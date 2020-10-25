Week 44 MDA Breakout Forecast - October: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The V&M Premium Portfolio is up +21.5% YTD with more than six different categories of V&M portfolio strategies beating the S&P 500 again this year.

The streak of weekly picks gaining over 10% in less than four or five trading days continues to 149 out of 180 trading weeks (82.8%), not counting multiple gainers.

Last week gains peaked with PSTI +12.6% and ORTX +9.7% in less than five days before selections pulled back with the market to returns at the close of -2.2%.

Two new sample breakout stocks for Week 44 with better than 10% short-term upside potential. Now up an average +242.9% YTD.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than five years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 180 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I now provide more than six different ways to beat the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a four- or five-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a five-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017. A frequency comparison chart is at the end of this article.

2020 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k average daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap. The returns were at +41.50% in the first nine weeks of 2020, consistent with exiting the portfolio following the negative Momentum Gauge® signal of Feb. 24th (red weeks below).

The cumulative average returns YTD are at +242.9% compared to the S&P 500 +7.21% over the same period. The very best case perfectly timed returns at +473.19%, and in the worst case, fixed buy/hold, do nothing, equal-weighted average returns year to date, the returns are +12.63%.

So far YTD, 66 stock selections in the past 43 weeks have gained over 10% in less than five days with 33 of those short-term picks gaining over 15% and one pick as much as +132.6%. The 2020 MDA picks are on track for much higher breakout frequencies and % gains than last year's results as shown at the end of this article. I have removed the best case returns from the chart below as it begins to distort the chart between the very worst possible returns and the actual S&P 500 returns shown below.

For 2020 YTD, the best-case average weekly returns are +10.75% and worst-case average +0.29% YTD as shown below. These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge® signal warnings which increases your risk of declines, but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes.

You can see how each of the eight prior events numbered below relate to the Momentum Gauge topping signals on the S&P 500 chart below. These forecasted market tops are detailed in my recent article: An Election Year Correction Signal And Only The 3rd Negative Weekly MG Signal In 2020.

Over the years, the evidence is clear that timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns.

Market Conditions into Week 44

Tuesday continues with historical patterns well documented in published research as the best day of the week, especially in weeks with FOMC meetings. Research studies discussed in the Members' Library show that this is a pricing behavior patterned on the Fed's strong intervention activity called pre-FOMC drift. Last year with less Fed intervention, Fridays were by far the best day of the week. Thursday is now the only negative day of the week and has stayed as the average worst day nearly the entire year.

The S&P 500 index delivered the last high volatility ±2% move on Sept 23rd. Use caution as volatility tends to group in frequency. There have now been 42 daily moves greater than ±2% on the S&P 500 since February, including daily moves as large as -11.98%. These are more daily +/- 2% moves than the years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019 COMBINED. If the second half of 2020 continues like the first half, we will have more record volatility days than 2008 during the financial crisis.

We can confirm the Fed bought $24.5 billion in domestic securities this week down from $78.7 billion in domestic securities in the prior week. These high monthly levels represent the largest stimulus action by the Fed since early June. These levels are again higher than pre-pandemic normal operations and positive for the markets. The Federal Reserve's balance sheet is at the highest level in US history to over $7.2 trillion. Studies are confirming what we have been measuring for years, the Fed impact is strongest from two to four weeks after balance sheet expansion: Quants Discover A Guaranteed Source Of Alpha: Just Trade Based On The Growth Of The Fed's Balance Sheet.

System Open Market Account Holdings - Federal Reserve Bank of New York

The Weekly Momentum Gauge® remains positive through October with the Fed continuing to operate at above average stimulus levels. The Fed's stimulus activity is shown in dark blue from the SOMA holdings report above. (Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The MDA momentum gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since they began. The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauges are reserved for members of my subscription service. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - October 23: Markets Higher S&P 500 Above 3457 With Fed Easing Up +$24.5 Billion And The VIX And USD Lower In Positive Market Conditions

V&M Breakout Morning Update - October 21: Markets Lower On Lack Of Stimulus Deal After 48 Hour Deadline And Election Uncertainty Building With VIX Above Key 30 Level Again.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - October 19: Markets Surging On More Stimulus Proposals And Largest Fed Easing Last Week Of $78.7 Billion Since June.

The Week 44 - 2020 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The selections this week consist of two Financial, one Industrial and one Healthcare sector stock based on strong Friday scores. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning near the market open.

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) - Industrials/Staffing & Employment HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) - Financial/Banks - Regional

Cross Country Healthcare - Industrials/Staffing & Employment

Price Target: $9.00

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

(Source: StockRover)

HarborOne Bancorp - Financial/Banks - Regional

Price Target: $11.00

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage.

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 44

Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters to only 30 stocks on the Dow Index without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short to medium term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last five weeks:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection Week (NYSE: HON Honeywell Intl +0.64% (NYSE:PG) Procter & Gamble -1.74% (NASDAQ: CSCO Cisco Systems -3.22% (NASDAQ: INTC Intel Corp. -9.44% subsequent Q3 miss Oct 22nd (NYSE: MCD McDonald's +4.60% (NYSE: WMT Walmart +0.91% (NYSE: JNJ Johnson & Johnson +0.16% (PG) Procter & Gamble +3.96% (NYSE: MRK Merck & Co. -6.88% (NYSE: CAT Caterpillar +10.22%

If you are looking for a much broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks beyond 30 Dow stocks with detailed analysis and strong returns, I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks released monthly for long-term total return:

The Dow pick for next week is:

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group returns again as one of the top stocks on the Dow 30 index. The healthcare sector is rebounding again. Indicators are all showing positive investor sentiment and strong net inflows for continued growth in the positive channel toward 340/share.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

The point to be made is that the Momentum Breakout model was designed to increase the frequency, i.e. the rate over time, for selecting stocks that make greater than 10% moves. I know that when using the arbitrary period of 1 week (4 or 5 trading days) this model is consistently outperforming the market at more than 4 times the expected market frequency. So what if I take a look at longer momentum survivors? Can we see decay in performance among the top stock selections? ~ Value & Momentum Breakouts 2017

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

The most recent percentages reflect the results from 208 MDA breakout selections through 2019 across 52 weeks with four stocks selected each week. MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. An additional Stock Market column was added to compare similar groups that exclude high volatility penny stocks below $2/share.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

Top Piotroski-Graham Long Term Value Stocks: Mid-Year 2020 Selections are up +12.83% as value continues to hold up well led by LEN-B +41.2% and MTH +36.4% in the homebuilder sector.

The actively traded V&M Premium Portfolio is up +21.5% YTD and remains nearly fully invested with the positive Momentum Gauge® signals.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

