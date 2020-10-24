But with AXP down 26% from the first-quarter peak, I believe that the gain potential for patient investors can be substantial.

I don't think that this stock is well suited for buyers looking for a quick buck. Business fundamentals will probably not improve overnight.

Billing volume moved in the right direction, but only slowly. Meanwhile, balances fell off a cliff, while Amex dialed up spending in marketing.

Investors should not have expected American Express to impress in the third quarter, and the company certainly did not.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) ended the Friday trading session sharply lower despite the financial services sector (NYSEARCA:IYG) having posted modestly positive returns for the day. The bearish mood was set by the credit card company's earnings miss that came accompanied by no more than a timid top-line beat.

As I expressed in my earnings preview, investors "should not have expected the company to impress" this quarter - and it certainly did not. American Express remains under intense pressure from a perfect storm of unfavorable factors that include (1) lower consumer activity in general, (2) lower travel and leisure spending more specifically and, to a lesser extent, (3) an unfavorable interest rate environment.

Results of the quarter

In many ways, the third quarter was a repeat of the second period of 2020. The same forces at play pushed segment revenues down by double-digit percentage points once again, with the exception of the more stable and predictable card fees. See graphs below.

As noted in the earnings release, there has been "a steady recovery in overall spending volumes". This helps to explain why the YOY drop in discount revenues, accounting for 57% of American Express' top line, was not quite as severe as last quarter's decline. The problem is that the recovery in activity has been happening at snail pace, especially in the T&E category (i.e. cruises, airlines and lodging, primarily) and corporate client vertical.

On the interest income side of the equation, which accounted for 21% of third-quarter revenues, net margins remained resilient, more so than I expected. However, total ending loans fell off a cliff, down 17%, which roughly compares with credit card balances across the other major US banks that decreased an average of about 11% to 12%.

I interpret this sharp decline as a sign of defense-playing by cardholders, who are less willing to stay leveraged through the crisis, and by American Express, which needs to control credit quality a bit tighter during tough economic times.

Further down the P&L, American Express released $116 million in credit reserves. This is not inconsistent with what other banks have done in the third quarter, but still may have topped analysts' expectations on credit losses.

On the other hand, I was surprised to see marketing expenses rise by 23%, justified by "rebuilding growth momentum", after they had fallen 16% in the second quarter. This line can probably be blamed for the lion's share of the EPS miss and, possibly, for the drop in share price - given the management team's expectation for more of the same on discretionary expenses in the fourth quarter.

What about the stock?

American Express is still cornered, for now. On the one hand, business has been improving, which might justify the company's investments in growth (i.e. "Shop Local" campaign) and cautious optimism ahead of the holiday season.

On the other hand, the improvement has been very slow and at risk of being tripped up by another wave of COVID-19 cases or lack of fiscal stimulus. Investors have been grappling with the idea of revenues that are still depressed, coupled with higher marketing spending for the sake of the company's long-term vision.

This dynamic reinforces my caution towards AXP in the short term. I suggest investors not set expectations too high for financial or stock performance in the next quarter or two. However, I still see American Express as a survivor out of the pandemic and a winner long after the crisis has come and gone.

For this reason, I believe that now is a good time to own small quantities of AXP, assuming that the investment horizon is a long-term one. It is hard to time the market, or to know when the stock may finally begin to react positively. But with shares down 26% from the first-quarter peak (see chart above), hurt by downbeat sentiment across the financial services sector, I believe that the gain potential for patient investors can be substantial.

