Stay With Financials: Forward S&P 500 Earnings Revisions Look Great

Nothing has really changed in the last 6.5 months.

It feels like a broken record every week, but the S&P 500 EPS and revenue revisions are supportive of this market. Corporate credit spreads too.

The price action in both the S&P 500 and the Treasury market is indicative of a Trump victory, but Fed liquidity is distorting the landscape too.

The price action in both the S&P 500 and the Treasury market is indicative of a Trump victory, but Fed liquidity is distorting the landscape too. Corporate credit spreads continue to act very well.

Regarding S&P 500 earnings, the forward revisions continue to look very good.

Forward S&P 500 Earnings Curve:

Note the "4-week rate of change".

Next 4 Quarter's Revisions:

This is a peek at the next 4 quarters' EPS and revenue revisions for the S&P 500.

It tracks y/y growth on a weekly basis.

Look at the steady improvement in all the metrics.

Refinitiv gives you all this data, but you have to repackage it to get it to tell you something meaningful.

I'm paying attention to Q1 '21 expected EPS and revenue growth since by that time - if there is a Biden/Harris Administration - the policies will have been floated and the expected increase in the tax rates will have been vetted, thus some of the new policy changes will start to show up in the numbers.

Bespoke Chart on Guidance:

Hard to argue with this Bespoke chart.

It feels like a broken record every week, but the S&P 500 EPS and revenue revisions are supportive of this market.

Corporate credit spreads too.

More to come this weekend. Financials continue to look quite good and the sector has dramatically underperformed this year.

