing wrong instead of the overall business numbers. Companies are in business to make money and as investors, we invest in companies that we believe will generate healthy returns. T's overall business has been strong throughout the worst business environment many have seen. The question I ask is why wouldn't you want to own a company whose yield exceeds 7%, generated over $42 billion of revenue in Q3 and had free cash flow of $8.3 billion? Maybe T's dividend is sky high because the market got this one wrong? I am very bullish on T as the financials are strong, business is doing well, and the future looks bright. I will sit back, add shares and compound the dividend on the way to $40 regardless of how long it takes.

AT&T's business segments are performing well in the face of adversity

I was having a conversation with someone yesterday and AT&T came up. I told them I view T as a utility company in the IT space. Do you see life without connected devices such as phones or tablets or life without entertainment? So much of our lives revolve around technology and if you ask 100 people, I would be willing to bet that other than their work computer their phone is their most-used device. Personally, I probably check 30% of my emails on my phone, check the stock quotes, listen to podcasts, make phone calls, and send text messages all from my phone. AT&T competes in a business sector where the barrios of competition are one of the hardest to break and the services provided are in demand every hour of every day. Do you see a day anytime in the next decade without T, Verizon (VZ), or T-Mobile (TMUS)? I certainly don't and believe the overall pie will continue to grow for these companies as more devices become connected and as the population increases.

In Mobility, which is T's business segment for wireless service and equipment, T added 5.5 million devices which consisted of 4.2 million connected devices, 1.1 million postpaid, and 245 thousand prepaid phones. Mobility generated total operating revenue of $17.89 billion which was up 1.1% from Q3 in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, this business segment is up 0.2% from this point last year. Equipment revenue was up 6.4% as it exceeded $4 billion. With the new iPhone 12 launch, I would speculate that we could see an increased rate of net adds as people switch carriers looking for a deal and for the equipment revenue to get a boost lasting several quarters.

If you weren't excited about the HBO brand and HBO Max, it's time to get excited. HBO led the industry with 38 primetime and 15 news & documentary Emmy Awards and many people see value in this brand. HBO Max activations increased by more than 100% from Q2 2020. Domestically, the year end target of 36 million subscribers has been broken with 2 million additional subscribers. There is a chance by the end of Q4, T could break 40 million domestic subscribers. The HBO brand currently has 57 million subscribers worldwide and the number continues to grow. T is launching an advertising supported service for HBO Max in 2021 which should increase revenue and net profits across the HBO brand.

The proof is in the numbers and AT&T came out swinging

To some, T may identify as a boring stock as the market is currently fueled by growth companies or something someone looking to retire would invest in. T isn't going to become a highflyer and the chances of 100% return over the next three years are slim to none but that doesn't mean it's a bad investment. T is an established corporation that continues to evolve as the environment around it changes. If you think about the last two decades, T has innovated and reinvented itself to meet the demands of tomorrow. Evolving as an organization isn't cheap and capital-intensive investments are required. Through advancements in technology, evolving consumer demands, and challenging business environments, T continues to deliver strong numbers even if sometimes they miss analysts' estimates.

There is nothing to sugar coat here. Many businesses will perform worse than they did in 2019. I am taking that with a grain of salt because the game has changed in 2020 and the businesses who can deliver while calling audibles are the ones who will thrive the most when the pandemic is over. T generated over $42 billion in revenue while decreasing their total operating expenses by 1.3%. T's cash from operations totaled $12.1 billion and its free cash flow was $8.3 billion. Quarter over Quarter, T's overall revenue increased by 3.17% and its free cash flow increased by 9.21%. For the first nine months of 2020, T has produced $19.77 billion in free cash flow compared to $20.88 billion in the same period in 2019 which is a decrease of 5%. I don't think there is a single reason for anyone to be unhappy with a company that generated almost $20 billion in free cash flow for the first nine months of 2020 especially when it's a decrease of only 5% year over year.

Debt is something everyone should consider but keep in mind, it's a component of the cost of doing business. T has paid down over $30 billion of debt since its acquisition of Time Warner in June of 2018. Last quarter, T tapped bond markets as rates are low and issued $17 billion in long-term debt at rates which were significantly lower than T's average cost of debt. T is able to utilize its size and stable cash generation to keep the debt at bay. T has done a fantastic job, in my opinion, to lower and manage its debt where it isn't a concern in my mind. The debt would be a concern if the profits evaporated because of the looming debt due throughout the year. T's debt is manageable and the expense is built into their operating budget. At this rate, T will finish 2020 having produced around $25 billion in free cash flow plus or minus a billion depending on Q4 numbers. T generates more than enough profit to meet all of their obligations, pay the dividend and invest in the future.

T's dividend is safe, stable and growing

Many investors love T because of its dividend while others try to rain on the parade saying something must be wrong if the dividend yield is approaching 8%. It's simple math, when a stock's share price decreases and they pay a dividend, the yield increases. In the past five years, T has seen its share price decrease by just over 20% while others have skyrocketed. This is not a broken company and T is certainly not in danger of cutting the dividend. T is a broken stock which I believe will trade back in the low 30s by the end of the year.

Excluding the share price, T is a dividend investor's dream. T has increased the dividend for 35 consecutive years through the crash of 87, the dot com bust, the financial collapse, and the housing crisis. Let's just add COVID right now to that list because chances are we're getting an increase in 2021 making it 36 consecutive years of increases. On the Q2 guidance projection, T said that they planned on finishing the year in the low 60% range for the dividend payout ratio. On today's guidance, T reaffirmed the low 60% range for the year even though Q2 and Q3 were both under 50%.

Having a payout ratio this low allows T to continue their annual increases to shareholders. I personally am not invested in T for it to double and then take my profit and run. I believe that history will repeat itself and I will get another 31 years of dividend increases. Assuming that T continues to increase the dividend by 2% and even if it trades sideways in the 30s, I will be very happy with this investment. For every 100 shares you own under those assumptions in 31 years from now, they will generate roughly $4,000 in income annually based on my speculated share price which fluctuates between $30 and $40. So, today, for under $3,000, you can buy 100 shares of T and under this hypothetical scenario which is really just an extrapolation of the past five years, you will generate more money in income than your original investment. T is something I am holding because its business will always be relevant and I am trying to generate substantial dividend income in my retirement. Think of T as the gift that keeps on giving.

Conclusion

T is not an interesting high-flying growth stock and it never will be. Just because it isn't seeing 50% or 100% revenue increases doesn't mean it's a broken company. T is an established organization that generates tens of billions in free cash flow and over $100 billion in revenue annually. T has stood the test of time through every recent crisis and still produces time and time again. The dividend payout ratio was 49% in Q2 and Q3 of 2020 and is on track to generate around $25 billion in free cash flow in 2020. You don't need T's share price to double for this to be a good investment. All you need is some capital to allocate to shares of T and a long time horizon. 100 shares of T would cost under $3,000 right here right now and generate $208 in annual dividend income. If we forecast out based on the past five years that investment 15 years from now, you would have 250 shares generating over $650 in dividend income. In 30 years, you would have 944 shares generating almost $3,500 in dividend annual income based on my scenario above. I am very bullish on T and I plan on holding well into retirement 31 years from now. T is one of those companies that will be paying for my bills in retirement. If you're looking for quality dividend income, T should be on your list.

