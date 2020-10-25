ESG investors will not be pleased, but further accretive M&A should add to the equity value.

The deal is modestly accretive and comes with the optionality of over two decades in additional life.

Having acquired an additional 28% stake in Shenzi in a modestly accretive deal, I am incrementally more positive on BHP Group (BHP). The deal may not have a significant impact on the overall valuation, but it does help offset near-term production volatility and field declines. It also likely points toward more M&A ahead, with BHP in a prime position to deploy capital opportunistically at a time many global peers are trimming down their portfolios amid weaker oil prices.

As a longer-term investor, I like BHP for its portfolio mix and quality, which stands out among peers. Its low-cost advantage and fortress balance sheet also sustain strong FCF yields, even in periods of stress. In sum, I think BHP offers a more attractive commodity mix (ex-iron ore) along with optionality on an oil price recovery. Backed by its defensive balance sheet, BHP should continue to sustain attractive dividend payouts through the cycles.

BHP Acquires O&G stake in the Gulf of Mexico

BHP recently announced its decision to pay c. $505 million for an additional 28% stake in the Shenzi oil & gas field, a six-lease development in the deep-water Gulf of Mexico, from Hess. The rationale lines up with the company's aim to make counter-cyclical acquisitions in high-quality assets and short-cycle, quick-payback projects. In fiscal 2020, BHP's 44% stake generated $174 million in EBITDA, with net operating assets of $550 million.

Following the deal, BHP's stake in Shenzi rises to 72%, with an additional c. 11k bpd production. BHP will also retain operatorship post-acquisition. In essence, the Joint Venture will now consist of BHP at 72% and Repsol at 28%. The transaction is expected to complete by Dec-20 and adds to BHP's GoM exposure, underpinning strong through-cycle returns in the coming years.

Source: Petroleum Briefing Presentation Slides

Embedded Optionality

Recall that BHP, at its Petroleum briefing in November last year, highlighted options for Shennzi that could push life out to 2030 (and potentially beyond). Two options were outlined to unlock the additional value – a c. $250 million subsea pumping opportunity to increase production rates from existing wells, and a c. $500 million program to bring Shenzi North (Wildling Phase 1) into production.

Source: Petroleum Briefing Presentation Slides

The latter option will see two Shenzi North wells tied back to the Shenzi platform, which entails accelerated production and additional recoverable reserves, which could result in over two decades of additional life. Additionally, this phased development will accelerate first oil, minimize appraisal cost, and reduce risk. Both options are slated for first production by fiscal 2023.

An Accretive Transaction

The transaction may be immaterial in the context of BHP's overall valuation, but it is modestly accretive relative to a Brent oil price recovery scenario to c. $45/bbl by 2020. Using this oil price assumption, BHP's current 44% stake (c. $940 million) implies a fully-owned asset EV of c. $2.1 billion, based on my projections. Therefore, relative to the transacted price of c. $1.8 billion, the purchase price represents a moderate discount to NPV.

Considering conventional oil has also been highlighted as a growth opportunity, the Shenzi deal could also mark the first in many further acquisitions down the line in the O&G portfolio. If we do see more M&A, BHP could emerge as an increasingly leveraged play on an oil price recovery.

At Odds with Sustainability Goals

At first glance, this acquisition aligns with BHP's oil growth strategy of being committed to high returning liquids and gas growth in the Gulf of Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago, and Scarborough, while also divesting mature assets (for instance, Bass Strait).

However, the ESG implication of the deal is also important – the deal increases BHP's exposure (and therefore, commitment) to oil, which will not please all parties. Despite the opportunistic and accretive Shenzi transaction, recycling more capital into petroleum risks alienating ESG-focused investors, as a growing production footprint is at odds with BHP's drive to decarbonize.

Therefore, I see two main debates following the deal – firstly, how appropriate is targeting shorter asset lives relative to the remaining portfolio, and secondly, how O&G transactions (including future ones) will sit in a decarbonized portfolio.

Nonetheless, with net debt already below the $12-17 billion target range, BHP has plenty of capital flexibility at this point in the cycle. This should have positive implications for the equity value, and by extension, shareholder returns.

All-Weather Commodity Play Offering Sustainable 5% Yield

Despite the ESG implications, I think further bolt-ons in the Gulf of Mexico make sense, especially considering the wealth of accretive opportunities in the current environment. Year-to-date, the company has underperformed on the back of lower commodity prices and oil price concerns. However, oil exposure remains limited relative to the diversified commodity portfolio.

As such, BHP should still deliver a 5% dividend yield, even if iron ore and other commodity prices move back to marginal cost. Furthermore, BHP is backed by a defensive balance sheet which should continue to sustain attractive dividend payouts through the cycles.





