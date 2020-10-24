TPB’s share price reflects a potential upside of ~30% based on the underlying business with additional “upside optionality” from each of the opportunities noted above.

New growth initiatives for the Smoking segment through product introductions (e.g., cones, hemp paper) and entry into alternative growth channels (e.g., headshops, dispensaries and e-commerce) in both US & Canadian markets.

NewGen product lines are set for margin expansion through an ongoing propriety product mix shift leading to enhanced annual EBITDA contributions of $10M+ within three years.

Our initiating coverage of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPB) focuses on regulatory shifts within the Other Tobacco Products (“OTP”) industry which are igniting the “smokeless” company’s share price as it continues to enhance its market share position across core product lines.

This article provides an overview of TPB, its recent financial performance, a discussion on risk factors, near-term growth opportunities, valuation estimates and concluding takeaways reflecting my own research and interviews with:

Lawrence S. Wexler, President & CEO, TPB

Robert Lavan, SVP & CFO, TPB

Louie Reformina, VP Business Development, TPB

Overview

We’ve all heard the age-old idiom, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” generally signifying something is wrong; however, what if something is “smokeless”? Would that mean something is “right”? That just may be the case for TPB as recent regulatory headwinds have converted to potentially massive tailwinds for its “smokeless” and NexGen product lines.

The OTP Industry

Let me start by saying that TPB does NOT sell nicotine cigarettes.

TPB operates in the Other Tobacco Products (“OTP”) segment, which, according to IBIS World, accounted for an estimated $11.5B in 2019 fueled by growing consumer appeal and loyalty with low-to-mid single-digit consumer unit growth YoY.

More specifically, the hero of that segment is the Next Generation (“NexGen”) product line, which is “expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027”.

Source: Grand View Research

The above chart can be misleading in that the overall cigarette market may appear to be growing in absolute dollars terms, but in terms of US unit volume consumption per capita, it has been relatively flat-to-falling and growth in sales is being fueled by offsetting increases in unit prices as manufacturers pass on higher regulatory costs/taxes to the end-user.

Source: WSJ Article

This rise in cigarette costs has the effect of driving traditional users away from expensive pre-packaged cigarettes towards “Make-Your-Own” OTP products such as loose-leaf tobacco and premium wraps/papers, enabling consumers to craft premium products at lower unit costs.

This, combined with a trend towards less harmful products, is leading larger industry leaders (e.g., Philip Morris (NYSE:PM)) to pivot away from cigarettes towards OTP offerings; however, with greater size and product offerings inevitably comes greater FDA scrutiny and regulation:

The “Headwind”... or is it?

In August of 2019, the CDC began an investigation into a nationwide outbreak of lung illness associated with the use of e-cigarettes/vaping products. It was discovered that vitamin E acetate was the culprit: when inhaled, it can interfere with normal lung functions. The substance was being “informally” introduced and distributed in unsanctioned liquids containing nicotine, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC – the active ingredient in marijuana), cannabinoid (CBD) oils, and other substances, flavorings, and additives. At the center of the maelstrom was market-leader JuuL whose aggressive marketing strategy gave the appearance of targeting America’s youth and caused a public outcry regarding the safety and marketing/messaging of the product.

Neither the FDA nor the CDC were able to directly link the illness to any existing legally-marketed vaping products; however, the abundance of negative publicity around the “Vaping Crisis” drove a rapid decline in the 2nd half of 2019 industry-wide sales. The FDA subsequently restricted the sale of flavored liquids in closed-loop “pod-based” vaping systems (e.g., Juul). Open-tank “refillable” systems (such as the majority of systems sold by TPB) are still allowed to sell flavored liquids, but public perception, for a time, was indiscriminate between the two systems causing sales to falter in their growth from the prior quarters, plummeting by ~1/3rd for the remainder of 2019. Open systems have since made a strong recovery in 2020, repositioning TPB for significant growth as weaker players have struggled to recover.

