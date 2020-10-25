The REIT Forum recently started covering the preferred shares from NRZ and a couple of them are within our buy range.

The REIT Forum has recently started covering the preferred shares for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). We picked up shares of the common stock not too long ago on the strength of Scott Kennedy's research. He is simply right so often, it makes sense to have some allocation. Due to the risk rating, we kept the position small.

The REIT Forum regularly covers NRZ. Before we get into the preferred shares, here is a part of the Q2 2020 update we had for subscribers by Scott Kennedy:

On 7/22/2020, New Residential Investment Corp. reported the company's earnings results for the second quarter of 2020. The following was NRZ's actual versus my previously projected BV as of 6/30/2020: NRZ's Actual BV as of 6/30/2020: $10.77 per common share ($10.71 as of 3/31/2020) My Projected NRZ BV as of 6/30/2020: $10.75 per common share (range $10.40 - $11.10) When calculated, NRZ reported a BV increase of (0.6%) while I projected the company would report an increase of (0.4%). Simply put, this was basically an "exact match" (rounding variance). This was well within my $10.40 - $11.10 per common share range. As such, I'd consider this as "matching" my expectations on the BV. Even though my BV projection was extremely close to NRZ's actual amount, let us discuss the more notable events during the quarter. First, unlike most agency mREITs who reduced their investment portfolio between a range of (25%)-(33%) during the first quarter of 2020, NRZ (who I classify as a "multipurpose" mREIT) sold a notably larger portion of the company's more liquid agency MBS and non-agency MBS sub-portfolios during the quarter (to boost cash reserves while also decreasing leverage). As of 12/31/2019, NRZ's total investment portfolio had a fair market value ("FMV") of $34.0 billion (excludes off-balance sheet positions). As of 3/31/2020, NRZ's total investment portfolio had a FMV of only $15.2 billion. When calculated, this was a quarterly decrease of ($18.9) billion (rounded) or (55%) of NRZ's balance as of 12/31/2019. Simply put, this was a very large reduction within one quarter. The reduction of NRZ's fixed-rate agency MBS sub-portfolio made sense, from a liquidity standpoint, as they are the most liquid mortgage-related investments in the marketplace. As of 12/31/2019, NRZ's fixed-rate agency MBS and non-agency MBS sub-portfolios had a FMV of $19.5 billion (excludes off-balance sheet positions). As of 3/31/2020, NRZ's fixed-rate agency MBS and non-agency MBS sub-portfolios had a FMV of only $2.5 billion. When calculated, this was a quarterly decrease of ($17.0) billion or (87%) of NRZ's balance as of 12/31/2019. Simply put, this was a MASSIVE reduction within one quarter (and mostly in just March 2020).

We're still bullish on NRZ, though we are now sitting on a huge unrealized gain.

Comparing NRZ's preferred shares

You can see that NRZ-B offers investors a better stripped yield than NRZ-A. It also offers a better yield if floating today. NRZ-A and NRZ-B switch over to the floating rate at the same time. Clearly, NRZ-B is superior to NRZ-A at these prices. NRZ-A is the only preferred share here that we view as being in the hold range. NRZ-B and NRZ-C are both within our buy range.

We view NRZ-B as a buy under $21.14. At a price of $20.51, shares are well into our buy range. This looks like a nice opportunity within the preferred share space. The main reason for picking a preferred share like NRZ-B is the potential upside along with the disconnect between the other NRZ preferred shares. NRZ-B has call protection on the calendar until 8/15/2024. After that, NRZ-B will go to a floating rate of 3-Month LIBOR + 5.640%. We would like to see the floating a bit higher for a preferred share with a risk rating of 2.5. However, the "Yield if Floating Today" is pretty solid at 7.17%.

We view NRZ-C as a buy under $19.13. With shares trading at $18.83, we would normally view it as an attractive option. However, NRZ-B is at a much better valuation in our view. The floating spread for NRZ-C isn't particularly attractive either for a share with a risk rating of 2.5. NRZ-C has call protection on the calendar until 2/15/2025. After call protection ends, NRZ-C will go to a floating rate of 3-Month LIBOR + 4.969%.

Final thoughts

The market continues to offer us several solid opportunities in the preferred share space. We've seen solid rallies which enabled us to take some profits, but we've also seen other great shares dipping and creating new opportunities. This is our ideal environment. We've got solid discounts to call value, strong dividend yields, and a lower correlation between the preferred shares. This is the ideal environment for catching great entry prices. If investors are comfortable taking a few short-term gains, we've seen several opportunities for that as well.

When it comes to NRZ's preferred shares, we believe that NRZ-B offers the best valuation. The floating rate isn't especially attractive, but investors aren't getting a bad deal at recent prices.

Bullish outlook on NRZ and on preferred series B and series C.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ, NRZ-B, NRZ-C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.