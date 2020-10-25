5 Books That Changed My Life As An Investor

From mental models, to checklists, to long-term perspectives and an overall understanding of the big picture, they serve a fantastic role that dramatically improved my investing journey.

These books are filled with lightbulb moment that changed my life as an investor in each of their own ways.

In order to help members of the App Economy Portfolio, I came up with a list of five books that deeply impacted my investment approach.

While we all have different paths to getting acquainted with the stock market, reading a wide range of authors can save years of painful lessons.

As someone leading an investment marketplace, I often get asked what investing books I recommend for new members.

What investing books do you recommend? That's a question I get a lot. And I usually answer it with a question. What are you looking for?

Personal finance?

Behavioral investing?

A history of bull and bear markets?

Success stories about companies or CEOs?

A book to learn the basics or how to read financial statements?

What I may not have realized, is that most people asking for a great investing book don't necessarily know what they should be looking for. They may not have the same level of comfort with numbers. Some might be bored easily. And more importantly, not everyone will be keen on learning how to build a three-statement financial model on their own or deep dive into decades of stock market history.

Let's get the basics out of the way first.

The books teaching investment basics tend to repeat the same ideas and the same conventional wisdom:

Be patient.

Avoid mutual funds that charge high fees.

Save 15% or more of your income toward retirement.

Invest your retirement nest egg in low-cost index funds.

Accept that the next move of the stock market is unpredictable.

These essential lessons can be gleaned by many investing books oriented toward beginners. They include classics like The Little Book of Common Sense Investing by John C Bogle or the very accessible The Only Investment Guide You'll Ever Need by Andrew Tobias. These books generally focus on the fundamentals of the stock market and investment vehicles available. They will teach you that you can achieve fantastic returns by simply being invested in low cost ETFs that closely follow the market over time such as the S&P 500 (SPY) or the Nasdaq (QQQ).

Now, once you've covered your basics and have made sure you have a clean financial house (i.e. no short-term debt, emergency fund in cash, retirement savings in broadly diversified low cost index funds), a new category of books can open up your horizon. These books are trying to offer various solutions to generate alpha. They generally focus on stock picking or temperament.

To curate this list, I tried to ask myself what were the turning points of my life as an investor. What are the books and authors that truly opened my eyes, made me take notes frenetically and empowered an investing strategy that I would make my own?

Let's review!

1) One Up On Wall Street (Peter Lynch)

To start with a classic that has been re-edited many times, One Up On Wall Street is a perfect place to start for new investors, learning about stock picking and what it really means to be a shareholder.

Peter Lynch is a value investor much like Warren Buffett and Benjamin Graham. He preferred companies demonstrating growth. But he wanted to buy them at a fair price. He managed the legendary Magellan Fund at Fidelity. The fund earned an annualized return of 29.2% during his 13 years running it. But Lynch didn't need to spend hours looking into the financials of a company to understand whether it's a good business to invest in. He wanted to try the products himself to understand it to get a sense of the quality of a business. While most of the content of the book is dated (as you would expect from a book originally released in 1989), particularly when it comes to technology, the book should be seen as a biography of his investing style. The point is not to try to imitate exactly the formula Lynch applied in his stock selection. It's to understand how to process an investment opportunity.

Lynch puts companies in six categories:

Slow Growers (mature companies like AT&T (T)).

Medium Growers (stalwarts like Coca-Cola (KO)).

Fast Growers (companies growing above 30% Y/Y like Twilio (TWLO)).

Cyclicals (e.g. Southwest (LUV)).

Turnaround (companies that are close to bankruptcy but may provide temporary opportunities such as GameStop (GME) recently).

Asset Plays (companies trading below book value).

What matters here is to understand that you should not invest in all companies the same way. Some require an extended time horizon, while others offer a trading window of merely a few weeks. Understanding the kind of companies you are looking at is the key.

"Only invest what you could afford to lose without that loss having any effect on your daily life in the foreseeable future."

It should go without saying that the money you will need in the next few months is better not invested in equities. No one can predict the short-term returns of equities.

"Know what you own, and know why you own it”

Peter Lynch is well known for recommending retail investors to invest in what they know.

Do you own an Apple (AAPL) iPhone and recognize the superiority of the device?

Do you order coffee regularly at Starbucks (SBUX), paying with a Visa (V) credit card?

Is your employer using Salesforce (CRM)?

Maybe you have looked for a place to buy on Zillow (Z)?

