When investors think of utility stocks, large-cap electric and multi-utilities usually jump to the forefront. However, natural gas utilities share some of the same investment attributes as their cousins. These include operating with a government gatekeeper throttling the speed of profit generation and the stability of regulated earnings supports a strong distribution policy. Often overlooked, natural gas utilities are also tucked away in businesses with large percentage of profit generated from non-regulated assets, and these could be studied as hybrid-utilities. A hybrid model for these companies usually encompasses the benefits of regulated and more secure profits coupled with non-correlated businesses with various exposure to other sectors of the economy. MDU Resources (MDU), UGI Corp (UGI) and National Fuel Gas (NFG) could be considered as offering hybrid natural gas utility exposure.

As discussed in Part 1, natural gas utility investors should consider a few additional aspects in their due diligence. These include the state regulatory environments they operate in as the gatekeepers different state to state. Regulatory Research Associate RRA, a business of S&P Global Intelligence, offers assessments of states regulatory environment relating to support of the utilities under their jurisdiction. These vary from More Constructive/Above Average, Average, and Less Constructive/Below Average, and are further ranked within the categories as 1 (higher) to 3 (lowest). CFRA maintains a rating of each firm’s history of generating 10-yr growth in earnings and dividends, rating from A+ to D, with B+ considered as Average. Unique to gas utilities is the need to replace leak-prone natural gas pipes installed decades ago. Nationwide replacement of cast iron and bare steel pipes in the street (mains) and from the street to the meter (service) is estimated to cost more than $80 billion over the next 15 year. Availability of natural gas for customer expansion is a key factor in future growth of natural gas utility profits and distributions.

MDU Resources Group (MDU) is a multi-utility company but the bulk of its revenues and profits are derived from its construction services and construction materials businesses. The utility portion of MDU offers electric and natural gas service to 1.1 million customers in the northern plains to the northwest. Originally knows as Montana-Dakota Utilities, MDU has a long history in the utility and gas pipeline business. Over the years, MDU has grown its LDC by acquiring Great Plains Natural Gas in Minnesota, Cascade Natural Gas in Oregon and Washington, and Intermountain Gas Company in Idaho. In addition to the utility business, MDU owns and is expanding its regulated pipeline business, WBI Energy. Founded in 1927, WBI Energy pipelines predominately service gas fields in North Dakota and eastern Montana, with storage and midstream services in Montana and Wyoming. A great map of their pipeline and midstream assets can be found on page 16 of their Oct 2020 investor presentation.

However, the bulk of MDU revenues are generated in the construction sector. MDU offers both construction services and construction raw materials. Construction Services Group provides a full spectrum of electrical line construction, pipeline construction, inside electrical wiring, and cabling services, with customers nationwide. These include utility infrastructure, such as underground pipe replacement and electrical transmission line work. Construction services also provides building-specific electrical and fire suppression systems as well as manufacturing transmission line construction equipment and supplies. According to industry publication Electrical Contracting and Maintenance magazine, MDU’s subsidiary is the 4th largest electric contractor in the US with 2019 revenues of $1.89 billion.

MDU offers construction raw materials as well as construction services. Construction Materials segment, known as Knife River Corp, operates 70 materials locations in 15 states, mainly in the upper plains, intermountain, and west coast. Products include crushed rock and gravel, ready-mix concrete, precast and prestressed concrete, and road asphalt. Knife River is one of the top 10 aggregate producers in the US.

From their 2019 earnings report and 10-K, only about 28% of earnings per share came from MDU’s utility businesses. As the table below outlines, 28% of earnings were from regulated gas and electric utility’s, 9% from pipelines and gas storage, and 62% from construction materials and service.

From a regulatory vantagepoint, the majority of MDU utility service territory is overseen by regulatory agency rates as Average by RRA. Below is a list of the states MCU supplies, the percentage of the rate base by state and the RRA rating. While 38% of MDU’s regulated rate base assets is in states with Average Constructive, High ratings of 2-1, an equal 38% is regulated by states rated as either Average Constructive, Low 2-3, or Less Constructive, High 3-1. Overall, MDU’s regulatory exposure is on the lower end of Average for financial support. Investors should focus on utilities with more constructive regulatory environment.

CFRA rates MDU as B+ Average for 10-yr consistency in earnings and dividend growth. In their latest presentation linked above, management charts an average of 1.5% long-term customer growth for its utility business, in line with national averages. Concerning leak-prone pipes, MDU’s service territory has no underground cast iron main and service pipes. According to NARC, the numbers of miles of uncoated bare steel mains and service lines is minimal with multiple servicing states having no cast iron or bare steel pipes in need of replacement. This is a benefit to both ratepayers and shareholders. MDU’s eastern territory encompassing the Bakken and upper plains energy fields and availability should not be a problem. However, in the Pacific NW, there is mounting resistance to pipeline expansion, and plans to build several LNG export facilities in WA and OR. While the western provinces of Canada are awash in natural gas, there is growing political opposition to building addition pipeline capacity to bring that gas across the border. While not a concern currently, the situation should be monitored by shareholders.

