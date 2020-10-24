Note: I have written about Petra Diamonds previously, investors should see this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDMDF), the London-listed diamond miner, announced the result of its discussions with lenders on Tuesday. The company had originally pursued a sale process, but to no surprise, Petra did not receive any meaningful offers and have had to therefore terminate the process. Instead, Petra has come to an agreement with lenders to wipe out $323 million of debt. To my surprise, the agreement has come on more favorable terms for shareholders than I originally believed. However, Petra still maintains a large debt pile as the company couldn't wipe off all of the debt like it wanted to. Instead, Petra has kicked the can down the road so to speak. I would still stay far away from Petra as shareholders now own a far smaller share in a loss-making diamond producer that still has a sizable debt pile looming over its head.

Restructuring

Petra Diamonds shareholders will see another day as an agreement is reached which leaves 9% of the total share capital to original shareholders, while 91% of capital is distributed to noteholders. This restructuring has been long anticipated as per my previous article where I anticipated substantial dilution for shareholders. The terms are slightly different from what I predicted as Petra was unable to wipe all debt off the balance sheet and so shareholders still hold a fair size of the new capital.

Petra said that there would be a reinstatement of notes and that lenders would deploy $30 million of new capital into Petra. The new notes will amount to $337 million. They will have an interest rate of 10.50% for the first 24 months and then 9.75% thereafter. The notes will mature in five years.

The debt-for-equity swap will be implemented by way of EGM where shareholders will have to approve the restructuring. For those wondering what would happen if shareholders didn't agree the company would implement the restructuring through an alternative structure which most likely would result in no retention of equity for shareholders. Noteholders are superior to that of shareholders and so that would go through with ease. Shareholders will unanimously approve this restructuring as it still leaves something on the bone for them.

Most importantly, this restructuring must be put into context of Petra Diamonds' performance over the last few years. Petra Diamonds (historically) has not shown strong enough cash generation to be able to service and manage the debt pile it still has today. The market is well aware of this and that is why shares fell 17% following the announcement. Although I didn't fully understand what the market was expecting before the announcement. The current restructuring was one of the best outcomes shareholders could have wished for (even though it was still a negative one). I think it's clear that prior to the restructuring, Petra shares were massively mispriced. Kicking the can down the road has now given plenty of time for market irrationality ahead. Even though Petra Diamonds is still almost certainly a zero, the confirmation of that is now months or years off as lenders have spared shareholders.

Petra does have quite a sizable diamond inventory currently, primarily because it was unable to hold tenders through the start of COVID as there was near no demand or ability to actually hold the tenders which usually attract international attention. Before the restructuring, Petra announced the finds of five high-quality blue diamonds which are extremely rare and should provide Petra with some significant cash flows. I believe there is potential that Petra may use these finds to pay down some of the fresh new notes. The company has now commenced a special tender process for these diamonds. However, Petra is still burning cash and will still be burning cash for months and potentially years to come. Lenders are clearly banking on Petra turning the ship around, however, even before COVID Petra wasn't a profitable entity and that was in a far healthier diamond market.

As highlighted in my previous article, Petra burned through $33 million of cash over just three months at the start of COVID, a quite astonishing figure. As tenders recommence and debt interest reduces, this cash burn rate will not be as high, but will still exist under current market conditions. Unless these conditions significantly improve, it's difficult to see a way out of this ditch for Petra.

Some may argue that shares are now trading at a substantial discount to fair value currently. On the basis that lenders accepted a debt-for-equity swap of more than $330 million for 90% of the equity, meaning the other 10% is worth more than $30 million (£23 million). However, what investors forget is that Petra is not worth its debt value and never was. Lenders have been forced to take a significant haircut under the restructuring and that is why they haven't accepted a full debt-for-equity swap. Lenders would rather roll the dice on potential future cash generation to pay debt down than taking full control of the company.

Conclusion

Lenders have given private investors a lifeline, not out of empathy but rather because they didn't want to take full control of the entity. Investors have gotten one of the best deals they could have and yet Petra's shares are still overvalued. This is because now investors essentially have less equity in a company that is still laden in debt and burning large amounts of cash. The likelihood of Petra becoming profitable is very small and so I remain very bearish on the equity, sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.