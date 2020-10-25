Being saddled with debt and having (long term) sluggish operating performance is what makes me cautious, as recent operating performance has been a bit more impressive.

McAfee (MCFE) returned to public markets after initially Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) acquired the company nearly a decade ago, after which it was held by a consortium including private equity names. The company has seen more upbeat operating performance as of late, yet being saddled with debt and not appearing as the most cutting-edge cybersecurity package, I fail to see appeal here.

The Business

McAfee hardly requires an introduction, as in part driven by its high-profile founder John McAfee, the company has great brand recognition in security software. Following a real ill-advised acquisition of Intel (INTC) in a $7.7 billion deal back in 2011, the company went private again in 2017 as Intel teamed up with private equity firms to combine operations and take the company private again.

While the company was of course well known to protect computers from cyber threats, it is the emergence of the connected world which means that not only security is becoming more important, it means that many more devices require such protection as well.

For 33 years the company has been a pioneer in providing cybersecurity, not just for consumers, but serving enterprises, governments and other organizations as well. With consumers moving more online, they furthermore use multiple devices, networks and platforms. This means that the need for cybersecurity is on the increase, yet harder to manage and protect as well.

While the company operates in a huge growth market, it was turmoil caused by the Intel deal and general sluggishness which meant that historical growth was not that compelling. Between 2011 and 2019 the company grew sales from $1.9 billion to $2.6 billion. This near 40% cumulative growth over an eight-year period, translates into growth of just around 4% per year, not very compelling in my book, certainly if we look at growth of the industry.

The Numbers

McAfee and underwriters initially aimed to sell a combined 37 million shares in a range between $19 and $22 per share. Demand for the offering has not been very strong with pricing taking place just below the midpoint of the pricing range at $20 per share. This was an indication, as shares are now down 8% on their first day of trading, exchanging hands at $18 and change.

Of the shares being offered, 31 million were sold by the company which raised gross proceeds of $620 million in the process, as the remaining shares were sold by selling shareholders. A total share count of 432 million shares gives the company a $8.64 billion equity valuation at the offer price. Moreover, the company still reports with a huge net debt load, at around $4.1 billion, which values the entire company at $12.7 billion.

The company reported 9% revenue growth in 2019 as revenues rose to $2.63 billion, valuing the entire company at nearly 5 times sales. The company squeezed out a $126 million GAAP operating profit as the steep debt load resulted in large losses. Included in the operating profit number is a $22 million restructuring charge as well as $222 million amortization charge. This latter charge is very large, yet is not driven by large acquisitions, but rather write downs of capitalized research expenses, so it is a real recurring expense which we can not adjust for. Even after adjusting for restructuring charges and factoring in the reduced debt levels, the company is not, or barely profitable at this point in time.

On the bright side is that the company is moving its business model as well as billings of $2.82 billion being nearly two hundred million higher than reported revenues. Nonetheless, the situation remain tricky as debt remains very high with adjusted EBITDA at $799 million in 2019, translated into a pro-forma leverage ratio just over 5 times.

So far this year the company has seen solid momentum, certainly on the margin front. Revenues rose 9% to $1.40 billion, yet the impressive thing is that the company has been able to cut operating expenses by around 4%, being quite impressive. GAAP operating profits exploded from $35 million to $200 million. If annualised this works down to $400 million, as I peg interest expenses around $200 million, assuming interest around 5%.

After taxes, that would work down to $160 million in potential earnings, at around $0.35-$0.40 per share. Recent margin improvements has come from a shift in growth of the consumer business at the expense of the enterprise business which carries far lower margins than the consumer segment, while the company kept a close eye on costs, cut travel and see a headwind from high consulting fees last year.

Preliminary third quarter results reveal that revenue growth comes in at around 9%, with operating profits running at around $125 million, or half a billion a year. Using the same logic as before, this reveals earnings power at just over half a dollar per share, which despite the current boom times, still works down to 40 times earnings for a very established business. The improved EBITDA makes that leverage ratios come down towards 4 times.

Amidst all of this I thought the valuation was quite high at $20, certainly given the huge net debt load. Shares have now fallen to $18 and change, down 8%, as earnings multiples come in at a multiple in the mid-thirties here. That still seems like a very full valuation given the debt and modest long term growth performance.

Not Joining

Truth be told is that the recent operating momentum of the company is quite encouraging, including high single digit revenue growth and real margin improvements. This in combination with modest sales multiples might sound compelling, yet the low margin profile in combination with debt results in high leverage and very modest earnings potential.

Other risks include the usual such as debt, but mostly the need for the company to deliver on innovative solutions and remain relevant. While a company like McAfee has great brand recognition just like other consumer players like NortonLifelock (NASDAQ:NLOK), Avast (AVST) and Kaspersky, the real innovation is taking place in the enterprise segment with names like Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD), Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) and many more which make life hard. After all, McAfee is not really earning money in its enterprise segment and if these players copy their solutions to the consumer market, the outlook for McAfee is not bright.

Quite frankly, I have a very strong feeling that the decisions to go public was driven by the opportunity provided by the market conditions here and now, creating a perfect opportunity to exit the shares instead of initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.