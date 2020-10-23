However, in this case, consolidation would be more likely to happen if Bonterra makes an offer for Obsidian shares.

Consolidation would generally make sense as the combined company would have lower leverage and a lower breakeven point than either standalone companies.

Obsidian also is unable to increase the offer much without giving up more than 50% of the combined company.

Bonterra's shares have consistently traded above twice Obsidian's share price, so it's unlikely the exchange offer will see much traction.

Obsidian Energy (OTCQX:OBELF) has been continuing to encourage Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) shareholders to consider its offer to combine with the company. Bonterra's Board of Directors has come out against that offer.

The general idea behind a combination makes sense. There's a trend toward consolidation among E&P companies these days due to the need to increase scale and efficiency. Both Obsidian and Bonterra are heavily indebted and could benefit from any ability to reduce costs.

That being said, I don't believe Obsidian's exchange offer will gain much traction. Bonterra's shares have been trading consistently above double Obsidian's share price, so an exchange rate of two Obsidian shares for one Bonterra share isn't attractive on its own. Obsidian also is unable to increase its offer much before giving up more than 50% of the combined company. If any combination is done between the two companies it would have to be Bonterra making an offer for Obsidian's shares.

Obsidian's Debt Situation

Obsidian had around $379 million USD in net debt at the end of Q2 2020. Based on its second-half guidance, it appears capable of generating approximately $25 million USD in positive cash flow in the second half of the year with limited capex spend. This assumes current strip prices, which point to it potentially realizing around $35 USD per barrel for its light oil, $20 USD for its heavy oil and $2 USD for its natural gas.

Source: Obsidian Energy

Thus Obsidian may end 2020 with around $354 million USD in net debt. This is approximately 4.0x its annualized EBITDAX ($88 million USD) based on 2H 2020 projected results.

Bonterra's Debt Situation

Bonterra on the other hand may produce around $46 million USD in annualized EBITDAX based on 2H 2020 production levels and current strip prices. Its net debt at the end of 2020 is projected to be approximately 4.6x annualized EBITDAX.

This is slightly higher than Obsidian's leverage, although I'd consider both companies to be heavily indebted.

Benefits Of A Combined Company

I do agree that a combined company would be better off. Obsidian estimates that 2021 EBITDA would be increased by 13% due to synergies (at $50 WTI oil). A similar percentage increase at low $40s WTI oil would reduce the leverage of the combined companies to approximately 3.7x (from 4.2x), better than either of the standalone companies.

As well, the estimated WTI breakeven price for the combined company may go down to a quite competitive $37 USD, better than either of the standalone companies as well.

Source: Obsidian Energy

Obsidian's Offer

Obsidian's offer would give Bonterra shareholders two Obsidian shares for each Bonterra share. With 33.4 million Bonterra shares outstanding, Bonterra shareholders would end up owning around 48% of the combined company.

Source: Obsidian Energy

The challenge is that Bonterra's stock price has consistently been over double Obsidian's stock price over the past couple months. This is true both before and after Obsidian first made its offer on Aug. 31. Bonterra has traded for an average of 2.54x Obsidian's share price since Aug. 17.

Source: Author's Work

Obsidian argues that Bonterra is trading at an unsustainable premium, leading it to offer only two Obsidian shares for one Bonterra share. However, it seems quite doubtful that Bonterra's shareholders will go for the offer due to the low exchange rate despite the benefits of a combined company.

Obsidian can only offer approximately 2.18 Obsidian shares for one Bonterra share before it gives up more than 50% ownership. Thus if any combination happens between the two companies, it's more likely to be Bonterra making an offer to Obsidian.

For example, Bonterra could offer 0.4 Bonterra shares for each Obsidian share, which would be a modest premium based on how the two companies have traded in recent times (although more like a 20% premium based on the price over the last couple weeks). This would give Obsidian shareholders a roughly 47% share of the combined company.

Conclusion

Consolidation would be beneficial for companies such as Obsidian Energy and Bonterra Energy. The synergies from consolidation would result in near-term deleveraging from reduced costs as well as additional longer-term deleveraging from lowering the breakeven point to allow production growth without cash burn.

However, I don't believe that it's likely that Bonterra shareholders will go for Obsidian's current offer (due to the exchange rate) and Obsidian can only up its offer by a modest amount before it gives up over 50% of the combined company.

Thus if any combination is achieved with the two companies, it would likely be Bonterra making an offer to acquire Obsidian while giving up a bit less than 50% ownership of the combined company.

