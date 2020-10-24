Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 25

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Amphenol Corp. (APH) 12/14 1/6 0.25 0.29 16.00% 0.97% 9 Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) 12/1 12/16 0.58 0.62 6.90% 1.75% 10 Brunswick Corp. (BC) 11/23 12/18 0.24 0.27 12.50% 1.72% 8 Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 12/14 12/31 1.2 1.33 10.83% 3.36% 7 Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 12/23 1/7 0.37 0.39 5.41% 5.63% 9 Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) 11/9 12/2 0.13 0.14 7.69% 3.16% 10 Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) 11/9 11/20 0.0525 0.055 4.76% 1.98% 6 NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 11/4 11/13 0.5775 0.595 3.03% 3.66% 7 Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) 10/30 12/1 0.7825 0.83 6.07% 3.83% 9 Standex International Inc. (SXI) 11/9 11/25 0.22 0.24 9.09% 1.48% 10 Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) 11/19 12/15 1.2 1.25 4.17% 2.52% 10

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Oct. 26 (Ex Div 10/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) 11/10 0.31 37.67 3.29% 9 Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) 11/12 0.39 29.13 5.36% 7

Tuesday, Oct. 27 (Ex-Div 10/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) 11/12 0.2 130.98 0.61% 9 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 11/13 0.205 30.04 8.19% 9

Wednesday, Oct. 28 (Ex-Div 10/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AES Corp. (AES) 11/16 0.1433 20.65 2.78% 9 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 11/13 0.19 29.08 2.61% 5 Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 11/12 0.2 21.26 3.76% 8 Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) 11/13 0.44 13.73 12.82% 6 Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) 11/13 0.14 8.65 6.47% 8 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) 11/13 0.35 51.87 2.70% 6 NiSource Inc. (NI) 11/20 0.21 24.31 3.46% 9 Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) 11/13 0.875 26.31 13.30% 8 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 11/16 0.295 47.39 7.47% 9 Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) 11/6 0.32 24.65 5.19% 8

Thursday, Oct. 29 (Ex-Div 10/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Aon plc (AON) 11/13 0.46 207.31 0.89% 9 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) 11/25 0.51 43.95 4.64% 5 First Community Corp. (FCCO) 11/16 0.12 14.34 3.35% 8 Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 11/16 0.165 22.32 2.96% 7 Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) 11/9 0.17 13.98 4.86% 6 Paychex Inc. (PAYX) 11/24 0.62 85.03 2.92% 9 PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) 11/13 0.3075 50.03 2.46% 9 Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) 12/1 0.83 86.73 3.83% 9 Star Group LP (SGU) 11/10 0.1325 9.6 5.52% 8

Friday, Oct. 30 (Ex-Div 11/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Banner Corp. (BANR) 11/12 0.41 39.08 4.20% 7 Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) 11/13 0.125 11.77 4.25% 9 MetLife Inc. (MET) 12/14 0.46 40.94 4.49% 8 Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 11/13 0.46 9.55 19.27% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) 10/28 0.18 0.7% Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 10/28 0.13 0.4% First Busey Corp. (BUSE) 10/30 0.22 4.7% City Holding Co. (CHCO) 10/30 0.57 3.7% Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) 11/2 0.11 2.9% Dillard's Inc. (DDS) 11/2 0.15 1.2% Danaher Corp. (DHR) 10/30 0.18 0.3% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 10/30 0.07 9.5% Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 10/30 0.0449 3.7% NetApp Inc. (NTAP) 10/28 0.48 4.1% TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) 10/29 0.4 1.3% Watsco Inc. (WSO) 10/30 1.775 3.0%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