The President, in December of 2019, executed legislation raising the minimum age for the sale of tobacco products to 21 out of concerns that minors were drawn towards OTP. This spurred the FDA into launching the Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) process in an effort to regulate “new tobacco products” (defined as any tobacco product/modification introduced to the US market after 2/15/07). OTP companies were essentially required to provide by 9/9/20: scientific (i.e. toxicology) and social (i.e. consumption habit) data to prove their products are “appropriate for the protection of public health” (“APPH”).

All of this positioned TPB to benefit from regulatory shifts in the OTP markets… which brings us to the Turning Point Brands' story.

The Company

TPB is a leading independent OTP provider operating across three core segments:

Smoking Products

Smokeless Products

NexGen Products

TPB is has a broad landscape of active ingredients and alternative brands…

Source: TPB Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

…distributed across an even broader Retail/Wholesale footprint comprised of both brick & mortar (e.g., Circle K, Speedway, QuikTrip, Sheetz and Murphy Oil) and online channels:

Source: TPB Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

These distribution channels have led to steady growth in retail store counts QoQ (representing >50% of volume weighted distribution) currently at >210k stores with near-term potential for an additional 30-50k stores targeted for national distribution.

Core Segments

Smoking Products

(31% of LTM Revenues; ~55% of LTM Adjusted Operating Income)

Smoking can be subdivided into 4 product lines, all driven by the “Zig-Zag” brand label, and is geared towards cannabis as the US rolling paper and cigar wraps industry is primarily levered to cannabis in function:

1. Cigarette papers

“Zig-Zag” is the decades old leading national iconic brand for “premium rolling paper” which controls 30%+ market share in the US and is the #1 brand in Canada.

Source: Amazon.com

2. Make-Your-Own (“MYO”) cigar wraps

“Zig-Zag” again leads in the cannabis market through its Make-Your-Own (“MYO”) cigar wraps (having achieved 70%+ market share in 2019).

Source: Growingmarijuanablog.com

3. Cones

Under the “Zig-Zag” moniker, TPB expanded into the cones segment and is the #2 brand with distribution into ~42,000 stores (up from 31,000 in Q1).

Source: Zigzag.com

4. Other Products: Unbleached and hemp rolling papers, hemp wraps and accessories

TPB introduced hemp papers under the “Zig-Zag” brand and is now one of the leading hemp paper brands in the market within a few years. In 2020, TPB introduced hemp wraps and captured ~23% of the category by Q2.

Source: Amazon.com

"With roughly half of Smoking revenue derived from rolling papers, this business is an under-the-radar play on the proliferation of legal cannabis sales in the U.S. and Canada, where rolling papers are often sold alongside cannabis flower in dispensaries or adjacent headshops. In addition, our cigar wraps, which makes up most of the rest of our revenue in the segment, is generally used for cannabis as well." Source: Interview with Louie Reformina, VP Business Development, TPB

Smokeless Products

(29% of LTM Revenues, 44% of LTM Adjusted Operating Income)

Smokeless products can be broken down into two product lines led by the “Stoker’s” brand:

1. Loose-leaf “Chewing” Tobacco (chewed to release flavor/nicotine)

TPB is the second largest player with ~30% market share. TPB’s Smokeless brand portfolio includes:

“Stoker’s” (TPB’s flagship #1 discount brand in chewing tobacco as of Q2 2020, having grown market share in every year post acquisition in 2003).

Other acquired brands include:

a. “Beech-Nut” (the #3 premium brand and #7 loose-leaf tobacco brands in terms of market share)

b. “Trophy”

c. “Durango”

d. Five “Wind River” brands

Source: Google Images

2. Moist Snuff Tobacco (“MST” or “dipping tobacco”)

(Placed between the lip and gum to release flavor.)

Source: Pinterest

TPB leveraged the “Stoker’s” brand to develop an MST version in a 12oz tub oriented to the bulk-value purchaser. It has grown into one of the nation’s leading value brands, garnering a 55% share in the MST tub category and is expanding share in cans through strategic distribution, in-store penetration, and product innovations (e.g., 1.2oz can form factors enabling access to new markets such as convenience stores) across 74,900+ store locations (representing 80%+ growth in the past 5 years – as below). Sales growth ramped up in the first half at 30%+ YoY driven by increased distribution and penetration of in-store sales.

