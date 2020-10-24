Why Quibi's Early Exit Won't Have Immediate Impact On Streaming Landscape

The more likely scenario is for another company to just outright buy the company and inherit its deals, but investors likely would have seen that play out by now if there was interest.

Complicating matters is the fact Quibi doesn’t actually own any of its content, it just licensed it, which makes another streamer swooping in to buy its select pieces harder.

The short-term losses for Quibi will be minimal to investors in the space, but long term, we could see a more sizable impact depending on if anyone buys its assets.

The demise of Quibi was due to a number of factors, and while the pandemic was one of them, it wasn’t the only one, despite how executives had positioned it.

Quibi, the short-form video service created by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, announced its closure this week after months of negative headlines and missed subscriber projections.

(Credit: Quibi)

Quibi out.

Well, that was quick…and somewhat ironic given the name of the service literally had "quick" in the title.

This week, the mobile streaming service cut its own cord (and as had been predicted for months) will officially go dark later this year. So, what does that mean for investors in the streaming industry and other top streaming services?

As it turns out, not much - at least for now.

First, as always, some background.

For those of you who may be unfamiliar, Quibi was designed as a short-form video service with mini-episodes all around 10 minutes or less. It had a number of bells and whistles such as unique viewing options and creative programming gimmicks, but it was also a new entry into a crowded field.

On top of that, it was a radical new approach to streaming in an era where radical new approaches don't always work. Remember, one of the reasons why Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was successful was because it played off a familiar concept just in a new way. Quibi tried to turn that model on its head with its "quick bites" premise, and it didn't go over well.

Let's also be clear, the excuse by founders Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg that Quibi was largely done-in by the pandemic is just that, an excuse. It's a safe answer that will cover him with investors and help save some face, but it's also not entirely true. He had actually been laying the seeds for this rationale shortly off the company got off to a rough start in the first place.

Now that's not to say the pandemic didn't play a role in Quibi's demise - it most certainly did - but it wasn't solely the pandemic's fault. On top of that, the damage inflicted by the COVID shutdown didn't have to have the same level of impact. Yes, this was a service built on quick viewing, and with the pandemic keeping people at home, many people who would have watched Quibi as part of their commutes no longer had a need.

(Credit: Quibi)

That said, there is also a real chance to turn that negative into a positive. Since for many the office was now their living room, it was still possible for people to discover and engage with the programming. The issue was you could initially only watch Quibi on mobile devices. Again, one of the "bells & whistles" that was meant to differentiate the company, but actually hurt it.

It's much less enticing to watch video on a phone or iPad when there's a perfectly good TV sitting right in the same room. Allowing casting-to-TV or just streaming off the TV could have been a real game-changer for Quibi.

While the company's leadership had been vocal the service was willing to be flexible and nimble when needed, it took too long to switch gears and give people the option to watch Quibi content through other avenues. Even in the middle of a pandemic when people were stuck at home and consuming all types of content, the service did not present those options.

Ironically, the service didn't even land on Amazon Fire (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Apple TV (NASDAQ:AAPL) until this week…just days before the plug was mercifully pulled.

So in that regard, yes, the pandemic was terrible for Quibi, but given the interest around it and the splashy names attached to it, had the company just been more willing (and quicker) to adapt, we could have possibly seen this go down a different road.

It also is needed to be pointed out that short-form content on its own is not a failure - it's actually very successful and we are even seeing a rise in both the popularity and the number of half-hour dramas (versus the traditional 60 minutes ones). People don't care if a program is 10 minutes if it's good, the quick-bite aspects of Quibi was designed to reduce filler and at its core was a smart idea.

The devil was in the details, which given the resumes of Whitman and Katzenberg, you'd have thought wouldn't have been as big of a problem.

So that leaves us with the what now? And how badly does this impact investors?

As I said before, the "what now" isn't as important as the "what's to come."

For the short term, it's important to remember there is no primary stock tied to the service. Instead seemingly everyone in the tech and entertainment industry bought in - meaning the range of shareholders runs from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) plus a who's who of studios. In other words, the average investor won't see a big impact in their own personal portfolio, but could still be affected based on how much other companies they invest in invested in Quibi.

(Credit: Quibi)

Now long term that could change as the average investor could possibly see a boost if one of the other streaming companies they have shares in swoops in and acquires the company or even just grabs the content.

Yet even that is a problem because what many not realize is Quibi never actually owned the content. This was another example of "bells & whistles," but this time aimed at creatives. Quibi would finance and produce the programming, but retain exclusive license to it for a limited window.

That's why it's not really a quick fix and another streamer can't just come in and take the whole lot - at least not without making a ton of deals.

Now that also doesn't mean one won't - personally I could see Apple being in the best position to make a play. In addition to it being the leader in mobile devices, it could easily use the content as catalog for Apple TV+ to bolster the content it already has on the service. It really is an interesting synergistic opp, but it's also a real nightmare to even think about the logistics.

Apple of course isn't the only one who could make a play - Netflix has always been known to make complicated deals if the price was right and Amazon has been on its own spending spree as of late. Realistically just about any of the players could decide they want in, but just taking a piece of the pie really won't make that big of splash and likely wouldn't be as worthwhile.

The biggest needle-mover would be a complete take-over and just outright buying Quibi and keeping those deals active. Although you also have to think that if a company had really wanted to flat out buy the service, it would have by now.

So, for the moment, the long strange trip for the service is over (in record time), but this likely won't be the last time we hear about the former company, and when it re-surfaces - or part of it does - that's the real time to pay attention.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.