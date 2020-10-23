However, the problem with EPAM is that it currently trades at a P/E of over 60x, which makes it hard to justify opening a long position at the current price.

As an IT solutions provider, EPAM (NYSE:EPAM) experienced a growth of its business earlier this year, as companies around the world started to increase their foothold online as a result of a pandemic, which caused nationwide lockdowns around the globe. In the latest quarter, EPAM's revenues increased by a double-digit percentage, and the company currently has enough resources to continue to drive growth in the foreseeable future. However, the problem with EPAM is that it currently trades at a P/E multiple of over 60x, which makes it hard to justify opening a long position at the current price. In addition, there's a risk that some of its clients will not be able to survive the pandemic and as a result, it will lead to the decline of EPAM's revenues in the short-term. Considering this, I believe that EPAM is a great business that will continue to create shareholder value in the long run, but at the current valuation its stock is a risky investment and it's better to avoid it.

Pandemic-Resistant Business

EPAM provides IT solutions for businesses around the world, but the majority of its revenues come from North America. At the end of 2019, EPAM had,36 000 employees around the globe, while its annual revenue was over $2 billion. In the last three years, its revenue CAGR was over 20%, while its 3-year EPS CAGR was over 30%. The company also has a sizable presence in Europe, as two of the continent's major investment banks Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and UBS (NYSE:UBS) are EPAM's clients. While UBS relies on EPAM for cloud solutions, Barclays uses EPAM for digital consulting, data backup, and accounts for around 5% of the company's earnings.

In the second quarter, EPAM had $632.38 million in revenue, an increase of 14.6% Y/Y. In addition, its non-GAAP income for the period was $108.2 million, up 16.9% Y/Y.

The biggest advantage of EPAM right now is the fact that the company could help others to speed up the digitalization of their businesses in order to minimize the losses from the pandemic. In my recent article about adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), which is also one of EPAM's clients, I noted that the growth of the company's eCommerce channels already helped the business to offset the losses that are caused by lockdowns around the world. The same is true for any other retailer, which started to invest more in the digitalization of its business.

As more companies establish a stronger foothold online, EPAM will be able to benefit from such a dynamic and improve its own performance in years to come. With a TAM of $1 trillion, the IT solutions providers for enterprises will constantly be in high demand, and EPAM, as one of the largest players of the industry, which works with nearly 90 businesses from the Fortune 500 list, will be able to continue to create additional shareholder value along the way.

For Q3, EPAM already expects its revenue to be between $633 million and $643 million, which represents a growth of over 8% Y/Y. At the same time, the street also expects the company to perform well in the following months.

While those growth prospects look promising, COVID-19 will still indirectly impact EPAM's business. As the pandemic brought travel activities to distressed levels, there's a high risk that EPAM will lose a portion of its travel clients, which will not be able to survive the current crisis. Expedia (EXPE), which is one of EPAM's largest travel clients, already cut its expenses earlier this year to preserve cash. As IATA expects the air traffic to return to normalcy only in 2024, EPAM should forget about increasing the number of its travel clients, as there is no money in the sector now.

Another risk is valuation. Currently, EPAM trades at P/E of over 60x, which is above the S&P 500 P/E of 31x. At the same time, the company has an EV/EBITDA ratio of 40x and EV/Revenue ratio of 7x, also above the S&P 500. While, in recent months, EPAM's stock has greatly appreciated, it's now in the overbought territory, and as a result, there's a risk that the share price will substantially decline from the current levels, before reaching its new highs once more later on.

While investors should certainly be aware of those risks, I believe that, by having $994.9 million in cash reserves and less than $300 million in debt, EPAM will be able to deal with those headwinds with relative ease. Also, with a strong balance sheet and a solid business model, it's safe to say that operational risks for EPAM are limited. However, despite the fact that EPAM has solid growth prospects, it's hard to justify opening a long position at the current price. I believe that, at this stage, it's better to wait for a major pullback before purchasing the company's shares in order to have a greater margin of safety and a better average price. For that reason, I currently don't own EPAM's shares in my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADDYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.