Source: TPB Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

"As hard as it is to take share in MST, once you have it, it performs almost like an annuity because people are with you for a long period of time. I love the fact that as we are aggregating these consumers, we’re just building out that annuity which has a pretty good long-term play." Source: Lawrence Wexler, President & CEO, TPB

NewGen Products (40% of LTM Revenues and 2% of LTM Adjusted Operating Income)

The NewGen division represents TPB’s growth engine and platform focusing on developing, testing, acquiring and investing in high-growth new proprietary businesses with a medium-term vision of achieving a proprietary product mix of 50%+ by 2023 (up from 20%+ today) which will drive an increase in gross margins and profitability:

Source: TPB Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

While it is the largest revenue segment, it currently includes mostly lower margin third-party products sold through online distribution channels. As the product mix shifts towards proprietary products, the gross margins will rise to proprietary standard margins of 50%+ without impacting costs.

Capital Liquidity via an Asset-Light Business Model

TPB has $64M of cash (plus $50M available on its revolver) and $331M of gross debt, for net debt of <3.5x 2020E Adj. EBITDA (within management’s target range of 2.5x–3.5x).

The only product manufactured in-house by TPB is MST. This “asset light” business model yields significant free cash flow, driven by minimal capex requirements due to an outsourced production business model across all other product segments:

Loose-leaf tobacco products: Swedish Match (10-year agreement expiring in 2028, with automatic renewals for four additional 10-year terms available). Cigarette papers: Bolloré (OTCPK:BOIVF), a $34B French logistics company sin paper, energy, and plantation logistics (20-year agreement expiring in 2032, with automatic renewals for 20-year successive terms). TPB must purchase all cigarette papers, cigarette tubes and cigarette injecting machines from Bolloré. Cigar wraps: Durfort in the Dominican Republic (see below for details on recent acquisition).

Opportunities

PTMA Upside for TPB

The FDA’s PMTA regulatory process represents the most significant opportunity for TPB’s vape products. All “new” vaping products (hardware, flavored nicotine liquids, or pre-filled pods) were required to send the FDA a PMTA this past September (note: since the Vaping industry essentially started in 2008, all vaping products are essentially deemed as “new”).

Early indications are that small and large competitors (comprising ~50% of the market) failed to file, either as a result of a lack of capital resources, supporting data, capabilities and/or time.

TPB has spent between $16 and $18M as an “investment” to submit a broad-sweeping set of applications for over 250 products in the vapor category and gain optionality to capture market share in the future. TPB, capitalized on its extensive customer datasets (millions of datapoints) derived from its various B2C and B2B platforms, to drive analysis and insights to support related claims on individual products’ lack of appeal to “never users, youth, or former users” and to demonstrate that its products were “appropriate for the protection of public health” with an average age demographic of 40+ leaning towards individuals switching away from cigarettes. The results of that investment will unfold throughout 2021 as the FDA first compiles, then publicly lists and prioritizes its review of individual SKUs throughout the course of the next 12 months.

If approved successfully, TPB will be one of the few survivors in the NexGen community which will enhance sales (both on- and offline) and expand margins across open-tank systems, hardware, components, and liquids.

"As one of our strategies to leverage the PMTA, we applied for one of the broadest portfolios of liquid vaping products in two different technologies, so we are going to have a pretty good portfolio going forward. We are assuming it’s going to take time until the FDA starts enforcing and non-compliant competitors start disappearing, but we think we are pretty well positioned as this process is implemented." Source: Lawrence Wexler, President & CEO, TPB

Smoking Growth Initiatives/Cannabis

TPB has focused initiatives to expand with new product introductions and targeted initiatives in the alternative and e-commerce channels in the US and Canada

In Canada, TPB’s Partner, ReCreation Marketing, is currently rolling out Zig-Zag rolling papers/cones to its Canadian dispensaries (in 280 of the total 820) with plans to expand across multiple alternative channels, including e-commerce, headshops and most of the dispensaries in Canada, by the end of the year.

