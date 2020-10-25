The stock has underperformed its peer group, and I believe it will continue to do so.

Golf products and apparel maker Callaway Golf (ELY) has seen its share price stage an extraordinary recovery. The stock was down to less than $5 during the worst of the pandemic-related selling earlier this year, but trades today very near where it was before we even knew what COVID-19 was. From where I’m sitting, that’s a bit too optimistic.

We can see that the recreational products group has actually performed extremely well against the S&P 500 this year, outperforming by nearly 20% YTD, and by more like 40% from the bottom in April. The point being that Callaway is part of a very strong group that has performed well this year.

Callaway itself, however, has underperformed its group in a big way, and for the entirety of this year. Callaway has produced returns that are nearly 30% worse than its peer group this year, and I think that is something that will continue.

To my eye, Callaway’s share price has recovered more quickly than it should have, and I therefore think there are plenty of better places to put your money.

A swift recovery is already priced in

Callaway, as perhaps you’d expect, has always been a very cyclical business. While its apparel can technically be worn in an everyday sense, its products obviously focus on things people need to play golf. Given that this is 100% discretionary – as nobody needs to play golf – Callaway’s earnings have been quite erratic over time.

Revenue has risen very nicely in recent years, somewhat from organic growth, but also through the acquisition of competitors.

This is a lovely upward trajectory and that’s great, but it has been upended by the shutdowns we’ve seen across the world, and Callaway continues to be impacted heavily in places like Germany, Japan, and the US. With the control of COVID-19 still very much up in the air, one wonders how long it might take for things like golf courses to open to full capacity again. With most of Callaway’s revenue coming from equipment needed for golf, that’s a big headwind.

Revenue is expected to plunge this year – obviously – but what’s interesting is that the recovery into next year doesn’t even take Callaway back to 2019 levels. To my eye, this lends credence to the idea that Callaway’s recovery is going to take longer than the share price may suggest at this point.

A small amount of revenue volatility has led to a huge amount of earnings volatility in the past several years for Callaway.

We can see that Callaway was barely profitable in 2015, and while the increase in revenue in the past few years has helped, 2019 EPS was essentially equal to 2018 despite ~$460 million of additional revenue. Margins suffered immensely in 2019, but margin volatility is something that Callaway is very much accustomed to.

You see this with highly cyclical businesses and I cannot say I’m surprised. But if you’re looking to estimate earnings in the coming years, having little idea of what the company’s margin profile will look like makes that task tremendously difficult. I don’t like that sort of uncertainty when I’m picking a stock, so that’s a bit off putting to me.

The valuation is already full

The problem with all of this is that Callaway trades very close to its pre-COVID-19 highs, before the world knew that golf courses would be shut down in the developed world for months. Of course, this isn’t Callaway’s fault, but it is no less impactful. And at this point, with the share price back over $20, I simply don’t think the market is pricing in the risk that perhaps the recovery doesn’t just occur in a straight line back to the top.

Revenue estimates would certainly suggest the risk of this is real, and I obviously believe that risk is pretty high as well.

Estimates are for 92 cents of EPS next year, and $1.18 in the following year, compared to $1.10 in 2019. In other words, we’re looking at another year of recovery for Callaway before it has a shot at even equaling 2019 numbers. That, again, speaks to the idea that the stock has priced in a recovery that hasn’t happened yet, and likely won’t happen for another 12 months, at least.

My sense is that Callaway is rallying with other apparel and sporting goods makers, many of which are doing quite well. But we mustn’t forget that Callaway’s product offerings are extremely narrow and cater to one sport. That is completely different to a general sporting goods retailer, or broader apparel maker.

Callaway needs golf courses around the world to be open, full stop. Without that, it will struggle. With shares priced at 22 times next year’s earnings, they’re simply too expensive. The stock has traded at more like 17 times earnings in the past couple of years, so making a stock with the largest external headwind I can think of more expensive than it was during normal times simply doesn’t make any sense.

For this reason, I think Callaway is overpriced, and should be sold. There are plenty of recovery plays available in the market, and this isn’t one of them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.