The relationships built from the storage division allows for cross-selling of other offerings like data centers.

IRM continues to go through a transformation as the company focuses on growing their data center division.

For years, many have recognized Iron Mountain (IRM) as merely a records storage company. However, the company has been going through a transformation to add much more property type offerings that have not yet caught on with investors. We have seen this story play out in other industries where a company goes through a transformation and does not get its rightful valuation until the transformation is closer to completion.

Safe record storage continues to be a focus for the company, and one in which they have built tons of business relationships. These business relationships will be huge as the company cross sells the other offerings they have, which I will discuss in more detail below.

Here we are now in the seventh month since the pandemic crash in March, and many REITs have yet to recover. Year-to date, shares of IRM are down roughly 15%, which is in line with the greater real estate industry as the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is also down 15% on the year. Since the March 23rd lows, IRM has gained 22%, but I believe the stock can move much higher moving forward.

The transition I speak of is the company building a presence in the data center space, and that has me excited. Data centers are a growing trend around the world as more and more companies make the move to the cloud and digitize their business. Data centers continue to be a major growth story for the company and I believe they are still only in the early innings.

Source: Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Looking at the snapshot above, you can now see that the company has 14 operating data centers. The company had a global presence across all industries.

As I mentioned, data centers are still in the early innings for the company as they account for less than 10% at the moment. Records management, which has been the core of the business for years, accounts for 72% of the company’s $4.2 billion in revenues.

Source: Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

As mentioned in the investor presentation, 5 of the top 10 cloud providers are IRM data center customers. Many of the data center customers are not new to the business, as they were already records management customers.

As you can see in the chart above, the company’s data centers are spread out across the globe and they have leasable capacity of 122 megawatts and the potential of 358 megawatts. During the company’s last reported quarter, Q2, the company leased 32.3 megawatts of new and expansion leases. I expect a big Q3 number considering how many businesses continue to move remote, which only enhances the need for data centers. As of Q2, the company had nearly 30 megawatts under construction, and the pipeline remains robust.

Other Data Center REIT Players

The data center REIT sector has performed quite well during the pandemic, and rightfully so. Many companies have seen a need for more data center space as they move remote and more digitally.

Some of the major players in the space include Equinix (EQIX), Digital Realty Trust (DLR), and CyrusOne (CONE). I understand IRM is not a pure-play data center REIT like the three names I mentioned, but they are moving in that direction. However, given that the data center line of business is the fastest growing segment within the company, it continues to be a major bright spot for the company, but investors are not getting the credit like these other data center REITs are.

As I mentioned above, since the market lows on March 23rd, IRM has increased 22%. Here is a look at how these other three data center REITs have performed in the same time period.

EQIX: +65%

DLR: +45%

CONE: +40%

As you can see, a much higher premium has been placed on the pure-play data center REITs. I do not think IRM is moving towards a pure-play data center player, but I believe management’s goal is for data centers to be a major piece of the business.

Let’s look at the Forward P/FFO metrics for these REITs.

EQIX: 30.0x

DLR: 23.8x

CONE: 18.6

IRM: 10.6

These are some major differences and much of it falls in the lap of the records management division. Investors question the growth as more and more companies move digital, hence why the company is moving to data centers. However, 97% of the company’s storage revenue is from documents they are already storing. These documents are necessary to hold for years, making the storage division reliable. Being that the company is primarily storing boxes, the division is extremely profitable, which is why I am not as concerned with the storage division as some others.

Investor Takeaway

To wrap up, Iron Mountain is first and foremost known for their storage and shredding services, but it is the expansion to more data center properties that has me excited. The company continues to grow the division and has been an extremely bright spot for a number of quarters now.

The company has a ton of land already entitled for data centers, which will triple the current megawatts they have on the portfolio.

It is clear that IRM is undervalued and deserves a second look for long-term investors as the company expands and transforms their portfolio offerings more towards data centers. If you are willing to wait, the stock offers a 9% dividend yield. The FFO payout ratio is high, but in the investor presentation, management made a point to continue having a strong focus on the dividend. I believe the future is bright for IRM.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