In the US, the Smoking segment is currently bringing new products (e.g., cones, hemp wraps/paper) to market through alternative growth channels (e.g., headshops, dispensaries and e-commerce).

"On the Zig-Zag side, we’re opening a number of high potential new channels to better participate in Cannabis growth. We’ve got some great new products that are going to be rolled out over the next 6 to 9 months that have tremendous opportunities." Source: Lawrence Wexler, President & CEO, TPB

Continued Double-digit Sales Growth in MST

Driven by:

Expansion of its MST product into 30-50,000 nationwide stores (within its existing 210,000+ footprint) which will further enhance market share across all product lines, improve margins with scaled up production, and expand brand awareness. Increase same-store sales penetration as Stoker’s brand is ~5.2% market share (with in-store share of ~8.9%). Continued points of presence in the remaining of ~-40%+ MST industry stores. Consumer industry online price testing in May and July indicated further price increases are possible to help close the historic 30-40% price gap due to consumer inelasticity.

Acquisitions/Investments

TPB has a proven history of inorganic growth through acquisitions/investments leading to:

Accretive deals. 50-75% upfront cash. “Earn-out”, “performance/restricted grants”, and/or a short-term promissory note. Between 4-to-6.5x LTM EBITDA.

Source: Author Compilation

"We are trying to build long-term value in our acquisitions by realizing synergies, investing in the businesses and cross-selling with our existing sales infrastructure. We think we can overnight add 10-20% to our target’s EBITDA with our infrastructure. From our perspective, our acquisitions are very focused on expanding distribution and building market share." Source: Robert Lavan, SVP & CFO, TPB

Going forward, TPB’s management is very heavily focused on deploying its cash flows and liquidity to continue to acquire businesses aggressively in the Smoking/Cannabis (e.g., Wild Hempettes) segments that satisfy that criteria.

Nu-X Incubation Arm

Nu-X provides TPB with optionality as a proprietary product development engine. They have a healthy pipeline of new products that are steadily being brought to market with the end-goal of leveraging TPB’s established distribution network to drive growth in market share, sales and profitability.

"We built a unique product development and marketing arm out in California that is looking for and investing in the next growth product for us. CBD is just one of many . People really like our CBD shots and CBD gummies We are also getting a lot of traction on our B12 caffeine stick and nicotine chew which is really exciting. Our goal is to provide the 200,000 stores that we touch the next product that sits on the shelf and that people are willing to buy at a $5-$10 price range. We had some bumps last year, but the business is now profitable doing what we thought it would do." Source: Robert Lavan, SVP & CFO, TPB

Trading Liquidity

TPB’s shares have historically lacked trading liquidity as a result of a 50.2% ownership stake by Standard Diversified (NYSEMKT:SDI). Since the last quarter earnings announcement, SDI exchanged their interest in TPB for TPB common shares (reflecting 97% of the 50.2% interest owned by SDI). SDI subsequently sold 1.8M shares (out of 9.8M held) to TPB which, in a secondary offering, in turn sold those shares to institutional shareholders with no monetary loss. The accumulation of these transactions had the beneficial effect of:

Being accretive to existing shareholders through the anti-dilutive 97% exchange ratio. Improving liquidity through consolidation into a single security class. Expanded float into institutional shareholder hands at no significant cost. Eliminating “shorts” resulting from SDOI speculators. Eliminating a prior controlling interest overhang by SDI’s parent Standard General (now at ~33%).

Share Repurchase Program

TPB has an existing share repurchase program in place with ~$44.7 million remaining under the current authorization. This an opportunistic program, which will serve as a base level of support for TPB shares.

Financial Performance & Outlook

Historically, TPB has managed to grow top line revenues by 20%+ per year since its IPO in 2016.