Are you an Amazon (AMZN) prime member or a Netflix (NFLX) subscriber?

These are merely examples of how individual investors can have insights into the superiority of a company simply by being a consumer or exposed to the product via its own experience and circle of competence. Understanding what you own is critical to making sound investment decisions and staying the course. You wouldn't buy a house just based on a listing without visiting the premises. The same applies to a stock.

"If you want to avoid a single stock, it would be the hottest stock in the hottest industry."

Peter Lynch probably believes you should think carefully before buying Snowflake (SNOW) or Zoom Video (ZM) after their massive run.

"Do not try to predict the economy. A great many personalities have failed. Predicting the economy is futile."

Focus on businesses and don't waste time trying to forecast future market movements. Simple, yet so many people ignore this advice.

“The trick is not to learn to trust your gut feelings, but rather to discipline yourself to ignore them. Stand by your stocks as long as the fundamental story of the company hasn’t changed.”

Understanding that your feelings are your own worst enemy is easy. But to identify it when it happens is incredibly difficult. Most investors "feel" a stock is not going to do much from here. They end up selling at the worst possible time. A stock doesn't care about your feelings. Or as Warren Buffett puts it: “A stock doesn't know that you own it.”

“Selling your winners and holding your losers is like cutting the flowers and watering the weeds.”

Possibly the most important lesson of this book. So many investors sell a stock right when it's up 20%, 50% or 100%. They feel great about securing their small gains. They reinvest their profit into stocks that are underperforming in the hope to break even faster. More often than not, they are making a terrible decision. I discuss this idea in more detail here.

2) Common Stocks For Uncommon Profit (Philip Fisher)

Warren Buffett describes Philip Fisher as one of "the most influential investors of all time." He also dubbed Fisher's book Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits "invaluable."

If Benjamin Graham has been a mentor to Buffett when it comes to quantitative analysis, Philip Fisher is the author who put the spotlight on the qualitative analysis of a stock.

Most readers will be familiar with the famous quote from Buffett saying that "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." While Benjamin Graham was interested in "cigar butts," companies that trade below their book value, Philip Fisher is focused on the greatest businesses and simply looking for an appropriate price.

What are the main lessons from this book?

The book centers around a checklist of 15 key aspects to look for before making an investment in an individual stock. These factors are qualitative as much as they are quantitative. I won't examine all 15 points in this article, but they cover a wide range of topics such as:

Addressable market

R&D and sales efficiency

Margin trends

Leadership and culture

Management team

Long-term guidance

Transparency and integrity

Philip Fisher is preaching the idea of focusing on fast growing companies with a large untapped potential rather than focusing on bargains. He explains:

"The reason why the growth stocks do so much better is that they seem to show gains in value in the hundreds of per cent each decade. In contrast, it is an unusual bargain that is as much as 50 per cent undervalued. The cumulative effect of this simple arithmetic should be obvious."

Another essential aspect he covers is the time horizon.

"If the job has been correctly done when a common stock is purchased, the time to sell it is -- almost never."

If you have researched a company properly before buying and have deemed the business worthy of an investment, there shouldn't be any good reason to part ways with your shares anytime soon. Yet many investors panic at the sight of any negative news.

The CFO is leaving.

Some insider has sold shares.

Management is cutting guidance.

An important customer is going to work with a competitor.

All these might be reasons to investigate and put in context the original bullish thesis. But your thesis should rarely be broken by a single piece of news or a single bad quarter. Businesses don't grow in a straight line and they have rough patches even when executing properly. Fisher says that the right time to sell is when a mistake was made when buying, or when a company has likely reached its "peak earning position." If a company has a growth path ahead, holding is the way to go.

"Investors have been so oversold on diversification that fear of having too many eggs in one basket has caused them to put far too little into companies that they thoroughly know and far too much into others about which they know nothing at all. It never seems to occur to them, much less their advisors, that buying a company without having sufficient knowledge of it may be even more dangerous than having inadequate diversification."

This idea has certainly resonated with Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett, who concentrate the vast majority of their portfolio into their top holdings. There is a balance to find between diversification and concentration, a topic that I wrote about previously.

Overall, Philip Fisher has opened my eyes by laying out the most simple and obvious investing strategy:

Invest in companies that have compelling growth prospects based on proper due diligence and research.

Hold for the long-term.

Don't look for a lot of good investments; look for a few outstanding ones.

