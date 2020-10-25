Only 2.6% of total loans required payment deferrals or forbearance by the end of the last quarter, which shows that the credit risk is low.

Earnings of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) continued to improve in the third quarter due to a further decline in provision expense and heightened mortgage banking revenue. Earnings will likely recover further in the coming quarters because the provision expense will likely continue to decline. CFG’s aggressive loan loss reserve build earlier this year will likely cover credit losses in the coming quarters, which will lead to a decline in the provision expense. Further, the management’s initiatives will likely control the growth of non-interest-based expenses in the coming quarters. Overall, I’m expecting CFG to report earnings of $2.02 per share in 2020 and $3.11 per share in 2021. CFG’s credit risk has significantly declined in the third quarter with only 2.6% of total loans requiring payment modifications by the end of September 2020. The June 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; therefore, I’m adopting a bullish rating on CFG.

Small Amount of Loans Requiring Payment Relief Shows that Credit Risk is Low

CFG is currently facing a very low level of risk because loans requiring payment accommodations made up just 2.6% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, down from 5.4% at the end of June, according to details given in the third quarter’s investor presentation. I’m expecting the proportion of modified loans in the total loan portfolio to decline even further as the economy gradually picks up. Only the hotel and travel industries are likely to require payment relief through at least the mid of 2020 due to demand disruption amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, the accommodation and food services industries made up just 3.4% of total loans, and retail and hospitality real estate made up 2.0% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, according to details given in the presentation. The following table shows the changes in the modified loan amounts by loan segments over the last quarter.

Although low, the credit risks are not completely absent at this point. COVID-19 sensitive commercial loans, including accommodation, retail trade, and energy, made up 10.6% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. Further, CFG had significant exposure to some consumer loans, whose asset quality is sensitive to delays in the government’s stimulus checks. Judging by the latest news reports, an agreement on the stimulus appears unlikely before the elections. The following table shows CFG’s exposure to loan segments that I believe pose some credit risks.

CFG’s provision expense continued to decline in the third quarter following the substantial loan loss reserve build earlier this year. The management mentioned in the presentation that it believed CFG was currently well reserved for extended pandemic and lockdown impacts on vulnerable sectors. Further, the management expected a reserve release in the fourth quarter with provisions less than net charge-offs. Considering these factors, I’m expecting CFG’s provision expense to continue to decline in the coming quarters. For the fourth quarter, I’m expecting CFG to report a provision expense of $0.23 billion, which will take the full-year provision expense to around $1.7 billion. Further, I’m expecting CFG to report a provision expense of $0.8 billion in 2021.

Normalization of Mortgage Banking Revenues to Limit Earnings Growth

CFG’s earnings surge in the third quarter was partly attributable to heightened revenues from its mortgage banking business. The management expects the mortgage banking revenue to slightly decline sequentially in the fourth quarter due to lower gain-on-sale margins; however, it is quite optimistic about mortgage banking volumes. The management mentioned in the presentation that it expects the year 2020, which is the largest mortgage originations year in U.S. history, to be followed by another record year in 2021 with greater than $3 trillion of mortgages. Further, the management expects to gain market share in retail, correspondent, and wholesale mortgages.

I’m less optimistic than the management about mortgage banking volumes in the coming quarters. I’m expecting the volume to most probably decline in the fourth quarter, on a linked-quarter basis, because news reports show that the demand for mortgages from homebuyers has recently been trending downwards. Further, the refinance volume, which was triggered earlier this year by the March interest rate cuts, will soon begin to fade.

Excluding mortgage banking revenue, I’m expecting fee income to remain mostly stable in the coming quarters. Considering these factors, I’m expecting non-interest income to decline by 15% in the fourth quarter, on a linked-quarter basis. Further, I’m expecting non-interest income to dip by 4% year-over-year in 2021.

The mortgage market dynamics will also impact CFG’s loan balance because the company originates some mortgages for investment purposes while it sells the remainder. Based on the mortgage market outlook, I’m expecting CFG’s loan growth to remain low next year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet estimates.

Expansion of TOP Initiatives to Keep Non-Interest Expenses’ Growth Rate Low

The management’s initiatives to cut costs, collectively called the TOP 6 Program, are likely to partially offset the increase in administrative expenses driven by the expected balance sheet growth. As mentioned in the investor presentation, the company is on track to achieve the management’s expected benefit of around $300-$325 million by year-end 2021. Further, the management is planning to launch new transformation initiatives to upscale the TOP 6 program, as mentioned in the presentation. According to the management’s preliminary estimates, the new initiatives will deliver at least $100 million in pre-tax run-rate benefits by year-end 2021. Therefore, I’m expecting the company to maintain a low rate of non-interest expense growth in the coming quarters.

Expecting Full-Year 2020 Earnings of $2.02 per Share

The expected decline in provision expense and the management’s cost control initiatives will likely support earnings in the year ahead. Moreover, the management mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call that it expects interest-bearing deposit costs, which were at 35bps, to fall further, which will support earnings. Further, low loan growth will drive earnings in the coming quarters. On the other hand, lower yields following the interest rate cuts, and lower mortgage banking revenues will likely constrain earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting CFG to report earnings of $0.79 per share in the fourth quarter, which will take full-year earnings to $2.02 per share. For 2021, I’m expecting CFG to report earnings of around $3.11 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

June 2021 Target Price Suggests a High Upside

CFG has traded at an average price-to-book value ratio (P/B) of 0.75 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $49.1 gives a target price of $37.0 for June 2021. The price target implies a 27% upside from CFG's October 23 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Apart from the upside, CFG is also offering a decent dividend yield of 5.4%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.39 per share. There’s little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 50% for 2021, which is sustainable. Further, CFG’s capital ratios are at comfortable levels, which minimizes the need for a dividend cut. The company reported a common equity tier I ratio of 9.8% for the September-ending quarter, as opposed to a minimum regulatory requirement of 7.0%.

Based on the high upside, decent dividend yield, and low risk, I’m adopting a bullish rating on CFG.

