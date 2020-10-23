Apache Corporation (APA) is an independent oil and gas company that operates in the United States, Egypt, and the North Sea. As has been the case with every energy company, the stock price has been utterly devastated in response to the steep decline in energy prices that accompanied the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic but this has also resulted in buying opportunities for many companies in the industry. In this article, we will investigate and see if Apache Corporation is one of these opportunities.

About Apache Corporation

As mentioned in the introduction, Apache Corporation is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the North Sea, Egypt, and the United States. It has also recently begun to move into Suriname, which has become something of a priority for the firm. This is the result of three major discoveries that the company made earlier this year:

Source: Apache Corporation

The company owns the rights to a total of 1.44 million acres in Suriname's Block 58. As we can see, the company made three discoveries in the block this year. Apache is still appraising these discoveries to determine their economic viability but it does seem likely that Apache will end up developing these discoveries, which would provide it with a source of future production growth.

This forward production growth could be useful because Apache has been suffering from production declines in every other basin that it operates in. We can clearly see this in Egypt, which is Apache's current largest production area. This chart shows the company's production in Egypt:

Source: Apache Corporation

As we can see, the company's production in Egypt has been steadily declining since 2015, although it was a relatively slow decline prior to this year. It has since begun to fall off more rapidly, although Apache does imply that it can increase its production once oil prices begin to improve due to having fairly large reserves and only five rigs operating in the country.

Apache's second largest production center is the Permian basin in West Texas. This is a basin that nearly all energy investors are intimately familiar with since it is the region that has been responsible for much of the production growth that the United States has benefited from over the past decade or so. Apache has approximately 1.8 million net acres in the basin:

Source: Apache Corporation

While the Permian basin is one of the most oil-rich basins in the world, Apache has been suffering from recent production declines here as well. This is shown clearly in this chart that shows the company's production in the Permian basin:

Source: Apache Corporation

We can see a somewhat different trend here than what we saw in Egypt. This is partly a result of the collapse in oil prices that took place back in 2014. This collapse caused many companies operating in North America's various tight oil plays to reduce their production in order to protect their balance sheets. Once oil prices rose again, these same companies began to ramp up their production. Apache was no exception to this and we can see that the company's production started to increase again in 2018 and continued to do so until the first quarter of this year but it never quite reached the highs that it had back in 2014. As I have mentioned in several previous articles, many companies have taken their production offline in response to the current oversupply of crude oil and the low price environment. Apache did this too, taking 4,500 barrels of oil equivalents per day of production capacity in the Permian basin offline. When we consider this though, we can still see that the company's production would be substantially lower than what it had in the first quarter even if it was running at full capacity.

Finally, Apache Corporation has operations in the North Sea, mostly in the area around Scotland:

Source: Apache Corporation

The North Sea operations are the company's only offshore operations and are by far the smallest contributors to Apache Corporation's total production. It currently only produces 58,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day in the region, which is substantially less than what it had in the first quarter:

Source: Apache Corporation

There are reasons to believe that Apache will be able to reverse this decline in the near future. This is due to the company's ownership of the Forties field, which was at one time the second-largest producing field in the UK North Sea. Unfortunately, the field is now considered mature, which means that it has passed the point of peak production and has entered into a period of permanent decline. The field was originally expected to stop operating by 2030 but Apache is currently working to extend its life beyond this point and possibly even increase its production once again. If the company, ultimately, succeeds in this, then it could allow Apache to once again increase its production in the North Sea.

Profitable Operations

One of the reasons why oil and gas stocks have been so battered by the market is that many believe that these companies cannot produce their product profitably with energy prices at today's levels. As I have pointed out before, this is certainly true in some high-cost areas such as some of North America's shale plays. It is certainly not true everywhere though as many crude oil deposits are, in fact, quite cheap to develop. Apache's plays fall into this second category. In the second quarter, Apache was able to achieve positive operating margins in all three of the deposits that the company operates in:

Source: Apache Corporation

This is certainly quite nice to see. This is because the second quarter was when the global economy was largely shut down and crude oil prices crashed to levels that have not been seen in a generation. If Apache can continue to produce profitably in such an environment, then it is a sign that the company's operations are highly efficient and that its resources are in relatively easy areas to produce in. This should help the company weather through the current low-price environment until better times return.

Another concern that the market has expressed with regards to energy companies is their ability to remain solvent in the current environment. The industry as a whole has borrowed enormous sums of money, much of it in junk bonds, over the years to finance the rapid production growth that we have seen in recent years. I noted this in a previous article. This is a very real problem when energy prices decline because the lower cash flows make it harder for a company to carry its debt. It could also be a problem if the company has near-term debt maturities and needs to refinance because the market's concern over these companies makes it harder to accomplish that than it otherwise would be. Therefore, it would be a good idea to have a look at Apache's finances to determine how big this particular risk is here.

Financial Considerations

First, let us have a look at how the company finances itself. Debt is a more dangerous way to finance a company than equity is specifically because of the fact that a decline in cash flows can make it difficult for a company to carry its debt. As of June 30, 2020, Apache Corporation had a net debt of $8.682 billion but actually has a negative $1.635 billion in shareholders' equity. This is a very dangerous situation since it means that the company's debt load is actually higher than the value of its assets. This could mean that it will have a great deal of difficulty refinancing this debt and may, ultimately, be forced to restructure should oil prices remain suppressed for an extended period. I will admit that I doubt that oil prices will return to their pre-COVID levels before 2022 because people are likely to curtail traveling or other fuel-consuming activities for as long as they remain fearful of the virus. As transportation constitutes a substantial portion of crude oil consumption, such a scenario means that crude oil demand will likely remain lower than normal for quite some time, which will keep prices suppressed.

This high degree of leverage may not be a problem if Apache does not have any near-term debt maturities. This is because it gives the company time for oil prices to recover and the market sentiment to change before it has to perform a refinance. Fortunately, this is indeed the case. Here is the company's debt maturity schedule:

Source: Apache Corporation

As we can see above, Apache does not have any significant debt maturities until the latter part of this decade. In fact, once it calls its 2021 bonds next month, the company will not have any maturing debt until 2022. This does give Apache time for the market and oil prices to improve before it has to worry about a refinancing. Depending on its cash flow, the company may even be able to repurchase some of its own bonds and thus reduce the total amount of debt that needs to be rolled over.

Unfortunately, this could still have problems playing out in a favorable manner even if oil prices do return to their pre-COVID levels. This is evident by looking at Apache's historical free cash flow. As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, free cash flow is the money that allows a company to do things like pay down its debt, buy back stock, or issue a dividend to its investors. As we can see here though, Apache has not generated a positive free cash flow on an annual basis since 2016:

TTM FY2019 FY2018 FY2017 FY2016 Free Cash Flow -162,000 -94,000 -127,000 -332,000 481,000

(all figures in thousands of US dollars)

The fact that Apache was not able to generate a positive free cash flow even when energy prices were much higher than today could be a bad sign. This is because it could be an indication that the company will have trouble generating positive cash flow even once crude oil prices return to their previous levels. If the company cannot generate free cash flow, then it will have difficulty reducing its debt because it is depending on raising external capital to finance its operations and capital expenditures. This is a very major problem that the company needs to address.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apache has some interesting opportunities ahead of it, primarily in Suriname. Hopefully, these opportunities will end up panning out for it. However, I will admit that the company's somewhat shaky finances and consistent lack of free cash flow generation give me pause here. The company appears as though it may have to restructure unless we get a near-term oil price recovery and I somewhat doubt that will happen. Overall, there are much better opportunities in the oil patch than Apache.

