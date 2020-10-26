Not necessarily private island rich or yacht rich or jet rich or even parking spot in Manhattan rich. But in “only the rich are about to get a big tax hike” rich: you’re rich. Time is running short, so I’ll skip the champagne and caviar celebration to mark your achievement and head right to the first task of the newly rich: hiding. The moochers and looters are showing some pluck these days. If they’re heading your way with pitchforks and they don’t seem to be looking for hay bales, now may be a good time to consider your options.

Your papers

The revenuers are quite enthusiastic about tracking you down, especially when they suspect that you have something to offer by way of revenue. Once a political majority of net transfer beneficiaries is cobbled together, there’s no stopping them from keeping their good thing going. Also, the IRS is freed up from the task of tracking taxpayers since most people essentially aren’t so they can focus on... you. At one point, the process of staying one step ahead involved tweaking a V-8 so you could outrun them, but today you may need to go further afield. The Commonwealth of Dominica offers unspoiled natural beauty, a festive bird on its flag (Sisserou parrot, or Amazona imperialis, “The Pride of Dominica” – look it is a small island and we take pride in what we can), and passports for anyone with a 1¾ by 1½ inch photo and $100,000. It is worth every penny. Now more than ever, one might want flexible options and with a Dominican passport, you won’t get stopped at borders of countries that frown on letting in Americans. Even better than just buying the thing – you can get one with a $200,000 real estate investment.

I’m not saying I’m actually leaving. The dopiest aspect of our 4-year election cycle is listening to B-list Hollywood starlets grousing that they’re going to X country that they’ve recently heard of if Y candidate that they’ve recently heard of wins. I’m not going anywhere. I pay through the nose and every other orifice to live in a wildly corrupt and ineptly managed state. If I were really so intent on living somewhere that makes sense, at least I’d head for the hills in New Hampshire or Wyoming where their corrupt and inept politicians at least lock the door and hang out the “do not disturb” sign before violating taxpayers. Hell I don’t even optimize which master bedroom closet I get, so I’m hardly credible with any threats to storm off to a foreign country for better terms. But when its dramatically clear that it is time to go, you’ll be glad if you already have your papers in order.

If you can’t beat ‘em (side note: looking like you can’t), join ’em

Joe Biden is from Delaware and Delaware’s whole gig is the coddling of corporations, so there’s no need to be overly shrill about his threat to our 401(k)s. But some of his feistier supporters could get plum cabinet seats and Liz Warren is on the warpath for a seat at Treasury. If she gets it, she could aim her tomahawk at the banks in particular. And this is where the Community Reinvestment Act/CRA comes in. The point of the CRA is to insist that banks not limit their lending to the people who will pay them back. Banks are supposed to also lend to people who will not pay them back just ‘cause. Then the government checks up to make sure you keep at it. They rate you “Substantial Noncompliance” (just extending credit to the credit worthy), “Needs to Improve” (lending some money you won’t see again but more please), “Satisfactory” (a hodgepodge of sensible and bonkers loans) “High Satisfactory” (dang? You lent money to a storefront tax prep/strip club? Wow. Okay. Good, I guess) and finally “Outstanding” (which is not the ordinary usage of this word. It means you basically help the government’s primary task of paying people money to do things that you hope they don’t do). If Liz Warren is Treasury Secretary, you’ll hear a lot more about the CRA during POTUS’ nap time. The general treasury is as broke as a creditor of an “outstanding”-rated bank, so they need to bully the private sector into doing their bidding.

And my beloved Eastern Bank (EBC) (see fawning hagiography here and just three days later here) is the most outstanding of them all. Now typically, for investment candidates I like my CRA ratings like I like my antitrust compliance: just barely passing. Lending to the deadest of deadbeats? Just enough to not attract notice. Abusing pricing power for excess profits? Well it really depends on what exactly you mean by “abuse” but hopefully not quiiiiiiite enough to attract too much scrutiny. Perfect. But I’m hardly looking for teacher’s pets. And Eastern is the community reinvestingest bank in the world. But it is also my (by far) biggest personal investment because do you know who loves that stuff? Gen Z. I’ve been crabbing about Millennials so long that they’ve grown old. The subsequent generation is even woker. There are a lot of them, they are home, bored, and on Robinhood. And they are just part of the driving force behind Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance/ESG investing. The scale of ESG is enormous. It is mostly crammed into tech companies but the entire financial sector has exactly one public company focused on ESG concerns and that is Eastern. You know who’s not going to come under Liz Warren’s knife? Eastern.

Cooperation Kills

I like sharing. Sharing is nice. It works well with a spouse, the kids, and a handful of close friends. I call BS if that total number is over ten. You just can’t actually care – risk your life care – for many more people than that. For strangers, competition is what drives efficient, rational behavior. Provide goods and services to willing customers at prices they’re willing and able to pay and do it better than your competitors. That aligns with our authentic natures. It is consistent with evolutionary biology. It harnesses the power of incentives. It rewards good decisions and good behavior.

