Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

The biggest listing ever

China's largest payments company is gearing up for a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai in what could become the world's biggest IPO on record. Ant Financial has obtained clearance for the offering from Shanghai's STAR Market, China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Hong Kong Stock exchange, while pricing could come next week. Ant, backed by Chinese e-commerce major Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), could raise about $35B through the concurrent IPOs - at a valuation of at least $280B - surpassing Saudi Aramco's (ARMCO) $29.4B record set last December

Moderna not far behind Pfizer vaccine timeline

The U.S. could authorize emergency use of Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) experimental COVID-19 vaccine in December, according to CEO Stéphane Bancel, if the company gets positive interim results in November from a large clinical trial. The comments suggest Moderna's timetable isn't that far off from Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE), which said last week it expects to seek U.S. authorization of emergency use of its vaccine by late November. Two other leading COVID-19 vaccines, from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), have been paused due to illnesses among study subjects, but are expected to resume shortly.

Good news, bad news

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) soared 24% AH on Tuesday following record Q3 revenues that crushed estimates (+52% to $679M), while attracting the highest-ever number of advertisers to its platform. That's due in part to the summer boycott against Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), which saw advertisers take their money elsewhere due to the social network's stance on hate speech. Meanwhile, the pandemic subscription boom faded for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), which only added a little over 2M subscribers last quarter (vs. 16M in Q1 and 10M in Q2). The stock fell 5.4% , as the company said additions in 2021 would be down compared to this year if the world recovered from the COVID pandemic.

500,000

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stuck to its delivery target of a half a million vehicles this year, calling Model Y and Shanghai production key factors in hitting the mark. Shares rose 3.3% AH on Wednesday to $436/share on the forecast, after receiving a boost from the EV maker's fifth consecutive quarterly profit. CEO Elon Musk also gave additional details on the full self-driving [FSD] beta rollout, production ramp and the company's future robotaxi system.

Employees or contractors?

Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) must classify their drivers in California as employees, according to a state appeals court ruling that threatens to upend their business models. The order makes the two even more dependent on Proposition 22, a ballot initiative set for Nov. 3 that would supersede any court rulings. It has so far raised more than $189M from the companies, along with DoorDash (DOORD), Postmates (POSTM) and Instacart (ICART), making it the most expensive proposition in California's history. Should it pass, the companies say they will guarantee new protections to workers, but should it fail, they would likely explore other appeals options, like sending the case to the California Supreme Court

Google hit with antitrust suit

While the U.S. Department of Justice and 11 states filed an antitrust suit against Google (GOOG, GOOGL), shares of the tech giant rose during the week, due to the case's narrower scope and the latter pledging to fight back. It's still being called the highest profile antitrust case by the U.S. government since it took on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1990s, which resulted in the company agreeing to share computing interfaces (though it was not broken up). At the heart of the current lawsuit is Google's search business and allegations that the tech giant uses deals with distributors to make sure its search engine is the default for U.S. customers.

Goldman pleads guilty

Adding to fines and settlements in Hong Kong and Malaysia, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) will pay a record $2.9B foreign bribery penalty in the U.S. and plead guilty for its involvement in the scandal-plagued 1MDB investment fund. That brings the global cost for the bank to more than $5B. Those hefty fines are also leading Goldman to claw back some executive compensation from current and former executives, including CEO David Solomon and his predecessor, Lloyd Blankfein.

Conoco-Concho combo

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced a $9.7B deal to acquire Permian specialist Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), in a gamble that will see the combined company produce 1.5M barrels per day, or a tenth of daily U.S. output. While it may seem like an odd time to go big on U.S. shale, considering how oil has done this year, it could make for a good time to pick up assets as the coronavirus pandemic depresses prices. The wave of consolidation doesn't stop there. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) agreed to buy Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), just a few weeks after Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) snapped up WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) for $2.6B.