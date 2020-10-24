China: Moving Into Leadership

I must add I don't like cheating and stealing, but in the world where information grows and spreads, people achieve valuable information in many ways.

China is the personification of this, because it is stepping out and forcing the world to keep up with it. How is the future payments system going to look?

But information grows and spreads and in the longer run cannot be contained, a lesson that the Chinese seem to have learned very well and now are stimulating it internally.

China is doing well and continues to grow and invest and innovate and capture markets, while other countries, like the United States, continue to show an "anti-Chinese" bias.

Ray Dalio, founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, writes in the Financial Times:

"In the long run, timeless and universal truths determine why countries succeed or fail. In brief, empires rise when they are productive, financially sound, earn more than they spend, and increase assets faster than their liabilities. This tends to happen when their people are well educated, work hard, and behave civilly."

And he concludes:

"Objectively compare China with the US on these measures, and the fundamentals clearly favor China."

And what does Mr. Dalio see as the problem?

The problem is, at least partially, "the anti-Chinese bias" that exists here in the United States.

The Anti-Chinese Bias

China scares the United States. China has risen to be a giant politically, economically, and in terms of investment implications.

China has become an issue for both political parties in the United States, and fearing voters' scorn at possibly being the party that surrenders to the Chinese, both battle with one another to put down China in order to show that they are not weak when it comes to dealing with China.

Mr. Dalio believes that this approach is totally wrong. Mr. Dalio believes that China represents opportunities, opportunities to build and grow together.

It is just not productive to respond to our fear of China and seek ways to "war" with the Chinese and try to put them down.

The Issue: Information

The issue in all this turmoil, I believe, is information. I have written about this many times before. Information spreads and information grows. This seems to be the one certain thing that history teaches us.

Oh, countries and people can fight against the growth and spread of information, but history shows that information, knowledge and knowhow are actively prospering somewhere in the world.

China went through a period in which it leaders tried to slow down, constrain the growth and spread of information within its borders. Mr. Dalio refers to this in his article. He writes of the "Century of humiliation" from 1839 to 1949. Control was the watchword and China suffered for it.

Since 1949, things have changed and the Chinese model of "state capitalism" has worked, Mr. Dalio contends, "even if you strongly disagree with how Beijing has done it. "

Chinese leaders have tried to maintain a balance between its efforts to grow and copy "the West" while at the same time it works to keep a strong hand to maintain the order it sees as necessary for its society.

This is something we in the West don't like and don't support, but my guess is that the longer we attempt to keep China down and put up barriers to further interaction, the longer the Chinese will work to maintain greater control of its people.

The Good News

The good news is that the Chinese have had to open up. They have seen that they need to let information grow and spread.

As Mr. Dalio reports:

"China has a growing population of well-educated people, with around a third of the world's science and technology university majors, three times the U. S. share. It also produces and collects vastly more data to process with artificial intelligence."

Its financial markets have opened up, and this year, nearly half of the world's initial public offerings will be in China.

Mr. Dalio willingly invests in its stocks. He argues that:

"China's fundamentals are strong, its assets relatively attractively prices, and the world in underweight Chinese stocks and bonds."

China's currency is benefiting from very favorable capital inflows and now stands at a two-year high.

A current example I have just written about is China's Ant Group Co., which is just entering into the largest IPO in the world, a $35 billion offering. But this company tells us a little about the whole picture. Not only can it raise such a tremendous amount, but I also have people who have commented upon this post talking about their investment in Ant's subsidiary, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ADR (NYSE:BABA), and how happy they are with their "long" position in the stock.

But this is not the whole story. In terms of the advancement in information technology, Ant Group has one of the major payments systems in the world and is seen as pushing all other financial systems and institutions to move faster and upgrade their systems to be competitive with what the Chinese are doing. It is already admitted in New York financial circles that China, in the near future, will be setting the bar as far as the construction of the platform network on which the financial system runs.

Bottom Line

It is very difficult to constrain information. If the U.S. tries to control things by keeping things to itself, it is going to come out the loser. China is proving this now by the things that Ant Group and others are doing to develop the cutting edge.

The United States is going to have to learn, as I have suggested in my recent post "The Tale of Two Worlds." And Mr. Dalio speaks to this by stating that:

"Over the past year, China's economy grew at almost 5 percent, without monetizing debt, while all major economies contracted, unlike the U.S. and many western nations. This year nearly half the world's initial public offerings will be in China."

Investors take note.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.