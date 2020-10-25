There Will Be A Lot Of Dead Money After This

In my next article, I’ll highlight those who will rise from their ashes.

The market has put us through our fair share of emotions this year. After a steep decline in March, some sectors bounced back and made a lot of investors proud. On the other side, several companies are still struggling. Many of them don’t show the so-called V-shape recovery.

Does this mean there are still great opportunities among all those falling knives?

This is a two-part article where I will take a deeper look at stocks that haven’t recovered from the “pandemic crash”. I’ve identified a short list of dividend stocks trading at lower than 20% of their value back in January. Some are amazing investment opportunities that will likely generate double-digit returns for a few years if you are patient. Some others are going to destroy value and may put your retirement at risk.

Today, I’ll start with three companies that will not likely come back any time soon from this tragedy and will sit as dead money for a long time in your portfolio.

Let’s start with the bad news first, shall we?

Omega Healthcare will not take good care of you

Omega Healthcare (OHI) is very well loved here at Seeking Alpha as it offers an enticing yield (9%) with steady dividend increases. OHI is a healthcare REIT with a major focus on skilled nursing properties (84%) and some senior housing (16%). OHI manages a well diversified portfolio of 959 facilities across 40 states.

Why OHI has lost 29% of it’s value since January…

The concerns around Omega Healthcare are not unfounded. Not too long ago, shareholders will remember the Oriana saga. Orianna Health Systems was an OHI tenant and declared bankruptcy a couple of years ago. The market is concerned such a scenario may play out again as healthcare facility operators face many headwinds amid the pandemic.

So far (Q2 2020), the REIT has collected 99% of its rent. However, the “party” is not over yet. As mentioned by fellow SA author Trapping Value, OHI tenants with less than 1.2X rent coverage, constitute 29% of the rent base. In order words: one more bump in the road and the rent collection goes south. Late in September, OHI announced that it expects to write-down straight-line receivables and lease inducements of $140M in the September quarter, representing $65M for Genesis and $75M for Agemo ( source).

Why it’s not coming back

OHI has been investing in senior care since 1992. The company is currently going through a hectic time with uncertainties about the healthcare reimbursement systems, dealing with tenants’ problems, and now the possibility of seeing some of its properties getting “infected” by the coronavirus.

The REIT had to deal with similar problems back in 2018 and we are now watching the sequel of this bad movie. The storyline is the same (operators struggling), but this time, the villain (COVID-19) is a lot stronger.

The pandemic has two direct effects on operators. First, it affects occupancy rates. Second, it forces operators to increase their cost of operations. It is crucial to demonstrate that it is safe to go into a healthcare facility. Therefore, operators must spend more money on the safety of their clients. With lower revenues and higher expenses, it seems clear that OHI is playing “Jenga” and it is running out of blocks.

Xerox can’t print money

If you don’t know the name, you probably never worked in an office. Xerox (XRX) designs, developments and sells printing technology and related solutions. It derives 68% of its revenue from North America, and 32% from international markets.

Source: Xerox Q2 2020 presentation

Xerox offers products and services around that huge cube in the back of your office that makes continuous noise. While printers are great to have a coffee chat around on Friday morning, we can’t say they are trendy these days.

Why XRX lost ~47% since January?

XRX dropped like a rock at the onset of the pandemic and hasn’t recovered since. What’s the problem? There are many. First, Xerox is running towards a world where most businesses won’t print anymore. To some extent, Xerox looks a lot like Kodak. Once a world leader in innovation, the technology they use is now obsolete.

Second, with all offices closed or partially opened due to the pandemic, you can expect a couple of years of reduced revenue. Speaking of which, sales have been on a down trend for a while already.

Third, MPS (printers that can print, copy and scan) will slow the bleeding but only acts as a bandage on an open wound. This kind of product only delays the inevitable as the world will not need those big cubes in the back office anymore.

Why it’s not coming back

Buying XRX at $20 while it was trading at almost $40 a few months ago seems like an amazing opportunity. Imagine if the price were to bounce back? You’ll have to take that big smile off your face now because that is not likely to happen.

Have you ever had the feeling you were getting paid for the wrong reason? This is probably the case if you are a Xerox shareholder. The company enjoys long-term printing equipment contracts that work like an annuity. However, growth is not part of the package, and the world is shifting toward digitized documents. Even if XRX pushes its MPS to its existing clients, it will ultimately cannibalize its business. Many industries are looking to move toward a paperless model where a good old printer will just do fine for the rare that rare occasion when you need a printed document. The pandemic is accelerating remote working and subsequently the need for a paperless business model.

While XRX pays a nice yield (over 5%), keep in mind that management is more focused on cost cutting programs than growing their business. It smells like a dividend trap! The company already cut its dividend a few years ago and we see poor growth perspectives.

Exxon is doubling down in the wrong direction

Before I discuss the Exxon Mobil situation, I’ll highlight that I wrote an article on my blog on March 10 th (republished on SA here). This was obviously written before a perfect storm (energy, economic and sanitary crisis) hit the market. Back then, I expected a stable economic environment where XOM could continue to expand and grow. Things often quickly change these days!

This is also the point of this article: you must be able to constantly reassess your positions by including new information in your thought process. We clearly don’t have the same economic landscape that we had back in February.

XOM is this oil behemoth that is everywhere in the industry. The company explores, produces, and refines oil around the world. While some competitors ( such as BP (BP)) decided to take another approach and invest in renewable energy, Exxon shows no intention of considering other energy sources. The company was forced to reduced its capital expenditures last quarter ($5.3b in Q2, $2B lower than Q1), but management keeps a focus on fossil energy.

Why it lost ~51% since January

You know the story already as the energy sector was hit on all sides back in March. On top of the COVID-19 crippling the economy, OPEC decided to open their faucet and flood the market with cheap oil. If this wasn’t enough, most energy sectors were still recovering from the 2014-2015 oil bust. Most companies (including XOM) took a hit only a few years ago and had to sell assets to maintain an acceptable balance sheet.

In Exxon’s case, cash flow is slowing down while debt is rising. This is not exactly what we want to see from a company that is evolving in an uncertain environment.

There is a lot of uncertainty around XOM’s ability to maintain its dividend. Its double-digit yield is one more red flag telling us the market fears a dividend cut.

Why it’s not coming back

As is the case with the entire energy sector, we are into a highly speculative environment. I’ll make the call XOM will be dead money for the next 5 years as the economy will slowly and painfully recover from the COVID-19 uppercut.

As the economy is nowhere near to coming back to full steam, the demand for oil will remain weak. At the same time, many companies are investing billions to develop renewable energy. Will we ever see an oil price per barrel at $100 as we had back in 2014? This seems like it happened 100 years ago. The XOM business model requires continuous reinvestment in new projects to find additional oil. It is a capital-intensive business. Future projects may not develop consistent with the current capital spending plans.

Final Thought

If I had to bet $2 on which stock would prove me to be incorrect, I’d put it on XOM. The company has proven many times it can go through both a recession and an oil crisis. However, I don’t see how XOM can bounce back that quickly. As we clearly don’t have any vaccine stopping the virus now, we can make a wild guess that 2021 will not be a year of amazing economic growth. We will surely go back on the growth path, but this will be a long hike.

This economic shift will continue affecting all three companies mentioned in this article. I think there are better opportunities in the market, and I’ll share some of them in my next article to be published next week.

Let me know if you think any of these three companies will strongly bounce back in 2021 and why. I’m curious to know your thoughts.

