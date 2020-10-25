On Thursday, Bloomberg reported EQT Corp (EQT) was in preliminary talks to acquire CNX Resources (CNX). CNX owns complimentary natural gas assets in roughly the same geographic area of the eastern U.S. as EQT. Admittedly, I believe a combination of the two is a win-win idea for owners of both businesses. The once-in-a-lifetime 2020 bust in the oil/gas industry is forcing surviving players to merge and cut costs. The goal is a slow return to profitability, on the assumption weak crude oil and natural gas prices will remain a long-term problem for exploration and development (E&P) enterprises. News reports over the last month from the energy industry are full of combination and merger examples, as something of a frenzy to purchase the best assets has appeared.

CNX Resources is ranked in the Top 20 of U.S. natural gas exploration, development and production companies, using extraction rates and reserves. Its operations are centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin, with assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Tennessee and Virginia. CNX is focused on an organic growth strategy to develop its resource base. At the end of 2019, the company owned 8.4 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves.

Image Source: Company Website

Fluidsdoc wrote a terrific Seeking Alpha research report on CNX a month ago here. It breaks down all of the moving parts of the operating business, with an explanation of management asset changes and goals. My latest natural gas suggestion was a piece on the lower-risk, Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) investment proposition a month ago. Considering EQT and Cabot are both neighbors of CNX, I cannot rule out an eventual bidding war erupts between EQT, the largest gas producer in America, and the most profitable, lowest “all-in” cost operator in Cabot, ranked #3 nationally by natural gas revenues. [Exxon Mobil (XOM) is #2 and could be approaching a long-term equity price bottom. I mentioned its extensive U.S. gas assets in an October article here.]

CNX just completed the buyback of its former, publicly-traded midstream delivery business. The ownership reorganization should create synergies with extra cash flow and profit margin next year for the simplified, single company design. Like every other U.S. oil/gas enterprise able to tap easy borrowing terms from banks and the bond market, the drive to increase production rates had been the primary business goal for a number of years. Yet, on the 2019-20 collapse in energy pricing, industry-wide management decisions have morphed into a race to sustainable operations and free cash flow generation. Below you can see CNX has dropped its net financial debt the last five years and is on the cusp of positive free cash flow into 2021. With the futures trading market already indicating elevated prices above $3.00 per MMBtu are coming next year, CNX may be ripe for purchase by investors and/or a big competitor.

The latest company presentation on October 5th highlights the strategic push for free cash flow starting in the second half of 2020. CNX’s market position, strong operating margins and a general snapshot of business stats are also pictured.

Image Source: Company Presentation

Bullish Natural Gas Outlook

Total U. S. production supply is projected by the EIA to decline nearly 12% between December 2019 and May 2021, a result of lost gas byproduct from crude oil shut-ins. Monthly average U.S. production is expected to fall from a record 97.0 Bcf/d last December to 85.9 Bcf/d in May 2021, before increasing slightly. Specifically, higher-cost Permian basin oil/gas supply isn’t being drilled, and production for some has become cash flow negative with crude prices under $40 a barrel. The end result has been a material drop-off in immediate natural gas supplies from Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico wells. On the demand side, home, business and utility consumption is projected to decline roughly 8% between the end of 2019 and the end of 2021, a pandemic recession casualty. However, exports of liquefied natural gas [LNG] to Asian and European customers, alongside pipeline product to Mexico are already expected to reach for all-time records in November-December. Lower production and higher export demand levels have some observers wondering if something of a shortage will develop in 2021 as the U.S. economy recovers from COVID-19.

I have drawn a chart of spot natural gas prices below, trending significantly higher in late 2020. The marketplace is anticipating a better supply/demand balance for the commodity soon. The $3.19 MMBtu price today was the highest in 20 months, up sharply from the depressed price of $1.50 in July.

Improving Equity Performance

In terms of stock performance, balance sheet strength and asset quality, CNX scores quite well. Below are 1-year and 5-year charts of total return performance, including dividends, measured against independent E&P peers and competitors EQT, Cabot, Antero Resources (AR), Range Resources (RRC), Southwestern Energy (SWN) plus the S&P 500 index and the Energy Sector SPDR ETF (XLE). Notice over the past five years, natural gas producers have been some of the worst performers on Wall Street. However, over the past 12 months they have been the first fossil fuel group to rise from the ashes, and begin a turnaround. CNX’s equity investment returns have led the pack over the latest 60-month span.

