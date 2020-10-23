After the bell on Thursday, we received third quarter results from chip giant Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Three months ago, shares tanked when the company announced a delay to its 7nm roadmap, despite a solid financial report. I was certainly looking to see if the company could redeem itself this time around, and despite another decent quarter, shares did not respond in the after-hours session.

For Q3, Intel came in with revenues of $18.33 billion, beating street estimates by roughly $70 million. This number was down by 4% over the prior year period, as a majority of the company's segments saw revenue declines over Q3 2019 as seen in the graphic below. The reported figure was above management's guidance for $18.2 billion, and don't forget that, at the Q2 report, guidance for this period came in above estimates. Overall, this wasn't as bad of a quarter as some expected, especially considering effects from the coronavirus pandemic. However, the street did not like the Data Center Group missing by roughly $300 million in revenue.

(Source: Q3 release linked in opening)

Operating margins came in below guidance, by about 40 basis points on a GAAP basis and almost 60 basis points on a non-GAAP basis. However, the company was able to come in with non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 for the period, which was a penny ahead of guidance and 7 cents ahead of the street. Part of this beat certainly came from the large accelerated buyback program, but because that event came in the second half of Q3, a good chunk of the impact won't really come until this quarter.

One thing that didn't help Intel this time around was its recent earnings history. As the graphic below shows, Intel was coming off five straight quarters of very large beats, especially on the revenue front. The whisper numbers were likely much higher than those the company did report, so a $70 million revenue beat and a 7 cent EPS beat paled in comparison to previous earnings results.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Intel earnings page, seen here)

When we look at guidance, Intel is calling for Q4 revenues of $17.4 billion, compared to street estimates of $17.39 billion, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 versus the street at $1.02. A lower revenue base is projected to hurt margins on a sequential basis, but some of this is made up by a lower sequential tax rate as well as the buyback's help. For the year, revenue guidance was raised from $75 billion to $75.3 billion, with the non-GAAP EPS forecast hiked by a nickel to $4.90.

The company also expects to generate $18.0 billion to $18.5 billion of free cash flow in 2020, up from $17.5 billion at the prior report. It is this monster cash generation that allows for a nice dividend payment as well as the buyback that's reducing the share count meaningfully over time. As I pointed out in my Q3 earnings preview article, investors will be looking for major capital return updates in the coming quarter or two. Intel is likely to raise its dividend later this year or in early 2021, and once normal share repurchases start again, the $2.4 billion left on that program will be finished rather quickly. A new buyback program or increase to the current plan should be announced.

Unfortunately, for investors, Intel shares sold off on the news, as the chart below shows the after-hours drop. Just as the stock had recently regained a good chunk of its post Q2 report fall, the momentum has suddenly stopped. Shares also have now fallen about $2 below the 50-day moving average again, and that rising trend line was being looked at for technical support.

(Source: cnbc.com)

In the end, Intel announced another solid quarter, but the news wasn't good enough for the stock. While overall revenues and non-GAAP earnings beat estimates, the Data Center group fell short of expectations, and that's likely the main reason for the drop in shares. Throwing in Intel's recent earnings blowouts likely contributed to the pain as the Q3 beats were very small compared to previous reports. Guidance for the current quarter was decent and shows that Intel continues to generate lots of cash that eventually is returned to shareholders. The drop at the previous earnings report turned out to be a buying opportunity, and I wouldn't be surprised if something similar happens this time around.