I do not recommend investing in this sector now. However, HAL is an excellent tool for short-term trading at least until H2 2021.

Halliburton reported a loss per share of $0.02 for 3Q '20 on $2.975 billion in revenues compared to $5.550 billion in the same quarter last year.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Halliburton (HAL) released its third-quarter results on October 19, 2020. The company achieved a better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 after Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) released its third quarter on October 16, 2020.

However, compared to the same quarter ago, Halliburton's revenues tumbled 46.3% with a loss of $0.02 per share compared to an income of $0.34 per share a year ago. Lower revenues from North America activities were mainly to blame, with a large drop of about 67%. The quarterly results did not surprise the market, which expected even worse performance.

CEO Jeff Miller said in the conference call:

"The third quarter saw world economy slowly emerge from lockdowns, oil prices move off their lows and the return of shut in production. Demand recovery is starting to unfold while under investment in global oil production capacity, OPEC+ actions and expectations for effective COVID-19 treatments are providing support to commodity prices."

The investment thesis remains the same. Because HAL is an "oilfields service," I do not recommend starting a long-term position before 2021. Investors should focus more on a regular oil investment such as Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), or Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), which are more likely to react faster to bullish oil prices next year.

However, for those who own the stock already, I recommend trading short term about half of your HAL holding to take advantage of the oil volatility dominating the sector.

Looking at the chart above, we can see that HAL and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have outperformed SLB since January 2020. It is quite a surprise that Halliburton has more exposure in the North American segment, which is the segment suffering the most lately.

HAL Financials: The Raw Numbers - Third Quarter 2020

Halliburton 3Q '19 4Q '19 1Q '20 2Q '20 3Q '20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 5.55 5.19 5.04 3.20 2.98 Net income in $ Million 295 -1,653 -1,015 -1,676 -17 EBITDA $ Million 930 1,269 -404 -1,708 351 EPS diluted in $/share 0.34 -1.88 -1.16 -1.91 -0.02 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million 871 1,167 225 598 420 CapEx in $ Million 345 340 213 142 155 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 526 827 12 456 265 Total Cash $ Billion 1.57 2.27 1.39 1.81 2,12 Total LT Debt in $ Million 10.31 10.32 9.83 9.83 9.83 Dividend per share in $ 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.045 0.045 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 876 878 878 877 882

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Outlook

1 - Revenues of $2.975 billion in 3Q '20.

Halliburton reported a loss per share of $0.02 for 3Q '20 on $2.975 billion in revenues compared to $5.550 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues for 3Q '20 were down 6.9% sequentially.

The adjusted operating income was $275 million, an improvement of 17% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

North American revenues plunged 66.7% year over year to $984 million. Though, revenues from Halliburton's international operations dropped 7.8% from the year-ago period to $1,991 million principally due to the lower value of its fracking tools and real estate.

Jeff Miller, Chairman, President, and CEO, said in the press release:

"The pace and magnitude of recovery going forward will vary greatly by geography and customer type, with resurgence of COVID-19 in certain economies presenting near term risks."

Net income reported for the third quarter of 2020 came in at a loss of $17 million, well below the gain of $295 million for the same period last year.

Halliburton delivered better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and the market liked it.

However, despite better-than-expected results, we cannot overlook the drop in business.

The decline in this industry has been significant and was primarily due to:

A continued global reduction in drilling-related services and lower software sales internationally.

A decrease in pressure pumping activity globally, primarily in U.S. land, coupled with lower artificial lift activity in U.S. land.

Below is revenue repartition per region.

If we compare the third quarter to the second quarter of 2020, we can see that most of the revenues lost have been minimal, with a tiny increase in Latin America.

Halliburton's business model relies on two distinct segments:

Completion and Production (52.9% in 3Q '20)

Drilling and Evaluation (47.1% in 3Q '20)

North American revenues plunged 66.7% year over year to $984 million. Though, revenues from Halliburton's international operations dropped 7.8% from the year-ago period to $1,991 million principally due to the lower value of its fracking tools and real estate.

Completion and Production:

The results were hit by weakness in completion tool sales (internationally) and lower cementing activity in the Middle East/Asia and North America. On the positive side, the North American segment enjoyed improved stimulation activity and artificial lift sales.

Drilling and Evaluation:

The segment was disappointing, dragged down by the reduced activities in drilling-related and wireline operations in North America.

Let's compare revenues per region between Halliburton and Schlumberger.

We can see that SLB is a larger company in terms of revenues with a significant part of the business in the Middle East and Asia.

2 - Generic Free Cash Flow jumped to $265 million in 3Q '20

Free cash flow yearly is $1,560 million ("TTM"), with free cash flow at $265 million in 3Q '20.

The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.045 per share or a $159 million cash cost. Hence, the current free cash flow level is adequate.

The dividend yield is now down to 1.35%.

3 - Net debt is now $7.71 billion in 3Q '20, slightly down sequentially

Net debt is $7.71 billion, and net interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $122 million.

As of September 30, 2020, Halliburton had $2.11 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $9.83 billion in long-term debt, representing a total debt-to-total capitalization of 65%.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Halliburton's third-quarter results came at the right moment. Oil prices posted a limited gain as crude and fuel supplies were down, backed by storm-related production disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico. This mitigated the threat to the oil and gas demand from a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. However, even if Halliburton performs better in North America, I do not see the sector performing extraordinarily well mid-term.

Thus, it is always important to use these temporary strength periods to profit and wait for the next wave of pessimism that will come later invariably.

This wide fluctuation will stay with us probably until H2 2021.

Technical Analysis (short term)

HAL trades within a descending channel pattern with resistance between $13.50 and $13.75 and support between $10 and $10.50. A descending channel is often considered a bearish formation, which means it is time to profit from the table at resistance and wait for a retracement below $11.

However, HAL is moving in correlation with oil prices.

If oil prices turn bullish, HAL could breakout and retest the upper resistance at $15-$16. In my opinion, this scenario is not the most likely, and we may well keep the same status quo until H2 2021.

Conversely, if oil prices turn bearish due to uninspiring demand and increase supply, HAL will quickly retest the range of $10-$9, where it will be wise to accumulate again.