Favor businesses that allocate their assets towards what will be most beneficial for their long-term growth - which rarely is a dividend payment.

3) The Most Important Thing (Howard Marks)

Howard Marks is the chairman and cofounder of Oaktree Capital Management. His book The Most Important Thing is a compilation of the wisdom from his client memos, filled with key elements of a lifelong success at investing and pitfalls to avoid.

His book is powerful because he illustrates his points with real-life examples and moments from his career. The Money Game by Adam Smith uses the same anecdotal approach.

Reading The Most Important Thing was the first time I was introduced to the concept of "second level thinking" that I recently touched on in an article. Howard Marks opened my eyes to the importance of a contrarian mindset.

To be fair, there isn't much in this book that you won't find already in other classics by Graham, Klarman, Taleb, Montier or Mauboussin. But the writing style of Howard Marks and his simple way of explaining powerful concepts can have a lasting effect.

There is a certain humility in Howard Mark's writing. He has no magic formula or sure path to riches. He offers great insights on understanding market cycles and how to adjust risk vs. returns tradeoffs and recognize when to be a contrarian when the crowd appears at the extreme end of the psychology spectrum. Controlling risk and looking for a margin of safety are among the themes he covers.

"First-level thinkers look for simple formulas and easy answers. Second-level thinkers know that success in investing is the antithesis of simple."

To use a simple example, when the stock of a great company falls following the release of negative news, the first level thinker will sell and move on. The second level thinker will buy, seizing the opportunity to accumulate shares at a lower price when the long-term thesis is intact.

“There’s only one way to describe most investors: trend followers. Superior investors are the exact opposite. Superior investing [...] requires second-level thinking—a way of thinking that’s different from that of others, more complex and more insightful.”

Being a contrarian isn't easy. It requires courage. It's simple to understand in concept but terribly difficult to execute. There is something re-assuring in how Marks puts it.

"The choice isn’t really between value and growth, but between value today and value tomorrow. Growth investing represents a bet on company performance that may or may not materialize in the future, while value investing is based primarily on analysis of a company’s current wealth."

This quote is so important because many investors are focusing on the value of a company today, while overlooking the possibilities of its value tomorrow. A fast-growing company might look overvalued based on backward-looking metrics. Investors end up seeing the way a company should be valued in a dogmatic way, regardless of where the business might be in its lifecycle. They will claim that Netflix (NFLX) or Tesla (TSLA) cannot have any value as a business because the cash flow is negative, without recognizing that the value comes down to future developments that remain to be seen.

4) 100 Baggers (Christopher W. Mayer)

Inspired by 100 to 1 in the Stock Market by Thomas Phelps, Chris Mayer studied the characteristics of 100-baggers - companies that have returned $100 for every $1 invested in them.

The goal of the books is to understand what can create these astounding returns and understand if we can find commonalities between them. Walking down memory lane, the book is filled with success stories that were for everyone to see, only if they knew where to look.

You don't need to find 100-baggers to have a fulfilling investing life. But the simple premise of trying to own 100-baggers is likely to change forever the way you invest. It will compel you to invest in superior businesses and will give you the fortitude to hold onto them through thick and thin.

100-baggers has opened my eyes to the necessary (but not sufficient) ingredient to owning an outstanding winner in your portfolio. And the answer is incredibly simple: Buy right and sit tight.

Thomas Phelps explains:

"To make money in stocks you must have the vision to see them, the courage to buy them and the patience to hold them. Patience is the rarest of the three."

To see compounding returns work in your favor, time is the most essential ingredient. The idea is to invest in companies that have the potential to vastly outpace others and stick with them as long as the thesis is intact. Investors are looking for reasons to sell every quarter when they should be focused on the big picture over the long-term. The perspective of owning a 100-bagger can help gain this mindset. With this mental model, you can finally understand the importance of being a reluctant seller, even when a company reaches a lofty valuation. I discuss this in more detail in my article about The Art of Not Selling.

The idea that patience is the most essential investor quality is not new and preached by Warren Buffett himself:

"Inactivity bordering on sloth is the cornerstone of our investment approach."

A company needs an extended period of high growth to become a 100-bagger. This is illustrated by the table below that shows the years needed to become a 100-bagger based on the compound annual growth rate.

COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE NEEDED YEARS TO 100-BAGGER 14.1% 35 years 16.6% 30 years 20.2% 25 years 25.9% 20 years 35.9% 15 years

The book offers many other key lessons that put things in perspective:

Returns over time can come from two main sources: 1) Earnings growth and 2) Multiple expansion. You will likely need both to generate outstanding winners.

