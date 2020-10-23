Pretty Much A Nothing Week Overall (Technically Speaking For 10/19-10/23)

My Friday column is divided into two sections. The first uses the analytical format developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore which divides economic indicators into long-leading, leading, and coincidental data. The second section looks at broad index ETFs.

Leading Indicators

The corporate earnings picture is improving (emphasis added):

For the 84 S&P 500 members that have reported Q3 results already, total earnings are down -11.1% from the same period last year on -2.5% lower revenues, with 86.9% beating EPS estimates and 81% beating revenue estimates.

This is a notably better performance than what we saw from the same group of 84 companies in the first half of the year, with the EPS and revenue beats percentages tracking significantly higher in recent years.

FactSet is reporting similar numbers.

Thanks to the Fed's intervention, financial stress has dropped:

All three Federal Reserve Financial Stress Indexes have returned to low levels, indicating that financing markets are functioning normally.

Building permits continue to increase. This week, the Census reported (emphasis added):

Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in September were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,553,000. This is 5.2 percent (±1.6 percent) above the revised August rate of 1,476,000 and is 8.1 percent (±1.8 percent) above the September 2019 rate of 1,437,000. Single-family authorizations in September were at a rate of 1,119,000; this is 7.8 percent (±1.1 percent) above the revised August figure of 1,038,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 390,000 in September.

The data is now at a 5-year high:

This time, the housing market is helping to pull the economy out of the recession.

Other "harder" leading data is still pointing towards an expansion: new orders for consumer durable goods and capital goods less transportation have both rebounded; various interest rate spreads and interest rates have dropped; weekly hours of non-supervisory production workers have risen from lows (although they were unchanged in the last report). The one sticking point is the high level of initial unemployment claims:

The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is 811,250, which is still about 150,000 above the highest levels from the last recession.

Coincidental Data

This week, the Fed released its latest Beige Book, which was based on anecdotal information collected through October 9th (emphasis added).

Economic activity continued to increase across all Districts, with the pace of growth characterized as slight to modest in most Districts. Changes in activity varied greatly by sector. Manufacturing activity generally increased at a moderate pace. Residential housing markets continued to experience steady demand for new and existing homes, with activity constrained by low inventories. Banking contacts also cited increased demand for mortgages as the key driver of overall loan demand. Conversely, commercial real estate conditions continued to deteriorate in many Districts, with the exception being warehouse and industrial space where construction and leasing activity remained steady. Consumer spending growth remained positive, but some Districts reported a leveling off of retail sales and a slight uptick in tourism activity. Demand for autos remained steady, but low inventories have constrained sales to varying degrees. Reports on agriculture conditions were mixed, as some Districts are experiencing drought conditions. Districts characterized the outlooks of contacts as generally optimistic or positive, but with a considerable degree of uncertainty. Restaurateurs in many Districts expressed concern that cooler weather would slow sales, as they have relied on outdoor dining. Banking contacts in many Districts expressed concern that delinquency rates may rise in coming months, citing various reasons; however, delinquency rates have remained stable.

The following graph supports the Beige Book's observations:

The above graph takes the four primary coincidental indicators (payroll employment is in blue; retail sales are in red; industrial production is in green; income less transfer payments is in purple) and converts them to a base 100, using the end of the last recession (June 2009) as 100. Retail sales have rebounded slightly above the pre-lockdown highs. The other three have shown improvement.

An important caveat is in order. Employment is the main coincidental indicator; it accounts for approximately 50% of the Conference Board's Leading Indicator and is a key Federal Reserve benchmark. The labor market is likely starting a far more challenging period. Workers laid off during the lockdowns who haven't found a job are nearing the end of their unemployment benefits, which means they are more likely to become permanently unemployed. From Fed Governor Brainard (emphasis added):

The labor market recovery to date has been more rapid than the initial pace following the Global Financial Crisis, but it has been uneven, and the easiest improvements are likely behind us. The pace of labor market improvement is decelerating at a time when employment is still far short of its maximum level. As of September, total nonfarm payroll employment had recovered about half of the jobs that were lost in March and April, and it remained about 11 million jobs below its February level. Private payroll gains in September were less than in July and August and came in far below the gains posted in May and June. Although the number of persons on temporary layoff has dropped back sharply from the highs in the spring to a level of 4.6 million in September, the number of permanent job losers has been rising since February and was at a level of 3.8 million in September. The job-finding rate for those who are permanently laid off is less than half the rate of those on temporary layoff, so the speed of labor market improvement is likely to decelerate further if these trends continue. Similarly, after seeing large declines during much of the summer, initial claims for unemployment insurance have crept up recently and remain elevated.

Put more succinctly, the pace of good news may be decelerating in the 4Q20.

Economic conclusion: the data shows the economy has "turned the corner." Most indicators bottomed 3-5 months ago and have since rebounded. Credit markets are liquid. However, the easy gains are likely done; further progress will likely be slower.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables: Only three equity indexes were higher: mid-caps, small-caps, and transports. But the worst loss for a large-cap index was the QQQ's 1.27% -- not exactly something to worry about over a 5-day period. But the big news is the drop in the long-end of the treasury market. 5/11 sectors were higher. Communication services were the top performer, gaining 2.19%. Only two other sectors gained more than 1%. At the other end of the table is the 2.25% drop in tech, which is probably the result of the anti-trust case against Google (NASDAQ:GOOG). Consumer staples had the second-worse week but it was only down 1.19%.

I'll be doing a far more in-depth look at the indexes and sectors in my weekly ETF Investor and Trader column. For now, let's just take a look at this week's charts. SPY 5-day

The SPY really didn't move that much. It sold-off all-day on Monday but spent the rest of the week trading between 342.5 and 345.5 -- a very narrow range. QQQ 5-day

The QQQ did the same thing, sort of. But you can also reasonably say the QQQ traded in two narrow ranges: the first was 282.79 and 287.62 on Tuesday and Wednesday; the second was 280.82 and 285 on Thursday and Friday. Either way, however, the index didn't move that much this week.

IWM 5-day

The best news comes from the IWM chart which had a strong, 2-day rally at the end of the week. You'll note that I have question marks following the double-bottom and ascending top notations. Because each involves a beginning or end of day price spike, the formation has a little less significance for me.

Overall, the markets really didn't move that much this week. I think the best characterization is that prices consolidated losses after Monday's sell-off. The fact they didn't move much lower is actually a good sign and a decent place to leave for the weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.