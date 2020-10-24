Housing Gets Hotter

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets were mixed this week as better-than-expected economic data and strong corporate earnings results were offset by concerns over a "second wave" of the coronavirus pandemic and continued frustration over the ongoing stimulus stalemate. Meanwhile, political uncertainty will dominate the headlines over the next week - and potentially beyond - as polls tightened ahead of the November 3rd election as former Vice President Joe Biden's lead in the RCP Top Battleground Average has shrunk to 3.8 percentage points, exactly in line with Hillary Clinton's lead at this time in 2016.

Snapping a three-week winning streak, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) ended the week lower by 0.4%, but remains within 4% of its all-time highs set on September 2nd. Technology stocks were under pressure again this week as Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB) dropped after subpoenas were authorized amid an ongoing controversy over the censorship of press reports critical of former Vice President Joe Biden from major news outlets including the Wall Street Journal and New York Post. Despite a strong start to REIT earnings season, the Equity REIT ETF (VNQ) finished lower by 0.4%, but 11 of 18 property sectors finished in positive territory while Mortgage REITs (REM) gained 0.8%.

Outside of technology, there were clear pockets of strength this week as Mid-Cap (MDY) and Small-Cap (SLY) stocks finished firmly in the green while the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) climbed to the highest weekly-close since late March as very strong economic data and corporate earnings results eased investor concerns of a post-stimulus slowdown. FactSet reported that 84% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise, which would be the highest percentage of "beats" since the company began tracking the metric in 2008. Within the Hoya Capital Housing Index, strength from real estate financials and residential REITs wasn't enough to offset a pullback from the high-flying homebuilders, which came despite data showing that the broader housing industry continues to be the backbone of the economic recovery.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Housing Continues To Be The Backbone of Recovery

One of the few areas of consistent strength throughout the pandemic has been the U.S. housing market, perhaps the most critical sector of the U.S. economy. As projected in Homebuilders: A V-Shaped Vendetta, the U.S. housing industry has built further strength over the past several months and shows few signs of cooling. This week, the NAHB reported that Homebuilder Sentiment - a forward indicator of housing market activity - climbed to record-highs in October with all three subcomponents climbing to record highs as well. Current Sales jumped to 90, Future Sales rose to 88, and Home Buyer Traffic climbed to 74, far exceeding the pre-pandemic record high of 58.

Later in the week, the National Association of Realtors reported that Existing Home Sales rose to the strongest sales pace in 14 years, jumping another 9.4% in September from last month and 20.9% from last year. These numbers are even more staggering when considering the unprecedented shortage of homes for sale. The inventory of existing homes dipped 19.2% from last year, representing a 2.7-month supply at the current sales pace, the lowest in the survey's history. As forecast at the beginning of the pandemic, home prices have actually reaccelerated amid this favorable supply/demand dynamic. The NAR reported that home prices jumped 14.8% from last year and rose at double-digit rates in each of the four major regions from one year ago.

Meanwhile, the US Census Bureau reported on Tuesday that Housing Starts in September were 11.1% higher from last year while Building Permits rose by 8.1%, led by continued strength in the single-family category. Then, on Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that mortgage applications to purchase a single-family home are now higher by 26% from last year while refinancing applications are now higher by 74% from last year, strength that has been powered by a confluence of near-term factors and long-term tailwinds that have converged over the last six months to generate a highly favorable environment for the housing industry.

As if that wasn't enough housing data, homebuilders PulteGroup (PHM) and TRI Pointe (TPH) each reported earnings results on Thursday while Meritage Homes (MTH) and NVR Inc (NVR) reported results earlier in the week. Together, these four homebuilders reported a staggering surge in net order growth of 49% in the third quarter while revenues rose by 10% and their backlog of orders climbed 25%. Net margins improved nearly 2 full percentage points from already strong levels in Q3 2019. CEO of brokerage firm Redfin (RDFN), which was the first to identify the unexpected emerging strength of the housing market back in early May, commented to CNBC that housing demand is "absolutely insane" and projected it will "last into 2021, at least."

Commercial Equity REITs

This week, we published REIT Earnings Preview: Who Paid The Rent?. Real estate earnings kicked off this week with a dozen REITs reporting results, and earnings season will continue over the next month with more than 200 REITs and housing industry companies reporting results. Rent collection - a metric that was rarely reported in the pre-COVID-19 era - has become the most critical statistic tracked by investors due to its impact on dividend-paying capacity. REITs enter third-quarter earnings season as the third-worst performing out of 11 GICS equity sectors, but improving rent collection and dividend commentary could be a positive catalyst to drive a recovery.

