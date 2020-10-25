Image source

Restaurants have staged an enormous recovery so far this year. They were among the hardest hit companies due to the pandemic, having seen their capacities greatly reduced, or shut down altogether in a lot of cases. However, consumers have proven resilient and willing to spend on food, and results have been quite spectacular for a lot of restaurants. One chain that has benefited enormously is Brinker International (EAT), parent of Chili’s and Maggiano’s.

The stock could be had for just $7 in March, but trades today at $45, almost as though the pandemic never happened. The idea that the stock would be trading for the same price it did pre-pandemic is extraordinary to me, particularly given that restaurants are still operating at limited capacity nationwide, and that we don’t know how long these conditions will last.

Brinker has outperformed its peers since the March bottom, but of late, has traded roughly in line with its peer group. With the stock trading for the same value it did at the start of this year, I simply do not believe forward-looking returns will be acceptable. Brinker, in other words, has come way too far, too quickly.

Very optimistic shareholders

People buying Brinker in the mid-$40s must have a different view of the world than I do. Indeed, I see a world where infection rates are still quite elevated – particularly in the US – where there is no vaccine, no way to transport a vaccine around the world even if there were one, and a high unemployment rate. Those things are all negatives for restaurants, but here we are, discussing Brinker at pre-COVID prices.

It isn’t like Brinker was some hot growth machine before the pandemic; quite the contrary.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue growth was flat-to-negative for years prior to the pandemic, but estimates for this year and next year, which end in June 2021 and June 2022, respectively, are quite rosy. In other words, analysts are expecting Brinker to manage to begin growing revenue in earnest for the first time in years in the midst of a pandemic. Is this possible? Of course, anything can happen. However, why anyone believes this will be the case is quite unfathomable to me.

Let’s take a look at why analysts believe revenue will grow by having a look at the company’s comparable sales.

Source: TIKR.com

Comparable sales have been weak for years, coming in negative in a lot of cases, and only slightly positive when they do manage to rise above the zero line. Fiscal 2020 was -10% because of the pandemic, obviously, but looking into fiscal 2021 and 2022, analysts have comparable sales gains near 10% for each year. I get that 2021 should see some sort of rebound, but 8%+ in 2022 as well? Based on what? Brinker has been a perennial also-ran when it comes to comparable sales, but the pandemic has lit a fire of growth? It makes absolutely no sense.

Brinker’s model with Chili’s and Maggiano’s is still built on people showing up and sitting in its restaurants to eat. Yes, it can do takeaway quite easily for both chains, but it builds big restaurants with lots of tables that it wants people to use; these are not takeaway shops. Until those dining rooms are allowed to be full again – I have no idea when that will be – I’ll remain cautious on Brinker.

It isn’t just revenue estimates that I think are a bit absurd at this point, either; Brinker also has a longstanding margin problem.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Operating margins were just 7% of revenue last year, which ended ~9 months before the pandemic, so those results are normalized. That’s well down from 10%+ numbers Brinker used to put up, and remember that so long as capacities are reduced, margin expansion is virtually impossible. Restaurants need volume to drive down operating costs, but with legally-mandated capacity restrictions, that’s a very tall order for any restaurant.

Brinker wasn’t that good at generating profitable revenue in the first place, now that the pandemic has altered its business, expecting huge growth out of its margins seems a bit laughable. However, as we’ll see now, that is exactly what is expected.

EPS looks a bit like revenue in prior years; it moves up and down, but never makes a lot of real progress. This year’s EPS should be better than 2020, but still roughly around half of pre-COVID numbers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Where it gets interesting is in 2022, where EPS is expected to explode higher to nearly pre-COVID levels. We know that revenue is expected to rise substantially in fiscal 2022 on a huge comparable sales gain that I don’t think has any reasonable chance of actually occurring, but an 8% gain in revenue is nowhere near enough to produce this sort of EPS gain.

That means that analysts are pricing in margin gains as well, and not small ones.

The stock is being priced on unrealistic 2022 earnings

I hope I’ve made it clear that I don’t think Brinker’s comparable sales estimates are reasonable, and that I think current EPS forecasts are far too rosy. Brinker’s history with weak comparable sales and margins cannot be ignored, but it seems to me that is exactly what is happening.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares are priced at 12 times EPS estimates for 2022, which seems like a reasonable multiple. Keep in mind, however, what it would take to get to $3.61 in EPS in fiscal 2022.

That sort of earnings recovery needs a huge uptick in revenue, as well as a massive reflation of margins. Operating income was just 3.6% of revenue in the fiscal year that ended in June 2020, and I don’t see how it will be much better in fiscal 2021. Stores remain at limited capacity, and there is no end in sight for this as far as I can tell. Brinker was unable to even maintain its prior margin levels before COVID, so the idea of pricing in margin reflation as though it is some sort of formality is patently absurd.

My issue with Brinker isn’t necessarily the valuation on stated earnings forecasts; my issue is with the forecasts themselves. For that reason, I think Brinker is way overpriced and that this perennial also-ran will continue to be just that. Brinker is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.