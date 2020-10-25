But with minimal earnings and negative cash flow, the share price has run away from the fundamentals. Sell.

AO World (AOWDF, AOWPY) is a U.K.-based online white goods retailer. Its shares have had a very strong run up lately, trading around six times where they were six months ago. While the company sales performance in 2020 has been excellent, It is hard to justify the current valuation.

About AO World

The company sells white goods and appliances online. But it has more than just a sales business: it also offers finance, rental and recycling, the latter through a majority stake in recycler AO Recycling. It has added a mobile phone business to boot.

There is quite a lot to like about this integrated approach: it builds long-term relationships and extracts value across the value chain. Done right, rental can be pretty profitable, for those old enough to remember Rediffusion and Radio Rentals. Not only does the company serve its own client base, it also offers its logistics capabilities as a service to third parties, such as other retailers.

The stickiness of the proposition is illustrated by the company’s growth in repeat business.

Source: company annual report

Additionally, this business is fairly insulated from demand dips related to the economic cycle. My father’s fridge freezer packed in after three decades during lockdown. He couldn’t get the one he wanted to replace it due to shipping delays, but struggled to go a few days without a fridge freezer, so bought one he didn’t especially want but because it was immediately available. In that sense, appliances and white goods tend to be non-discretionary purchases for many consumers.

AO is based in the U.K. and has expanded to Germany. It also opened up in the Netherlands but later closed that business. In both key markets, it operates from an extensive network – the German operation is clearly designed to scale. Indeed, the company previously identified as its so-called big hairy audacious goal “We will become the best electrical retailer in Europe”.

Source: company annual report

The company sets out its investment case in its reports, highlighting its customer proposition, scaleable business model and growth opportunities, culture, resources and relationships and leading position in the online electrical market.

AO Has an Attractive Business Opportunity

What’s interesting here is that the “Amazon will eat everything online” thesis about the competitive threat posed by Amazon (AMZN) doesn’t seem to apply. Of an addressable market in the U.K. and Germany the company pegs at £47.7bn annually, it now has a 34.8% online share of the U.K. major domestic appliance market, and 9.8% in Germany.

AO’s market share is growing not shrinking. There are a number of drivers for this, but I think one is the virtuous circle of its business model – customers can buy from AO, get appliances fitted by them, recycle their old appliances through them and use them for repairs. This shifts the online conversation from a price-led transactional one to a service-led relationship one, where AO is clearly able to compete strongly with Amazon, or other comers for that matter.

Additionally – as has been clear during lockdown in the U.K., when many appliance retailers were closed – there remains a sizeable offline market, which is in the process of migrating online. So not only is AO growing market share, the market size for its online sales is appreciating.

AO World Looks Overvalued

AO World has had a big run up on the markets this year.

Source: Google Finance

This is hard to justify on valuation metrics. The company did finally turn a profit. However, with EPS of 0.38p, the current valuation is a p/e of 959x. Note also that the EPS being positive not negative is a one-off in recent years.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

While earnings have at least started to turn into the black, cash flow remains negative, as it has throughout the company’s existence as a listed company.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

I think the main driver for the company’s stellar increase in 2020 has been the warm reception of its results. “Sales boom” and “revenue surge” is the sort of language being used. In a trading statement this month, the company said that year on year revenue had increased by about 57%. However, I attribute a fair bit of that to the fact I mentioned above, that many appliance stores were closed during lockdown. While AO in its trading statement asserted that there has been a stepchange in the market in favour of online, which outlasts lockdown, I think only time will tell how true that is. I see the year on year revenue jump as a one-off, not a repeatable phenomenon on a similar scale. It is still impressive, and all cred to AO management for it, but it does not justify the share price run up the company’s stock has seen.

Conclusion: Avoid AO World at Current Price

AO is investing in building a long-term business which stands apart for its customer service. The business model is good and it has grown revenues strongly even before the latest results came in. However, earnings are meagre and the company continues to eat not generate cash. The current valuation looks overblown, so I think it is time to take profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.