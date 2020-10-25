London-listed C&C group plc (OTCPK:CGPZF, CCGGY) has had a rough half year due to pub and restaurant shutdowns attendant upon the pandemic. It continues to face a challenging environment in its core markets. It has released first half results which show the scale of some of the challenges, but also paint positive possible routes forward. C&C has fallen 22% since I recommended it three months ago, but I remain positive on the name as a long-term hold and buy.

Pandemic Impact is Unevenly Split Across the Business

The most interesting point in the results was that the pain inflicted by the pandemic has not been evenly distributed across the C&C business.

Essentially there are two parts to the business, which have been differently affected by restrictions on personal liberty and business activity during the pandemic period. There is a business producing drinks – this has suffered, but consumers have continued to drink, and while sales to the pub trade have fallen, distribution outlets such as shops continue to do good trade. The second business is a wholesale business selling to the pub and hospitality trade. That has suffered more as it does not have substitute volume when pubs are closed down, for example, unlike the drinks brands which can partially compensate lost pub sales by selling more in supermarkets.

This bifurcation comes through clearly in the results. The British business, selling branded drinks, saw a revenue fall of 37.4% but the volume fall was only 15.5%.

Source: company interim results

The Irish business, which is also important to the company with close to 90% of the British revenue in the half year, showed the same pattern even more clearly: while net revenue fell 24.6%, volumes only fell in single digits, 9.2%. So, in its drink business, the company may have been forced to switch to lower margin sales channels, but it managed to sustain decent volumes given the collapse in some of its normal distribution channels.

By contrast, the wholesale part of the business showed dramatic decline. Both revenue and volume fell by over 60%.

Source: company interim results

That is not the only bad news for the wholesale division, in my view. While the brewery can, to over-simplify, turn production down and so match costs more closely to output, it’s harder to do that in a wholesale business: the lorries still need to go out on schedule even if they are half empty (or worse) or else the customers won’t get the drinks they need for their pub when they need them. So, even with significantly depressed demand, costs are likely to remain stubbornly high in such a business.

This shows up clearly in the segmental results at the operating profit level. Even amidst challenging times, the drinks business turned in an operating profit before exceptional items, while the distribution business (Matthew Clark and Bibendum) did not.

Source: company interim results

In my previous analysis of the company I have taken the view that owning the wholesale operation is a positive strategic move for the company as it adds some diversification. As the U.K.’s largest drinks wholesaler, Matthew Clark should be a steady profit contributor with a fair sized moat. The current half year poses a challenge to that thesis, and if pub closures reoccur in the U.K. – as is currently the case in much of Scotland, Northern England and Wales – then that will continue to be a drag on the business. In the long-term, Matthew Clark should be a reliable contributor albeit with thinner margins than the branded drinks business. Last year, for example, in the same period it recorded revenue of €636m and operating profits of €12m.

However, to return to that situation will require the end customers’ businesses such as pubs and restaurants to be open and selling drinks. I expect that that will happen in the future, but it may not happen in the short-term future while pandemic control measures remain in place. So, while I continue to believe in the strategy of Matthew Clark as an additional string to C&C’s bow, in the coming months I don’t think it will apply. Longer term I expect it will. The same applies to its stake in a pub estate: what should be an asset for now looks more like a liability, but only while restrictions remain in place and patronage is reduced.

The Company is Well Positioned to Survive

The alcoholic drinks market in the U.K. and Ireland is facing severe challenges stemming from the pandemic and it is now clear that these effects will ripple for years not months. However, C&C has proven that at least its drinks manufacturing business has been able to forge a (barely) profitable path through a very tough environment. Indeed, while restrictions this month may damage the business, the company said that from July to September it had returned to operating profitably.

Additionally, it maintains strong liquidity, a point it was keen to hammer home in its interim results with multiple mentions. It has changed its debt covenants and been in compliance with them. Net debt at the end of the half year was €372m, including leases, which was an increase of around €45m. Current liquidity (as at 20 October) stands at €387m.

The company also noted that Admiral Taverns, in which it holds a stake, has ample liquidity to manage any further restrictions imposed on the pub trade.

So, even though the drinks business faces a torrid outlook, I remain confident in C&C’s ability to survive.

The Dividend Remains Cut

The dividend was suspended in April and it remains suspended. That is disappointing but I think is understandable in the context of the market challenges the company faces.

Realistically, however, I think it is also unlikely that there will be dividends next year. The market remains tough, demand remains sharply down and there is a significant chance that there will be further restrictions imposed which affect the quantity and location of drinking. Having increased debt this year and made a loss, the company will likely want to see more financial stability again before recommencing payouts, in my view.

The Longer Term Bull Case for C&C is Intact

I think the bull case for C&C remains. It has a diversified portfolio and in recent months it has managed to turn a profit even amidst reduced demand. The timing and extent of a return to drinking away from home in its core British Isles markets is a matter for speculation, but nobody doubts that it will happen at some stage even if it takes some months, or years, from here to achieve that. Until then, the company is able to survive and once the drinking landscape returns closer to normal, it ought to be the reliable profit machine it has been in prior years. That may take several years to make itself clear once more in the results. Meanwhile, at a price of 181p, the shares are trading at less than half of where they started the year and remain a good name to tuck away for the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.