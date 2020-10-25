15 Of 39 Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite October Dividend Treats

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend dogs showed 0.95% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger, higher-priced, stocks barely led the 'Kiplinger/Analyst Favorites' pack this month.

Prices of 15 of these 39 Analyst and Kiplinger Favorites (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

The top-ten Kiplinger/Analyst Dividend Favorite stocks boasted net gains from 45.62% to 90.98% from C, BKR, EPD, PSX, VLO, MPC, COP EOG, DVN, and FANG. Energy ruled the top tier.

These 39 stocks ranged 1.50% to 10.11% in annual-yield and ranged 2.49% to 87.04% in one-year price-target-upsides per brokers 10/22/20.

In October and July Kiplinger Today listed Analyst and Kiplinger favorite dividend stocks. Analyst October favorites numbered 25, plus 15 from Kiplinger, with one repeated left 39 total.

Foreword

This article is based on two Kiplinger investing articles, aimed at identifying the Wall Street and Kiplinger favorite dividend stocks.

The Kiplinger Dividend 15, by Ryan Ermey, published 7/6/20, "We divided these payers into three categories: stocks with a long history of stable dividends, stocks with the potential for rapid growth in their payouts, and high yielders."

25 Dividend Stocks the Analysts Love the Most, by Dan Burrows published 10/14/20, "To find analysts' favorite dividend stocks, we scoured the S&P 500 for dividend stocks with yields of more than 3%, excluding a number of extremely high yielders because of excessive risk. (Sometimes, a too-high yield can be a warning sign that a stock is in deep trouble.)"

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this collection ofKiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend Dogs are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the October 23 data for 39 dividend stocks.

The prices of 15 of these 39 Analyst and Kiplinger Favorites (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors. Those 15 are EPD; VLO; WMB; MPC; PSX; CFG; COP; FANG; BKR; DVN; C; FITB; EOG; NRG; NI. They all live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as a buy signal.

To learn which of those 15 are 'safer' dividend dogs, read my Dividend Dogcatcher follow-up market piece, 'Safer' Kiplinger/Analyst Dividends For October in the SeekingAlpha Marketplace. Follow the click instructions on the last bullet in the Summary points above.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 45.62% To 90.98% Net Gains For Ten Top Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend Dogs To October, 2021

Six of ten top analyst and Kiplinger favorite dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these October dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 22, 2021 were:

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) was projected to net $909.76, based on dividends, plus a median on the target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 31% over the market as a whole.

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) was projected to net $771.58 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from twenty-eight brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 224% greater than the market as a whole.

EOG Resources Inc (EOG) was projected to net $704.04, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 100% greater than the market as a whole.

ConocoPhillips (COP) was projected to net $582.60, based on the median of estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 68% more than the market as a whole.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) was projected to net $563.01, based on the median of target estimates from sixteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 114% more than the market as a whole.

Valero Energy Corp (VLO) was projected to net $548.18, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 89% more than the market as a whole.

Phillips 66 (PSX) was projected to net $531.71, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 53% greater than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Product Partners LP (EPD) was projected to net $466.10 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% greater than the market as a whole.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) was projected to net $457.50, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 65% greater than the market as a whole.

Citigroup Inc (C) was projected to net $456.20, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 78% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 59.91% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 86% more than the market as a whole.

Source: sciencemag.org

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

39Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend Stocks Per October 22 Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

39 StocksPer October 22 Yield Data

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend stocks by yield represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors. The first six, as well as the ninth and tenth places went to eight energy representatives, Enterprise Products Partners LP [1]; Valero Energy Corp [2]; Williams Companies Inc (WMB) [3]; Marathon Petroleum Corp [4]; Phillips 66 [5]; Chevron Corp (CVX) [6]; ConocoPhillips [9]; Diamondback Energy Inc [10].

Seventh place went to a healthcare company, AbbVie Inc (ABBV) [7], and eighth place was claimed by a financial services sector representative, Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) [8], to complete the Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend top ten by yield field for October.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend Stocks Showed 37.5%-86.84% Upsides While (31) No Down-siders Emerged October 22.

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, median analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 0.95% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of 10 Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend Stocks To October, 2021

Ten top Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend Special stocks were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger Dividend Special stocks screened 10/22/20, showing the highest dividend yields, represented three of eleven stocks in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Outstanding Dividend Stocks (32) Delivering 47.02% Vs. (33) 47.07% Net Gains by All Ten Come October 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger /Analyst Favorite Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 0.95% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest-priced selection, Diamondback Energy Inc, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 90.98%

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend Dogs as of October 22 were: Enterprise Products Partners LP; Williams Companies Inc ; Citizens Financial Group Inc; Diamondback Energy Inc; Marathon Petroleum Corp, with prices ranging from $17.60 to $29.51.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend Dogs as of October 22 were: ConocoPhillips; Valero Energy Corp; Phillips 66; Chevron Corp; AbbVie Inc, whose prices ranged from $31.91 to $84.31.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

This article features 39 Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend Stocks. The article focuses on the top 30, thus a quarter the original list of companies is neglected. Therefore, below is the complete list of 39 stocks grouped by author and including the analyst rankings from 1 (strong buy) to 5 (strong sell). Anything over 2.5 is considered a buy recommendation.

Sources: Kiplinger.com,YCharts.com

If somehow you missed the suggestion of which stocks are ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

The prices of 15 of these 39 Analyst and Kiplinger Favorites (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors. Those 15 are EPD; VLO; WMB; MPC; PSX; CFG; COP; FANG; BKR; DVN; C; FITB; EOG; NRG; NI. They all live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as a buy signal.

To learn which of those 15 are 'safer' dividend dogs, read my Dividend Dogcatcher follow-up market piece, 'Safer' Kiplinger/Analyst Dividends For October in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Follow the click instructions on the last bullet in the Summary points above.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: sciencemag.org

Get The 'Safer' Kiplinger/Analyst Favored Dividend Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the follow-up to this article. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.