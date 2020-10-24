On Friday, October 16, 2020, oilfield services giant Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) announced its third-quarter 2020 earnings results. The market certainly appeared to be less than impressed with these results as Schlumberger's stock price was consistently trending lower over the course of the day despite the company beating earnings estimates because of much of the earnings strength coming from a single segment that is in the process of being divested. Overall though, very few people have particularly high expectations for this sector in general since many producers continue to struggle and keep production constrained due to the glut in oil supplies that continues to persist due to the pandemic. This means that companies like Schlumberger do not have the demand for their products that they once did. This problem is rather unlikely to be resolved in the near future.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Schlumberger's third-quarter 2020 earnings report:

Schlumberger reported total third quarter 2020 revenues of $5.258 billion, which represents a 38.44% decline over the $8.541 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported a pre-tax segment operating income of $575 million in the most recent quarter. This compares rather unfavorably to the $1.096 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.018 billion in the current quarter. This represents a 42.74% decline over the $1.778 billion in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Net loss was $82 million in the third quarter of 2020. This compares very well to the $11.383 billion net loss in the third quarter of 2019.

Admittedly, very few people expected Schlumberger to deliver a good performance in the third quarter of this year. This is partly due to the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic. As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, this outbreak and the resulting economic shutdowns delivered a very punishing blow to crude oil prices. As we can clearly see here, Brent crude started out the year at $66.00 per barrel, but has since fallen to $42.73 per barrel. This is a 35.23% decline:

Source: Business Insider

This has caused energy producers to cut back on production spending, which actually lowered activities at oil fields around the world. This naturally reduced the demand for Schlumberger's services. This was particularly noticeable in North America, which has become one of the most important swing producers in the energy markets over the past decade or so. Schlumberger saw its North American revenues decline by 2% quarter over quarter compared to only 1% internationally. Although the company did see its revenues decline, most measures of profitability actually improved compared to the second quarter, which may be due to various measures that the company has implemented to help it weather through the challenging environment.

One thing we do see in the above chart is that crude oil prices have recovered somewhat from the lows that they hit during the worst of the pandemic in the second quarter. This had a noticeable effect on Schlumberger's third-quarter performance. One thing that many upstream companies in North America did in the shutdowns is drill the well from which the oil would be extracted but hold off on completing the well to bring it to a production state. These are what are known as drilled-but-uncompleted wells. The number of these wells has been climbing since 2016 in the United States:

Source: Energy Information Administration

These wells have historically represented an opportunity for oilfield services companies like Schlumberger. There is not very much difference between completing one of these wells and completing a new well so many of the contractors working on new wells can also find work on these wells when new drilling and completions activity slows down, as it did during the pandemic. Schlumberger notes that it was able to take advantage of this during the third quarter, which helped to keep its revenues up. The company's production revenue increased by 12% quarter over quarter, but it was still down 43% from the prior-year quarter.

Perhaps surprisingly, the company's international businesses performed much better than its North American ones did. In fact, the company's operations in Latin America saw revenues increase by 30% quarter over quarter. This was mostly due to the resumption of projects that are involving the company's Advanced Petroleum Systems unit in Ecuador. The country of Argentina also reduced its lockdown restrictions, allowing some of Schlumberger's projects to get back to work. This had a beneficial effect on the company's revenues from that area. Unfortunately, the remainder of the company's international operations did not perform nearly as well, with revenues overall down 1% quarter over quarter and 27% year over year. This is still better than what North America delivered, though.

One thing that a company can do to protect its profits and cash flows in the face of declining revenues is to reduce costs. This makes sense since profits and cash flows are essentially revenues minus costs. As I have pointed out in several past articles, many upstream companies have done just this. This is the reason why drilling activities have declined in the face of the pandemic. Schlumberger has also been taking advantage of opportunities to reduce its own costs to weather through the crisis. This is one reason why the company has been able to improve its margins. In the most recent quarter, the company's production operations achieved a pre-tax operating margin of 13%. This is a massive 11.07% higher than what Schlumberger reported in the second quarter, which clearly shows us that the company's cost-cutting initiatives are bearing fruit.

