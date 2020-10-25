GBS is thinly capitalized and faces intense competition, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

The company is seeking to refocus its development efforts to produce a Covid-19 point of care diagnostic testing system.

GBS has filed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

GBS (GBS) has filed to raise $20 million in an IPO of its units of common stock and warrants, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing point of care diagnostic tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

GBS is a tiny firm that is thinly capitalized and seeks to play in markets where large and deep-pocketed companies with significant distribution capabilities are aiming their resources, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

New York, New York-based GBS was founded to develop a saliva glucose biosensor and more recently switched its efforts to repurposing its technology for a point of care diagnostic testing system for the Covid-19 virus.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Harry Simeonidis, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously General Manager of FarmaForce Limited, and ASX-listed company.

Below is a brief overview video of challenges for point of care Covid-19 testing:

Source: CepheidNews

GBS has received at least $20.2 million from investors including Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global Covid-19 diagnostics market is currently an estimated $19.8 billion 2020 and is forecast to reach $24.5 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Over 600 Covid-19 diagnostic tests are in development or approved for use.

A current challenge is that different testing systems produce different accuracy rates over different wait time periods.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Mylab Discovery Solutions

Fujirebio

Lucence / Akribis Systems

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

PerkinElmer (PKI)

Neuberg Diagnostics

Danaher (DHR)

Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Laboratory Corporation of America (LH)

Cepheid

Numerous others

Financial Performance

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, GBS had $427,273 in cash and $7.7 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

GBS intends to raise $20 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 1.176 million units of common stock and related warrants, offered at a proposed midpoint price of $17.00 per unit.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $188.8 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

$8.60 million to obtain regulatory approvals, including completing any product development required to meet regulatory requirements and establishing manufacturing facilities with sufficient capacity for clinical evaluation and commercial scale production of the biosensor architecture including SGT; $0.75 million to market the SGT and establish a distribution network across the APAC Region; and $8.55 million for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

The sole bookrunner of the IPO is Dawson James Securities.

Commentary

GBS is seeking public funding to continue development of its Covid-19 point of care testing system.

The firm’s financials show no revenue from product sales as GBS has changed course from producing a diabetes testing system to a Covid-19 testing system.

The market opportunity for a point of care testing system for the Covid-19 virus is large and expected to grow significantly in the years ahead.

However, GBS faces widespread competition from companies large and small in what will likely be a number of very fragmented markets.

Dawson James is the sole underwriter and there is no data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.

As to valuation, it is difficult to find a direct comparable for a Covid-19-only testing company.

GBS is a tiny firm that is thinly capitalized and seeks to play in markets where large and deep-pocketed firms with significant distribution capabilities are aiming their resources.

While I wish the company well, I don’t see this as an investable IPO...it’s an extreme long-shot, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 28, 2020