Smaller companies have more room to unlock massive multibagger returns.

Earnings don't tell the full story. Many companies delay earnings by re-investing in themselves in customer acquisition or heavy research and development expenses like Amazon (AMZN).

A coffee-can approach – simply buying the best-of-breed companies and holding onto them for decades - insulates an investor from market noise, but also protects their portfolio from themselves and their emotions.

Founder-led companies tend to vastly outperform the market over the long-term.

Gross profit margin is an indicator of the price customers are willing to pay for a product/service over its cost and therefore serves as a measure of value added to the customer.

I cannot recommend this book enough.

5) The Motley Fool Investment Guide (David & Tom Gardner)

Founders of The Motley Fool David and Tom Gardner rose to fame in the 1990's with stock recommendations on AOL. They have been on a quest to make investing in individual stocks an affair accessible for any retail investor.

The Motley Fool Investment Guide was originally published in 1996 and has been revised and updated multiple times. It remains a fantastic book to understand the many factors that can help research and select an investment opportunity in public equities.

The reason why this book is so essential to me is that it encapsulates many of the wise lessons spread by David Gardner over the years. His interview by Patrick O'Shaughnessy in 2017 is another way to get accustomed to what he calls rule-breaker investing.

David explains in detail in the book the concept of a rule breaker - a company that breaks the rules of how business is being done.

There are six attributes of rule breakers:

Top dog and first mover in an important emerging industry. Companies like Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), Starbucks (SBUX) or Match Group (MTCH) are great examples. David points out to the increased optionality of companies demonstrating first mover traits, with new lines of business expanding the revenue and market potential over time. He's looking for companies with infinite possible future, as opposed to what looks like a single predictable future. The saying goes that if you're not the lead husky, the view never changes. So focusing on companies emerging as clear leaders increases dramatically their chance of embracing their very own path. Sustainable advantage (gained though business momentum, patent protection, visionary leadership or inept competitors). Strong past price appreciation. David points out how most investors focus on the new 52-week low list rather than the new 52-week high. Investors are too focused on mean reversion to educate their investment decisions. He likes to point out that the "winners keep on winning." Good management and smart backing. Do people love working at this company? Does this leadership team innovate? Are there reputable funds or high-profile individuals heavily invested in the company today? Strong consumer appeal. A rule breaker should have a powerful brand expressed by customer loyalty and pricing power. Overvalued, according to the Media. Most companies that are truly disrupting our time will be celebrated by Wall Street and often carry a valuation that is considered outrageous by conventional wisdom. There was almost no point in time where Amazon or Netflix have appeared fairly valued, and yet they are among the best performing stocks of the past decade.

These criteria have truly shaped my mindset when approaching a new investment opportunity. Not all companies will satisfy all attributes perfectly. But when they do, it will usually lead to finding absolutely outstanding performers. Companies like The Trade Desk (TTD) or Shopify (SHOP) have become 10-baggers for me in the past few years, and I attribute my investment in them to how David Gardner shaped my approach, being on the lookout for rule breakers all around me.

Here are some fantastic lessons that David Gardner has conveyed over the years:

Let your winners run (an idea very much in line with other authors above).

Add up instead of double down (focus on watering your flowers).

Look for the four tenets of conscious capitalism (purpose-driven businesses, value all their stakeholders, conscious or servant leadership, conscious culture).

Have a maximum amount allotted to a given investment for the sake of proper diversification.

Understand that 40% of your picks will underperform the market if you are an average investor. This is an idea also covered in my previous article, using the Blackstar Funds research via Meb Faber.

Wrapping Up

It was difficult for me to select only five books that have truly shaped my investing approach. There are many more that have slowly shifted my mental models and the way I invest. But I believe these five books really left a mark and changed my life as an investor for the better.

Books from authors focused on behavioral investing (Montier, O'Shaughnessy, Greenblatt, Crosby), decision making and probability (Taleb, Duke, Portnoy) or business in general (Thiel, Moazed) would all have been worthy additions to this list.

What books have truly impacted your investing journey?

What would you recommend for beginners or seasoned investors?

Let me know in the comments!

The rise of the App Economy is disrupting many industries: retail, entertainment, financials, media, social platforms, healthcare, enterprise software and more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL AMZN CRM MTCH NFLX SHOP TTD TWLO V Z. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.