UGI Corp (UGI) is a natural gas, electric, and propane distributor. UGI reports in 4 operating segments: UGI Utilities, Midstream and Marketing, UGI International, and AmeriGas. UGI is the 2nd largest LDC in Pennsylvania with its utility segment servicing 717,000 customers (655,000 gas, and 62,000 electric), operates the largest LPG distribution business in the US serving over 1.8 million customers, is the largest LPG distributor in 6 European countries, and operates a full suite of midstream gas services in the Marcellus including gathering pipelines, inter-and intra-state pipelines, gas processing and storage facilities.

On a Fiscal Sept YTD basis, as of FY3rd qtr. 2020 UGI reported AmeriGas generated $0.94 per share in earnings, UGI Utilities generated $0.70, UGI International chipped in $0.65 and Midstream contributed $0.44, for a total of $2.81 per share. FY4th qtr. EPS is expected to be -$0.29. Year to date, AmeriGas contributed 33% of EPS, UGI Utilities 25%, UGI Int’l 23%, and UGI Midstream 16%. The gas utility business is very seasonal with most of the annual earnings realized in the 6 months from Oct to March.

Pennsylvania is a More Constructive/Above Average state for regulatory financial support. RRA recently upgraded the state from More Constructive, Low (1-3) to More Constructive, Average (1-2). Propane is not regulated by state PUCs due to the status of mobile delivery of product, multiple available suppliers, and no monopolistically exclusive territories. From a utility regulated vantagepoint, only a quarter of UGI earnings are generated from regulated assets. CFRA rates UGI 10-yr consistency in earnings and dividend growth as an attractive A-. Pennsylvania is not known for booming population growth. Over the past 8 years, Pennsylvania rates 44th out of 50 states for population growth, with gains in the southern/southeast service territories balancing the decline in northern tier counties. Surprisingly, PA has one of the highest exposures to leak-prone pipes in the Northeast, with an NARC reported 10,000 miles of cast iron and bare steel mains and 235,000 service connections in need of replacement. From a natural gas utility supply viewpoint, there is plenty of availability from close by Marcellus field, and there is ample pipeline capacity combined with accommodative local policies for expansions as needed.

Like the other two companies, National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a hybrid utility with the majority of its profits coming from non-utility assets and businesses. While MDU is mainly a construction material and services company and UGI leans heavily towards a propane distribution firm, NFG is mostly a Marcellus natural gas E&P and midstream company. NFG operates a regulated LDC utility in far western New York and northwestern PA. NFG also operates regulated storage and pipelines combined with unregulated Marcellus gathering pipe and natural gas processing assets. NFG’s underlying business is as a low-cost Marcellus natural gas E&P firm, owning almost a million acres and controlling an additional 250,000 acres under leasehold.

NFG utility LDC services 750,000 customers in NY and PA, with 70% of in NY. As described above, RRA recently raised PA rating for regulatory environments to More Constructive, Average (1-2). NY, however, is rates as Average, Average (2-2). Due a heavy exposure to the volatility of natural gas pricing, especially over the past several years, CFRA rates NFG 10-yr history of consistency in earnings and dividend growth as a Below Average B. While NFG is a Dividend King for its 50 years of continual dividend growth and is in an elite group of only 30 companies with such a record according to suredividend.com, its natural gas E&P earnings have bounced around. National Fuel Gas is listed in many articles focused on Dividend Kings, like the Forbes article of Aug titled Dividend Royalty. Much like UGI, the service territory for NFG is not known as a hotspot of population growth. Concerning leak-prone pipes, NFG has no pipes in need of replacement in PA and only about 750 miles of pipes in NY to replace. Natural gas expansion for NFG is somewhat of a wild card. While its service areas in PA should have a clear sightline for additional pipeline expansion as needed, the hardline NY is taking concerning its virtual ban on additional pipeline capacity is somewhat clouding NFG’s future expansion plans. For example, NFG is battling the NY regulations in the courts over an expansion of their pipeline network to offer additional Marcellus gas for export to Canada through NFG’s Buffalo connection. The anti-pipeline and natural gas exploration stance of NY is slowing down NFG’s expansion plans, but there is new Marcellus pipeline exiting capacity to the south and west.

In Aug, I offered a more thorough review of NFG titled National Fuel Gas: A Pseudo-Utility That's A 'Boogie Chillen' Kind of Investment. Included in the article is the table below outlining actual 2019 and management's guidance for earnings per share by operating segment.

All three companies are hybrid utilities with other businesses providing most of the earnings. In each case, the dividend is supported by the regulated and stable nature of their LDC business. It is important for investors to focus on the non-utility businesses rather than the LDC exposure. While the LDC will support the dividend, earnings expansion outside of a sector average 4% to 6% annual utility growth will come from the ancillary businesses. For that reason, I rate MDU Resources and UGI Corp as Neutral. With the economic headwinds building towards an economic recession, the heavy construction and propane businesses will probably stagnate. I rate NFG as a Buy due to their low-cost natural gas E&P and midstream positioning.

For more research, linked are the latest investor’s presentation for MDU, UGI and NFG.

Below is a table from Part 1 outlining various attributes of 12 natural gas utility LDC stocks I am reviewing in this series.

In summary, if you own MDU Resources, you had better like the construction business. If you own UGI Corp, you had better like the propane business, and if you own National Fuel Gas you had better like the Marcellus shale gas business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.