Abraxas's only escape route appears to be a massive increase in oil prices (such as to sustained $70 oil) that makes its assets much more valuable in a sale.

Abraxas is roughly 100% hedged on oil in 2021 and 2022, so this projection doesn't change if oil prices improve.

The reason for this is its high second-lien term loan interest costs and the $10 million exit fee for that term loan.

Abraxas is forecast to only slightly lower its debt by the end of 2022 even with a minimal capex budget.

It is hard to see a way for Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) to escape restructuring in the long run. I've modeled Abraxas's results at strip prices below, and it indicates that Abraxas's total debt at the end of 2022 will end up barely lower than the $209 million debt it had at the end of Q2 2020. This assumes minimal capex spend.

Higher oil prices would not really make a difference either, since Abraxas is essentially 100% hedged on oil (based on PDP reserves) in 2021 and 2022, and its lenders have control over its capital expenditure budget now. Thus Abraxas's forecasted cash flow is roughly the same at $60 oil as it is at $40 oil.

Abraxas's only hope to escape restructuring in the long run is for oil prices to soar enough for its assets to fetch a high price in a sale. It would probably take $60s or $70s oil for its assets to be worth more than its debt though.

2021 Outlook

For 2021, Abraxas may average around 5,000 BOEPD in total production (58% oil) if it continues to minimize capex. This is calculated from its PDP decline rates. At current strip prices, Abraxas would deliver $44 million in oil and gas revenue, while its hedges add another $16 million in value.

Due to improved natural gas prices (NYMEX strip at over $3.00 in 2021), Abraxas may generate a bit of value from that production in 2021, compared to the nearly zero revenue it is currently generating from natural gas.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 1,058,500 $37.00 $39 Natural Gas and NGLs $5 Hedge Value $16 Total $60

Assuming that Abraxas pays its second-lien term loan interest in-kind, it may end up with $25 million in positive cash flow in 2021.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $18 Production Tax $4 Cash SG&A $7 Interest Expense $3 Capital Expenditures $3 Total $35

This would result in Abraxas having around $195 million in debt at the end of 2021, including $65 million in credit facility debt.

$ Million Credit Facility $65 Second-Lien Term Loan $127 Real Estate Note $3 Total Debt $195

2022 Outlook

For 2022, Abraxas may average around 4,200 BOEPD in total production (58% oil). At current strip prices, Abraxas would deliver $44 million in revenues inclusive of hedges.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 889,140 $37.50 $33 Natural Gas and NGLs $4 Hedge Value $7 Total $44

Abraxas may end up with around $16 million in positive cash flow in this scenario. Abraxas's cash SG&A will likely decrease to around $5 million in 2022 due to the restrictions placed upon it by the second amendment to its term loan credit agreement.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $16 Production Tax $3 Cash SG&A $5 Interest Expense $2 Capital Expenditures $2 Total $28

Abraxas's debt by the end of 2022 would actually increase to $205 million due to the high PIK interest rate (around 14%) on its second-lien term loan, as well as the $10 million exit fee due to the second-lien lender in November 2022.

Abraxas's credit facility and second-lien term loan both mature in 2022 currently, so it may not make it to the end of 2022 without restructuring. I have done these calculations to the end of 2022 though.

$ Million Credit Facility $49 Second-Lien Term Loan $154 Real Estate Note $2 Total Debt $205

Effect Of Changes In Oil Prices

Abraxas is close to 100% hedged on oil in 2021 and 2022, so changes in oil prices will essentially have no impact on its cash flow. Thus by the end of 2022, Abraxas's total debt is projected to be a bit over $200 million, with no significant difference if oil averages $30, $40, $50, or $60.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas's lenders now have control over its capital expenditure budget, so it seems likely that Abraxas will remain in harvest mode. Abraxas's Delaware Basin type curves (although a bit outdated) indicated 40% RORs at $70 WTI oil, so it doubtful that any development will be allowed there soon. This also means that its Delaware Basin acreage isn't going to have much value until oil prices get much higher.

Abraxas's Bakken acreage is more productive, but has less than 20 remaining proved locations, so its value is mostly in the producing reserves. Abraxas's total PDP reserves at the end of 2019 had a PV-10 of under $200 million at mid-$50s WTI oil. With the ongoing production declines, it would probably take $60s or $70s oil for Abraxas to be able to fetch enough for its Bakken assets to make enough of a difference for it.

Conclusion

Abraxas Petroleum is likely to remain in harvest mode given that its lenders have control over its capital expenditure budget. Due to the high interest costs on its second-lien term loan, it is not forecast to reduce its total debt much by the end of 2022 even with a minimal capex budget though. This is true at both $40 oil or $60 oil as Abraxas is around 100% hedged on oil.

Abraxas should be able to pay down its credit facility to under $50 million by the end of 2022, but its second-lien term loan will increase by a similar amount to what it pays down its credit facility. Thus restructuring and ownership by the second-lien term loan lenders seems inevitable unless oil gets up to something like $70, allowing Abraxas to sell assets (such as its Bakken assets) for a sizable amount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.