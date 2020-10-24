Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of October 25

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 11/9 12/10 0.7 0.74 5.71% 3.22% 11 Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) 11/3 11/18 0.085 0.0925 8.82% 0.79% 27 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 11/25 12/11 0.58 0.61 5.17% 2.90% 14 Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 11/12 12/10 0.145 0.155 6.90% 1.82% 48 Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) 11/19 12/24 0.20375 0.205 0.61% 3.47% 18 Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) 11/27 12/15 0.91 0.98 7.69% 2.56% 13 Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) 12/30 1/15 0.49 0.51 4.08% 1.93% 26 Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) 11/12 12/1 0.25625 0.2725 6.34% 1.56% 48 Stepan Company (SCL) 11/27 12/15 0.275 0.305 10.91% 1.03% 53 Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) 11/2 11/13 0.52 0.54 3.85% 3.70% 34

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Oct. 26 (Ex Div 10/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) 11/18 0.36 118.35 1.22% 26

Tuesday, Oct. 27 (Ex-Div 10/28)

None

Wednesday, Oct. 28 (Ex-Div 10/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) 11/16 0.26 54.93 1.89% 27 Ames National Corp. (ATLO) 11/13 0.25 19.88 5.03% 10 Costco Wholesale (COST) 11/13 0.7 374.6 0.75% 17 Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) 11/12 0.445 17.63 10.10% 23 Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) 11/13 0.375 62.06 2.42% 39 Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) 11/16 0.38 56.67 2.68% 17 National Retail Properties (NNN) 11/16 0.52 35.2 5.91% 31 Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) 11/13 0.48 47.02 4.08% 65 STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 11/16 0.12 32.74 4.40% 10 Texas Instruments (TXN) 11/16 1.02 149.96 2.72% 17 Unum Group (UNM) 11/20 0.285 20.02 5.69% 11

Thursday, Oct. 29 (Ex-Div 10/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) 12/1 0.27 28.43 3.80% 10 Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY) 11/16 0.32 182.34 0.70% 20 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 11/16 0.15 14.76 4.07% 18 Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 11/16 0.1325 13 4.08% 18 Hasbro Inc. (HAS) 11/16 0.68 92 2.96% 16 Realty Income Corp. (O) 11/13 0.234 60.75 4.62% 27 Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 11/16 0.67 30.93 8.66% 17 ONEOK Inc. (OKE) 11/13 0.935 30.55 12.24% 18 People's United Financial (PBCT) 11/15 0.18 11.44 6.29% 28 Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) 12/1 0.39 70.28 2.22% 14 Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 11/13 0.41 54.46 3.01% 28

Friday, Oct. 30 (Ex-Div 11/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) 11/13 0.28 35.32 3.17% 32

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) 11/2 0.185 2.1% Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) 10/30 0.17 4.1% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) 11/2 0.45 3.0% Brady Corp. (BRC) 10/30 0.22 2.1% Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) 10/28 0.23 2.0% H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 10/29 0.1625 1.3% Globe Life Inc (GL) 10/30 0.1875 0.9% Humana Inc. (HUM) 10/30 0.625 0.6% IDEX Corp. (IEX) 10/30 0.5 1.0% Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) 10/30 0.395 0.8% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) 10/30 1 3.4% McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 10/30 0.42 2.6% Morningstar Inc. (MORN) 10/30 0.3 0.7% National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) 11/2 0.52 3.1% Norwood Financial (NWFL) 11/2 0.25 4.0% OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 10/30 0.4025 4.9% RPM International Inc. (RPM) 10/30 0.38 1.7% Stryker Corp. (SYK) 10/30 0.575 1.0% AT&T Inc. (T) 11/2 0.52 7.5% Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) 10/30 0.19 3.6% UDR Inc. (UDR) 11/2 0.36 4.4% Universal Corp. (UVV) 11/2 0.77 7.3% Verizon Communications (VZ) 11/2 0.6275 4.3% WD-40 Company (WDFC) 10/30 0.67 1.1%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, O, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.