Source: TPB Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

The bulk of that sales growth stems from the MST organic market expansion (both in-store and nationwide) and inorganic growth of NewGen acquisitions (~$144M in annual Revenue Contributions). Historically, non-MST segment sales have been relatively flat since the IPO in 2016. This was primarily because of de-emphasized non-core, lower margin products such as cigarillos declining from $18M in sales in 2016 to $7M in 2019 presenting a significant headwind. The 2.5% topline decline in the business in 2019 belies the true trend as it was negatively impacted by a regulatory packaging change in Canada and the run-off of the legacy cigar business. The business should grow revenue low- to mid-single digits and operating income in the high-single digits or low double digits.

Management has already provided 3Q 2020 total sales guidance of $90M–$95M and raised its FY20 sales guidance to be between $370M–$382M.

Correspondingly, historic Adjusted EBITDA has grown in line with its acquisitions:

Source: TPB Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

Management is guiding for a FY20 adjusted EBITDA between $78 and $83M (+19.5% YoY average increase), driven in large part by Stoker's MST growth.

Valuation Estimate

In triangulating on TPB’s valuation, I used TPB’s corporate financials from the latest quarterly earnings release...

Source: Author Compilation

…in conjunction with management’s FY21 guidance and my own forecast analyses and trading comps (using blended EBITDA and EPS for both the OTP and Tobacco sectors) to derive an estimated value of ~$39/share based on an 11x EBITDA trading multiple.

Source: Author’s Analysis

It’s important to note that this valuation does not include any potential upside resulting from the various “Opportunities” which would reflect favorable outcomes on the PMTA proceedings, new acquisitions, and/or the development of new in-roads into the Smoking/Cannabis marketplace.

Risk Factors & Headwinds

Unfavorable FDA PMTA rulings

There is no guarantee that the FDA will approve the 250 applications submitted by TPB (the majority geared toward NexGen products), even when supported by data and analytics. Failure to approve applications related to existing current NexGen products could impact sales and/or growth in the future.

Increased regulation (particularly with NewGen/Cannabis products)

Both federal and state legislatures have and may further impose regulations on OTP products in the future (e.g., package warnings, marketing restrictions, distribution outlets).

Increased state excise taxes

OTP products are under public scrutiny and states may continue to seek to institute and/or increase excise taxes. As of today, already Colorado under Proposition EE, and Oregon under Measure 108, are seeking further increases on excise taxes that may impact TPB's margins.

Counterparty risk on third-party suppliers as part of the “asset-light” strategy

As noted earlier, TPB relies on third-party suppliers for the majority of its manufacturing for all products (with the exception of MST). Should there be any disruption for that supplier, it could negatively impact TPB's sales.

Concentration of distribution with large retailers and national chains

TPB has several large distribution/retail partners (e.g., Circle K, Speedway, QuikTrip, Sheetz and Murphy Oil). Should one of them terminate their relationship with TPB, this could impact both sales and growth initiatives.

Ongoing negative marketing and increased awareness of risks reducing demand

Public awareness is growing on the negative effects of any tobacco related products, which may shrink the overall market opportunity with time.

Conclusions & Takeaways

I believe Turning Point Brands is at an inflection point in its life cycle where its stock price may get “lit” by numerous “optionality opportunities” such as:

The FDA approves TPB’s 250 PMTA applications and enforces bans on the competition who are non-compliant. Cannabis distribution begins to fuel the Smokeless segment’s growth both in the US & Canada. MST revenues continue their double-digit rise as distribution expands, same-store market penetration deepens, and discount pricing closes the gap. The NewGen proprietary mix improvements yielding a >60% margin enhancement generating incremental annual EBITDA contributions of >$10M by 2023.

With the core underlying “cash-cow” business having a ~30% upside potential (based on my 12-month price target of $39/share), and incremental optionality for opportunities to further enhance intrinsic value, I believe now is a great time to own TPB at an attractive price before it gets “lit”.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We truly pride ourselves on conducting extensive primary & secondary research, analyses, and/or interviews with Senior Management, Partners, and/or Customers in order to identify and vet undervalued investment opportunities. That said, we aren't always right and these are just our humble opinions. Don't get us wrong, we would love for you to follow us to show you the "hidden" gems we find, but we also always encourage everyone to do their own homework and research and as the saying goes... BUYER BEWARE. In the meantime, Happy investing!