Industrial: Prologis (PLD) started-off REIT earnings season on a positive note by reporting a beat on the top and bottom line while also boosting full-year Core FFO growth guidance to 13.7%. which will likely be the highest among large-cap REITs this year. Rexford Industrial (REXR) continued the momentum by reporting a 23.8% rise in NOI growth and boosting full-year Core FFO and same-store NOI guidance. REXR now sees Core FFO rising 5.7% in 2020. First Industrial (FR) made it three-for-three later in the week by reporting better-than-expected results and also boosting FFO guidance. Citing "an increased level of leasing activity with e-commerce as a key driver as the economy continues its recovery," FR now sees FFO growth of 5.2% in 2020. Untouched by the pandemic, Industrial REITs see FFO growing 8.3% in 2020.

Net Lease: Alpine Income (PINE) surged nearly 10% after it reported that it collected 100% of third-quarter rents and 100% of rents in October and also announced that it will increase its dividend by 10%. Getty Realty (GTY) gained 7.5% by following up the next day with a dividend boost of its own after reporting that it collected 98% of Q3 rent, consistent with its near-perfect collection rate throughout the pandemic. Meanwhile, Agree Realty (ADC), which was the first net lease REIT to boost its dividend this year, finished modestly higher on the week after it reported that rent collection averaged 97% during the third quarter, including 99% in September. 34 equity REITs have now raised their dividend in 2020 compared to 65 equity REITs that have reduced or suspended their dividend.

Cell Towers: Crown Castle (CCI) finished lower by 5.1% this week despite boosting its dividend by 11%, joining fellow cell tower REIT American Tower (AMT) which raised its dividend earlier this year. However, CCI lowered its full-year outlook for revenue growth, EBITDA, and FFO per share, but provided a strong outlook for 2021, consistent with commentary over the last quarter suggesting that T-Mobile (TMUS) has been slow to "kick into gear" on its 5G network rollouts following its merger with Sprint earlier this year. For 2020, it now sees AFFO per share growth up 7.0% from last year, down slightly from its prior target of 7.6%. For 2021, CCI expects AFFO per share to rise by 10%. We continue to see Apple's (AAPL) iPhone 12 launch as the true "arrival" of 5G, the much-anticipated next-generation mobile network.

Manufactured Housing: Sun Communities (SUI) declined by 3.0% this week despite reporting better-than-expected results on the top and bottom line. MH and annual RV rent collections were approximately 97.0% and 98.0%, respectively. Same-community NOI jumped 5.5% while Core FFO jumped 9.5% from the same quarter last year. Earlier in the week, Equity Lifestyle (ELS) reported 1.8% growth in same-store NOI, up from 1.0% last quarter, driven by a 4.9% gain in same-store revenues, but offset by a 9.1% jump in same-store operating expenses. Combined, these REITs reported average same-store NOI growth of 3.7%, up from 1.2% in Q2. Through nine months of 2020, these REITs reported Core FFO growth averaging 2.4%, one of the few sectors poised to report positive FFO growth this year.

Office: Brandywine (BDN), a sunbelt-focused office REIT, declined by 3.2% this week despite reporting that it collected 99.5% of total cash-based rents in Q3 and 97% of rents so far in October. SL Green (SLG), a New York City-focused office REIT, finished fractionally lower after reporting that it collected 91.8% on Q3 rents and 90.3% of October rents. Despite reporting near-perfect rent collection throughout the pandemic, office REITs continue to be under pressure as the "work from home" paradigm threatens the long-term outlook. We believe that suburban and Sunbelt office assets are likely to see stronger demand over the next decade amid a broader "suburban revival."

Apartments: While there are no apartment earnings this week, the NMHC did release its updated Rent Payment Tracker, which found that 90.6% of apartment renters paid their rent by October 20th, which was a modest 1.8% below the pre-pandemic rate last October 20th. While much has been written over the past four months about the potentially devastating effects on the rental markets from the July 31st expiration of several relief measures offered by the Cares Act in July, so far these dire forecasts have not come to fruition. Equity Residential (EQR) kicks-off apartment earnings on Tuesday followed by Essex Property Trust (ESS) and AvalonBay (AVB) on Wednesday.

Self-Storage: This week, we published our quarterly update and earnings preview on the storage sector where we discussed how the sector has been an unexpected leader throughout the pandemic, riding the tailwinds of the single-family housing boom. Contrary to early predictions, rent collection has remained essentially spotless throughout the pandemic, and dividends have also remained untouched as payments are essentially "collateralized" by a renter's possessions. After a sharp slowdown in leasing during the "shutdown months," interim updates indicated that demand has rebounded sharply, helped by a red-hot housing market. Public Storage (PSA) kicks-off earnings on November 4th followed by CubeSmart (CUBE) and Extra Space (EXR).