High Operating Margins & Low Valuations

The CNX cash flow to debt ratio, and debt as a percentage of assets are on the conservative side vs. its peer group. This setup should translate into stronger than typical income growth as natural gas prices zig-zag higher.

Cash flow margins on sales for CNX are actually the best in the industry, pictured below, with Cabot #2 and EQT #3. If you are looking for a high-margin business to acquire (either as an investor or a takeover candidate), CNX’s low cash cost of extraction is incredibly desirable.

Equity values vs. sales and cash flow remain depressed for the whole industry. Using the last decade as a yardstick, basic valuation multiples today are still well beneath "normal." On a trailing basis, CNX's is trading 30-40% below typical cycle-adjusted readings. Given higher natural gas prices in 2021, the stock is even cheaper.

Earnings Forecast

Using earnings projections from a few weeks ago, when gas prices were closer to $2.50, the company’s asset and debt mix was expected to be quite profitable in the second half of 2020 and all of 2021 (before non-cash, asset value write-downs). Below is the consensus analyst forecast for operating earnings made at far lower gas prices than currently exist.

CNX’s forward 1-year P/E multiple at $11 a share was in the 11x area, near the sector average, again using lower gas sales projections. This number is well below the equivalent 2021 estimate of 25x for the S&P 500, a quick comparison gauge.

Lastly, operating earnings were estimated to hold up better than others in the sector, before the sharp spike in gas prices during October was factored into the equation. Using $3.00+ natural gas as your data point, CNX’s income generation could approach Cabot’s leading rate of stability and growth.

Technical Momentum Building

The trading activity in CNX shares seems to show investors have been caught flat-footed and unprepared for a rapid jump in underlying valuations. Most of my favorite buying/selling momentum indicators have not moved far beyond a “neutral” to slightly positive reading in September-October. However, several truly bullish technical developments this week need discussion.

First, on Thursday’s takeover chatter, CNX Resources spiked above a trendline traced above the daily price peaks since April, drawn in green below. The breakout above $11 a share puts the price comfortably above this trendline of price resistance, and its simple 50-day and 200-day moving averages. My overall read of the situation is CNX is moving out of a 6-month consolidation pattern after digesting April’s huge gains. Basically, the stock has meandered between its March pandemic sell-off low under $5 a share, and its snapback recovery high of $14 in April. If natural gas prices continue to climb in coming weeks, the stock should find itself in a decent price uptrend. New buying interest daily and a lack of overhead supply are the conditions bullish investors/traders dream of finding.

Second, low 14-day Average Directional Index [ADX] readings, circled in blue on the chart, could signal plenty of upside potential exists into early 2021. ADX measures the consistency of a price move over roughly three weeks of trading. High scores mean the stock has been regularly rising or falling, whichever the case. Extremes above 40 often argue a change in trend is overdue. Low readings (no clear trend) can predate big moves in either direction as a starting point. When we review all the positive change taking place in the natural gas market, the growing odds of a takeover, and the price “breakout” above resistance, odds favor the next important move will be higher.

Final Thoughts

CNX’s high-margin production assets, large natural gas reserves, falling debt levels, and now rising gas selling prices argue for a powerful upmove in underlying earnings and ownership worth into 2021. My conclusion: a smart investor or acquiring company can still purchase CNX shares on the cheap at present levels, given the quote has yet to increase materially with the commodity price jump.

How many other industry-leading margin businesses, experiencing a dramatic turn higher in profitability and cash flow can be purchased inexpensively today? Not many, if any during October 2020. With a P/E likely under 10x annual income creation at current natural gas selling prices, why not research CNX as a long-term buy for your portfolio. Compared to one of the most overvalued stock market conditions in U.S. history, based on record price to trailing sales and total market capitalization to GDP, this stock could be a relative bargain. Against a Wall Street landscape full of real-world risk, CNX represents a rare buy idea for long-term investors.

Either EQT or Cabot Oil & Gas could buy out CNX Resources to form the leading independent natural gas producer for investors, hands down. Even if a merger fails to materialize in coming weeks, the company could still prove a great long-term holding for the portion of your portfolio dedicated to energy assets.

Of course, the risk of a stock market collapse generally could negate the current bullish CNX setup. A large second wave of coronavirus cases this autumn/winter would be problematic for gas demand. The lack of political movement on a new fiscal stimulus deal in Washington could push the U.S. economy into a double-dip recession, and/or another black swan event could appear without warning. Assuming you hedge these risks in your portfolio through proper diversification and some bearish put option or short positions, a long CNX holding could be a wonderful addition in expectation of a strong “outperformance” span vs. the S&P 500 over the next 6-12 months.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.