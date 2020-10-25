We've finally begun the Q3 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) at the same time as the Australian gold producers are reporting their fiscal Q1 2021 earnings. One of the first miners to report is Saracen Mineral (OTCPK:SCEXF), and the company had another blow-out quarter with 60% production growth year over year at industry-leading all-in sustaining costs of A$1,169/oz [US$830/oz]. This strong quarter has placed the company well on track to meet its FY2021 guidance of 620,000 ounces of gold production, and the company is currently in merger talks to create the sector's newest Tier-1 million-ounce gold producer. Assuming the deal closes, I see the new entity as a top-10 gold producer that can be bought on dips. All figures are in Australian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Superpit.com.au)

Saracen Mineral released its fiscal Q1 results on Friday and reported quarterly gold production of ~154,400 ounces, a massive jump from the ~96,300 ounces reported in the year-ago period. The significant jump in production resulted from the acquisition of 50% of KCGM from Newmont (NEM). Thus far, the deal is looking like a brilliant move with A$97 million of revenue generated by the operation in fiscal Q1 alone, and Saracen's 50% stake is set to generate over A$170 million in net mine cash flow in FY2021 alone. At Saracen's legacy operations, it was an exceptional quarter as well, with A$74.2 million of net mine cash flow from Thunderbox and Carosue despite net growth capital of ~A$49 million. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Report)

As shown above, the acquisition of 50% of the Australian Super Pit [KCGM] has been a transformative move for Saracen, with the mine delivering ~55,200 ounces of gold production in fiscal Q1. This pushed Saracen's quarterly production to just shy of record levels (~158,000 ounces) in fiscal Q3 2020 while allowing it to maintain its industry-leading cost profile. At KCGM, the company had a record quarter for mining, with 733,000 tonnes mined at an average grade of 1.4 grams per tonne gold. From a throughput standpoint, Saracen processed 1.63 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.3 grams per tonne gold. This compared favorably to the ~1.66 million tonnes processed in fiscal Q4 2020 at a slightly lower grade of 1.2 grams per tonne gold. While KCGM is Saracen's highest-cost operation, it's worth noting that costs remain right near the industry average, with Q1 costs coming in at A$1,423/oz [US$1010/oz].

(Source: Latam-Mining.com)

Moving over to Carosue Dam, it was an exceptional quarter here as well, with quarterly gold production of 55,000 ounces, up 2% year over year despite a busy quarter for development. The slight increase in gold production was driven by slightly higher throughput of 636,000 tonnes milled vs. 591,000 in the year-ago quarter. If not for a slight dip in gold recovery rates of 60 basis points (93.1% vs. 93.7%), this would have been an even stronger quarter. All-in sustaining costs at Carosue Dam came in at A$1,262/oz [US$896/oz] in the quarter, roughly in line with the A$1,234/oz [$876/oz] in fiscal Q1 2020 despite the increased capital spending.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As of October, the Carosue Dam mill expansion to 4.0 million tonnes per annum is nearly complete, with commissioning expected in fiscal Q2 2021. This should dramatically impact gold production going forward, with gold production likely to increase to 65,000 to 69,000 ounces per quarter, translating to a run-rate of over 260,000 ounces per year. For the quarter, Carosue Dam generated A$27.1 million in net mine cash flow for Saracen, up from A$20.0 million in fiscal Q1 2020.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Finally, at Saracen's smallest but highest-grade mine, Thunderbox, the asset had a solid start to the year as well. The mine produced ~44,200 ounces of gold, which was down 3% from the year-ago period but at industry-leading costs. The culprit for the slightly lower gold production was marginally lower grades of 1.9 grams per tonne gold vs. 2.1 grams per tonne gold, offset by higher throughput of 758,000 tonnes processed. During the quarter, all-in sustaining costs came in at an incredible A$790/oz [US$561/oz], making Thunderbox one of the lowest cost mines worldwide this year. Despite its small production profile, the mine was the best performer from a financial standpoint, producing a whopping A$47.1 million in net mine cash flow for Saracen in fiscal Q1.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we take a look at Saracen's financial results, we can see that net mine cash flow soared by 117% year over year, from A$54.3 million to A$117.5 million. These exceptional results were driven by a massive jump in net mine cash flow at Thunderbox, the additional production from 50% ownership in KCGM, as well as a significantly higher gold (GLD) price. Saracen's average realized gold price for fiscal Q1 came in at A$2,352/oz [US$1,670/oz], up from A$1,916/oz [US$1,360/oz] in the year-ago period. This A$436/oz increase in the average realized gold price more than offset the moderate jump in all-in sustaining costs from A$964 to A$1,169. It's worth noting that this jump in costs had little to do with existing operations and was mostly due to the addition of the slightly cost KCGM asset.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Given the exceptional quarter, the company was able to add A$98 million to its balance sheet, finishing the quarter with A$467 million in cash and bullion. This has significantly improved Saracen's balance sheet, from A$385 million in net debt at the end of fiscal Q2 2020 to net cash of A$146 million as of quarter-end. While the KCGM acquisition with significant debt might have looked a little risky at the time, Saracen mitigated this with gold hedging and has already paid down more than half of this debt just three quarters later. The good news is that this opens Saracen up to less hedging in the future, which will increase profitability.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown in the chart above, Saracen has 183,900 ounces of gold hedges left in FY2021 at an average price of A$2,039/oz [US$1,448/oz]. After burning through this year's hedges, hedging will be down significantly in FY2020 with just 201,500 ounces for the fiscal year vs. a production profile of closer to 700,000 ounces. Therefore, while the amount hedged is similar, with over 230,000 ounces hedged in FY2021 and 201,5000 ounces for FY2022, the larger production profile will drop hedging to less than 30% of gold production and allow Saracen to average a much higher average realized gold price next year. Many investors might criticize the company for its excessive hedges during a bull market for gold. Still, I believe it was the prudent thing to do with a transformational but expensive acquisition like KCGM.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Thus far, Saracen is off to an excellent start to FY2021, and the merger of equals proposed by Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) is set to create, in my view, one of the top 5 gold producers in the sector. While there's no guarantee that the deal will close, and it's certainly possible there could be a competing bid, I believe the new entity is a name worth watching closely, assuming the merger does come to pass. Million-ounce gold producers based out of strictly Tier-1 jurisdictions are quite rare, and this is what the two teams could create if they can pull off this deal with shareholder approval.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.