In Washington, if you want to say something really trite, fret about the dysfunction, the partisanship, and the acrimony. This has it exactly backwards. The real danger is when everyone agrees. To see the entire history of government-manufacturer crises, just trace the phrase “everyone should have a __________” and you will find a hideous pile of waste, fraud, and abuse. There are so many unintended consequences that it is hard to remember what the intended consequences were. Everyone should have a deposit account (S&L crisis). Everyone should have their own home (housing crisis). Everyone should have a college degree (upcoming student debt crisis). These crises were driven by sentimental drivel that was virtually unanimous when they were created.

Today, there is virtual bipartisan unanimity across two houses of Congress and the executive that we need to spend more money. Money is being created and redistributed at an unprecedented rate (and with only the most cavalier oversight). Hyperactive fiscal policy is matched by hyperactive monetary policy. Everyone agrees. And if they agree now, just wait until we have a potentially unified government in January. The money supply they will be willing to unleash and spend is infinite. At some point it will become clear that the only way for the government to manage its debt is to massively debase the currency.

My solution (not for the government; they’re screwed, just for you): put 10% of your cash in bitcoin. I started saving in bitcoin a decade ago. For a while I liked Coinbase for its convenience but now prefer BlockFi for its 8.6% annual percentage yield/APY. Your bitcoin exposure should be the inverse of your trust in our politicians and central bankers to protect the value of the US dollar. This can involve their taking short-term pain for longer-term gain. And today’s political consensus, which appears ready to crescendo in the new year, is to go all in on the present at any and all costs to the future. My solution is imperfect, but as I write this paragraph I question whether 90% of my cash in fiat currency is too high.

Hope

When I was old enough to drive (officially at 15/unofficially at 13), my dad offered three tips: aim high, understeer, and leave yourself an out. Aim high: look at the horizon instead of the hood ornament; your peripheral vision can see the stuff up close. The key is to see what’s a few steps ahead. Understeer: most dramatic reactions are overreactions. Normal circumstances don’t call for some jarring move. Leave yourself an out: even if you are making fine calls, get ready for someone who isn’t. If someone does something stupid, have a plan for getting out of there. Know what lane or shoulder you’d veer into if necessary. Dominica, Eastern, and bitcoin are three of my reactions to looking to the horizon, understeering, and leaving myself outs. You execute the best preps before a problem and even before a problem is obvious. Once we’re in the middle, you might as well relax and hope for the best. When there’s hurricanes, Home Depot (HD) runs low on plywood. When there’s rioters, Smith & Wesson (SWBI) runs low on ammo.

Here are my hopes. Whatever the ideological and partisan differences of a potential new administration and majority, I hope that they succeed. In particular, I hope that they’ve seen how much government intervention has distorted the economy and yielded many unintended consequences. The solution is to allow for more natural consequences. Let people get the consequences of their decisions and behavior. Let markets clear. If government allows for more natural consequences, they will better harness the power of incentives. Let people succeed and let them fail and let them own all of the consequences that ensue. Their ingenuity will flourish. The influence of good decisions and behavior will spread while bad ones will atrophy.

Secondly, I hope that we take seriously cost:benefit analysis and weigh every public policy decision against its counterfactuals. Decisions shouldn’t be judged on their intent but on all of their consequences including indirect, diffused, and unintended consequences. Empathy is a private virtue. If we allow public policy decisions to get judged on their amorphous empathy instead of their costs and benefits, we are lost.

Virtually all regulation of business is the government joining the battle between entrants and incumbents on the side of the incumbents. Government’s day job is paying off rent seekers. None of this should be more attractive to liberals than conservatives or Democrats than Republicans. Whether one wants to limit government and return money to long-suffering taxpayers or one prefers to expand government to meet progressive ends, I hope that we can conscientiously object to being drafted into the war between economic incumbents and entrants. High regulatory burdens are perfect barriers to entry because the incumbents are the ones that can afford to pay. Tear them down.

So to wrap up, I hope for the best for a potential Biden presidency and potential Schumer Senate. May they harness natural consequences and incentives, net all costs and benefits of their policies, and disentangle government’s role in coddling rent seeking incumbents. But I am no martyr, so hope you’ll excuse my elaborate preparations for your arrival. I have my suspicions. You admit your plans to reach deeper into the pockets of those making $400k/year (no life of luxury that for a second rate doctor or lawyer in New York or San Francisco). And after the government has had its way with the rich people, it comes after regular people every time.

And what are the practical investment implications? Diversify your passports, diversify the ideological composition of your portfolio, and diversify your fiat currency with digital currency. Then detach from politics. Politics tends to make you miserable and waste your time. Four presidents in a row have oversteered in some direction and that oversteering led to strong backlashes in off year elections that brought things back into a rough equilibrium. Danny Kahneman said that,

Nothing in life is as important as you think it is, while you are thinking about it.

That is certainly true about any individual election despite the claim that it is the most consequential in history being repeated every four years. So buy enough optionality for yourself, your stocks, and your cash, then ignore any urge to buy or sell because you like or dislike a given election outcome. Just get back to working, saving, and investing. If you carry on with stoicism and cheer regardless or whether your side is in or out of power, you will be able to answer the question of "are you better off than you were four years ago?" every four years with an "absolutely yes".

It's not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