The decline in oil prices and resulting reduction in drilling activities will likely continue to be a plague on the industry for quite some time. As I have discussed a few times in the past, I doubt that oil prices will return to their pre-pandemic levels until 2022 at the earliest. This will likely weigh on Schlumberger for quite some time as a result. There will therefore not be a great deal to get excited about with regards to Schlumberger. The company did see some positive developments during the quarter, however. As mentioned in the highlights, Schlumberger received an engineering, procurement, and construction contract from BHP Petroleum for a subsea boosting system to increase recovery from the deepwater Shenzi Field in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The overall purpose of this system is to increase the production level from the field, which has been producing since 2009. One of the characteristics of oil fields is that their production rates tends to decline as they age. While the actual production curve varies from field to field, most fields likely would be in their decline phase after 11 years so the point of system is likely to attempt to reverse this somewhat. Schlumberger did not disclose any of the terms of the contract (which is typical), but it will provide a clear source of revenue for the company.

While this opportunity with BHP is in the United States, the majority of Schlumberger's new opportunities in the quarter came from international regions. For example, Schlumberger secured a contract for stimulation vessel services in Scandinavia. The company will be performing this work in the Greater Ekofisk Area, which is in the Norwegian part of the North Sea. This is a multi-year contract, lasting for three years but also containing extensions that could extend the contract until 2026. This is something that is fairly appealing because it ensures that Schlumberger will be receiving revenues over an extended period of time. When we consider that the industry as a whole is somewhat uncertain, this extended period of revenues is rather comforting.

Schlumberger also received a multi-year contract from Pertamina Hulu Mahakam in Indonesia. This contract lasts for a full three-year term and has the option to be extended for an additional year. The overall purpose of these contracts is to improve the performance of the company's drilling operations in order to improve the production rates from some of the company's mature fields in the country. As already mentioned, the purpose of this is to extend the economic viability of these fields so that the company does not have to completely shut them down. Schlumberger also mentions that another goal under this contract is to utilize new technologies to reduce its costs of operations. This is an area in which Schlumberger has excelled in recent years.

As mentioned in the introduction, the market was unimpressed with Schlumberger's results despite the fact that the company beat its earnings estimates. One of the reasons that was blamed for this comes from the company's OneStim business. This business unit works with North America's hydraulic fracturing industry, providing pressure pumping, pumpdown perforating, and Permian frac sand services. The company announced that it will be selling this unit to Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) at the end of August. In exchange for this business, Schlumberger will receive a 37% interest in Liberty. On the surface, this may sound like a good thing, but OneStim by itself delivered a 50% quarter-over-quarter revenue increase because of the already discussed opportunity in completing the wells that were previously drilled but left unfinished. The market may therefore be concerned about a potentially negative hit to Schlumberger's North American revenues even though it will end up with a substantial stake in Liberty so will still have some interest and benefit from OneStim's success from that stock position. This will probably not be consolidated into the company's financial statements though so the market likely does have a point here.

Schlumberger disappointed many investors earlier this year when the company slashed its dividend in response to the pandemic-driven crude oil price decline. As has been illustrated, this caused the company's financial performance to decline compared to a year ago, although these results were better than what the company delivered in the second quarter. We still want to make sure that the company can afford the dividend at the new level though as we do not want to be the victims of another dividend cut. The normal way that we do this is by looking at the company's free cash flow, which is the money left over after the company pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. Schlumberger has, perhaps surprisingly, managed to maintain a positive free cash flow despite the downturn in the industry. We can see this here:

Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Free Cash Flow 279,000 552,000 377,000 1,758,000

(all figures in thousands of US dollars)

This is both a testament to the skill of the company's management and the effectiveness of its cost reduction efforts. What we need to know though is whether or not the free cash flow is sufficient to cover the dividend that the company pays out. As shown above, the free cash flow was $220 million in the third quarter, but the company only pays out $174 million in dividends. Thus, it does appear that Schlumberger can afford the dividend at the current level, but the question is what impact the OneStim sale will have on Schlumberger's forward cash flows. There could be a very real potential risk here.

In conclusion, these results do show some improvement in Schlumberger's overall business prospects. The industry has picked up a bit from the depths of the pandemic shutdowns and Schlumberger has been able to take advantage of this. The environment still remains challenging though, and activity is still far below the levels of 2018 or 2019, which is evident here. The market was unimpressed though, most likely because of the OneStim sale, and I must confess to agreeing with this assessment. We will need to wait another quarter or two to see how the loss of this profit-driving segment affects the company's cash flows, but because of the impact, I think there are still some risks here even as the industry continues to slowly recover.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.