While REIT earnings were the primary of our attention over the last few days, there was some other REIT-related news flow. REITs don't get the love they deserve, according to a study published earlier this week by NAREIT conducted by CEM Benchmarking. The study found that over a 21-year period between 1998 and 2018, publicly-listed REITs outperformed private real estate by almost 2.7 percentage points per year while offering superior risk-adjusted returns. Listed REITs posted the second-highest average annual net return at 10.2% and had the highest Sharpe ratio of 0.41. Additionally, over the measurement period, the study found that both listed equity REITs and unlisted real estate were not highly correlated to any other aggregate asset classes, an important feature for investors seeking investment diversification.

Mortgage REITs

Mortgage REITs finished mostly higher this week as residential mREITs gained 1.2% while commercial mREITs finished lower by 0.3%. Armour Residential (ARR) kicked off mREIT earnings season, gaining 3.8% this week after it reported that its book value per common share was $11.74 per share, an increase of 5.7% from its reported BVPS of $11.11 at the end of the second quarter. ARR had previously announced the completion of a strategic transition of its investment portfolio to solely agency-backed mortgage-backed securities. New Residential (NRZ) gained more than 7% this week after it announced that it plans to add more than 100 employees to its Jacksonville office to join mortgage operations, underwriting, processing, and sales.

Mortgage REIT earnings season kicks into gear next Monday when we'll hear results from KKR Real Estate (KREF), Apollo Commercial (ARI), New Residential (NRZ), and AGNC Investment (AGNC). As with last quarter, investors are anxious to hear updates on book values and future dividend plans. Out of the 41 mortgage REITs in our coverage, 31 have reduced or suspended dividends, 8 have maintained, and 2 have raised. Hunt Companies (HCFT) and Arbor Realty (ABR) are the lone mortgage REITs to raise dividends this year above pre-pandemic levels.

REIT Preferreds

Last quarter, we published REIT Preferreds: Higher Yield Without Excess Risk. The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) ended the week lower by 0.2% and is now lower by 12.3% on the year. This week, manufactured housing REIT UMH Properties (UMH) called its 8.00% Series B (UMH.PB) preferred issue. UMH still has two preferred issues outstanding, UMH.PC and UMH.PD which trade at an average yield of 6.52%. Among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these securities has been an average of 20.61% higher in 2020 than their common shares. Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer relatively more limited upside potential outside of the limited number of "participating" convertible preferred offerings.

2020 Performance Check-Up

For the year, Equity REITs are now lower by roughly 17.5% and Mortgage REITs are off by 40.0%. This compares with the 7.4% gain on the S&P 500 and the 0.6% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Five of the 18 REIT sectors are in positive territory for the year, while on the residential side, five of the eight U.S. housing industry sectors in the Hoya Capital Housing Index are in positive territory for the year. The gap between the best-performing REIT sector - data centers - and worst-performing REIT sector - regional malls - is now 83% in 2020. At 0.84%, the 10-year Treasury yield (IEF) has retreated by 108 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 240 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

We have another jam-packed slate of economic and housing data in the week ahead. On Monday, the Census Bureau will release New Home Sales data for September. Last month, New Home Sales surged 43% from the same month last year to rise to the highest annual rate since 2006. On Tuesday, we'll see the Case Shiller Home Price Index and the FHFA House Price Index for August which is likely to show a continued reacceleration in home price appreciation. On Thursday, we'll get our first look at third-quarter Gross Domestic Product which is likely to show record-breaking economic growth last quarter, the final major economic data release before Election Day.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOMZ, AMT, ARE, AVB, BXMT, DRE, DLR, EFG, EQIX, FB, FR, MAR, MGP, NLY, NHI, NNN, PLD, REG, ROIC, SBRA, SPG, SRC, STOR, STWD, PSA, EXR, AMH, CUBE, ELS, MAA, UDR, SUI, CPT, NVR, EQR, INVH, ESS, PEAK, LEN, DHI, HST, AIV, MDC, ACC, PHM, TPH, MTH, WELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital") is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm that provides investment management services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions, focusing on portfolio and index management of publicly traded securities in the residential and commercial real estate industries. A complete discussion of important disclosures is available on our website (www.HoyaCapital.com) and on Hoya Capital's Seeking Alpha Profile Page.



It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Nothing on this site nor any published commentary by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and should not be considered a complete discussion of all factors and risks. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible. Investments in companies involved in the real estate and housing industries involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs, mutual funds, and other securities. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing. Hoya Capital, its affiliate, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings is available and updated at www.HoyaCapital.com.