EUR/JPY Could Spike After The U.S. Presidential Election

This is because EUR/JPY is probably undervalued. Yet risk sentiment is equally important, and as such, watching and waiting is the best policy.

At present, both equities and EUR/JPY are mostly in consolidation. It is probable that the U.S. election remains in focus.

The EUR/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the Japanese yen, continues to trade above levels seen at the beginning of the year. Using a base of 121.60, the pair continues to appear strong in spite of a collapse through the first half of the year. Towards the end of the summer, EUR/JPY was even able to break the 126 handle.

(Source: TradingView. The same applies to price charts presented hereafter.)

Traditionally, EUR/JPY has been viewed as a barometer of risk sentiment. This has owed to the historical characteristics of the yen as a funding currency, because of its negative interest rate. While the ECB also maintains a negative deposit facility rate (since 2014; most recently -0.50% since September 18, 2019), Europe is a large outlet for international capital. Using GDP as a proxy, the euro area (in aggregate) generated GDP of circa $13.3 trillion in 2019, as compared to Japan's comparable figure of $5.1 trillion. Japan has also historically, and nationally, presented as a more avid international investor.

However, with negative rates in Europe, EUR did (at least prior to the COVID-19 crisis) start to develop funding currency characteristics. The negative rate was one element, but the adoption of the euro as a 'short' trade to fund purchases of other assets (denominated in other currencies like USD) internationally was a growing concern. When stocks crashed through March 2020, EUR/USD spiked, which was evidence of sharp capital repatriation. Nevertheless, as shown in the chart above, JPY rallied even more heavily.

The updated chart below sets EUR/JPY against S&P 500 futures to help gauge the relationship between this FX pair and risk sentiment. The chart includes both 2019 and 2020, as some longer-term context (before 2020) helps.

From the chart above, we can see that the two are still mostly correlated. We can also see that a stronger yen can sometimes serve as a leading indicator of equity prices (EUR/JPY started selling off from January 2020, prior to equities peaking in late February). The pandemic was starting to become a mainstream phenomenon in January, and it is interesting that large capital flows were already showing themselves prior to the fall in equities (through the FX world).

Most recently, EUR/JPY is trading in a fairly stable fashion, and as such we probably cannot draw any particular conclusions about where equities go next. However, EUR/JPY has dropped back from the 126 handle recently and does not currently show much confidence either way. It is possible that equities trade cautiously going into the U.S. presidential election (November 3). After this date, we may see some significant FX moves, although I would only imagine that these will be correlated with equities. Yet we should certainly watch for any divergences; EUR/JPY would be useful to monitor.

As noted, the ECB has not changed its deposit facility rate since September 2019, in spite of what we have seen this year with even the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting its short-term target rate from 1.50-1.75% to 0.00-0.25%. The change in the interest rate differential has helped EUR strengthen materially against USD. Yet the Bank of Japan has also not changed its rate this year (still negative: at -0.10%), and hence, EUR has not been able to rise so strongly against JPY, even with risk sentiment returning strongly from the equity market's lows in March. Notably, equities led EUR/JPY rather than the other way around.

On that last point, it is possible that EUR/JPY is a better leading indicator for collapses rather than booms and "bubbles". This perspective makes logical sense, since international capital allocations are exposed to FX risk, and hence, these flows should be expected to be more cautious. Sometimes international currency-holders need to see some "proof" before they are willing to re-enter.

In any case, with U.S. equities also off their recent highs in September, we can expect probable consolidation from both equities and EUR/JPY in the near term, and most likely into the election.

Returning to the rates equation: with both the ECB and BOJ holding rates still, inflation rates matter more. This is because what matters even more than a currency pair's interest rate differential is its "real yield" (the inflation-adjusted spread). For example, Turkey's interest rate is 10.25%, which is extremely high relative to the ECB's comparable rate of -0.50%, and yet EUR/TRY has propelled itself higher over the years, owing to both a lack of confidence in Turkey but also high inflation (11.75% in September 2020, year-over-year). In other words, the Turkish lira's real yield is negative.

In the table below, I adjust the central bank rates of the ECB and BOJ for euro area inflation and Japanese inflation.

As illustrated, the real yield has effectively improved, and thus EUR/JPY perhaps deserves to have made an upward adjustment this year (through to September 2020, relative to December 2019). However, the difference is probably not significant enough to justify a rampant rise going forward, and as such our bias for consolidation generally remains from this perspective.

Purchasing Power Parity is another model to gauge an FX pair's fair value, as implied by currencies' relative international purchasing powers. Using the OECD's PPP model data, I construct the chart below, including upper and lower bands that represent deviations of 30%, above and below the rolling annual fair value estimate (this being illustrated by the center red line).

(Sources: Investing.com and OECD)

As illustrated, EUR/JPY is technically undervalued, although the pair has historically been rather variable in relation to the model's estimation of fair value. Nevertheless, there does seem to be a greater discipline in recent years, and it is possible that we could see another rise in the euro against the yen over the next year. Having said this, the two relatively recent, prior tops (starting in 2007 and 2014, and on each occasion lasting around 18 months) have made lower highs. However, the lower 2014 high did follow a few years of a generally weaker PPP-implied fair value. Still, we are another 7 years on from 2014 (the same time as between 2014 and 2007), and EUR/JPY is trading rather far below the fair value estimate of almost 145 (in 2019).

A substantial break below our pre-COVID-19 baseline of circa 121.60 might signal the potential for much further downside, and would certainly spook me if equities were diverging with such a move. In this case, one might choose to watch for equity downside rather than further EUR/JPY downside. On the flip side, if we see EUR/JPY break news highs (above the 126 handle), I can see the potential for the pair to ramp to the fair value number of 145. This would, however, require the support of global risk assets; price consolidation or downside in U.S. equities, for instance, would not enable such a move.

What I envision in the latter case is the potential for a melt-up move following the U.S. presidential election. However, should sentiment sour, EUR/JPY would be worthwhile to monitor, as a breakdown below the 121 handle could start to beget further downside, and the yen has shown an ability to strengthen rapidly in prior cycles. In the case of EUR/JPY, it is probably a case of watching and waiting for now, but I would err on the side of the bullish case until proven otherwise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.