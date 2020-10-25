The investment thesis remains the same. Because SLB is an "oilfields service provider," I do not recommend starting a long-term position before 2021 unless SLB trades between $13 and $14.

The company posted a third-quarter loss and lower-than-expected revenue. Again, the North American segment has significantly underperformed the International segment this quarter.

Schlumberger posted third-quarter revenues of $5.258 billion, down 38.4% from the same quarter a year ago.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) released its third-quarter results on October 16, 2020.

The lower revenues resulted from a drop in the company's U.S. offshore rig activity due to lower multi-client seismic license and the negative impact from the hurricane season.

The lower revenues resulted from a drop in the company's U.S. offshore rig activity due to lower multi-client seismic license and the negative impact from the hurricane season.

The US revenue fell to $1.157 billion from $2.850 billion in the same quarter a year ago. It explains why the company is implementing a restructuring program to achieve permanent structural cost savings of $1.5 billion by the end of this year.

On September 1, 2020, Schlumberger sold its onshore hydraulic fracturing business in the United States and Canada, including its pressure pumping, pump-down perforating, and Permian frac sand businesses, to Liberty Oilfield Services in exchange for a 37% equity interest in the combined company. The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

CEO Olivier Le Peuch said in the conference call:

In the short- to mid-term horizon, the market uncertainties persist as the economic recovery remains fragile. The pace of demand recovery could possibly slow or pause as a result of a second wave of pandemic outbreaks or heightened pandemic control measures. Similarly to the third quarter, we also face risks of lingering COVID-19 operational disruptions internationally as we enter the winter season. In this context, we will continue to focus on what we can control and react promptly if necessary.

The caveat emptor is that the company is not expecting a recovery in its International segment before 2022. The International segment is its strongest, and pushing back recovery after 2021 is not what the market wants to hear.

The investment thesis remains the same. Because SLB is an "oilfields service provider," I do not recommend starting a long-term position before 2021.

Investors should concentrate more on a regular oil investment such as Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), or Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), which are more likely to recover faster with better oil prices starting next year.

However, for those who own the stock already, I recommend trading short term about half of your SLB holding to take advantage of the oil volatility dominating the sector at the moment.

Schlumberger has significantly underperformed its peers like Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Revenue details compared to Halliburton

Schlumberger's business is very diverse and spread worldwide. Schlumberger and Halliburton are quite similar, and it is always important to compare both companies' earnings. Schlumberger is the bigger brother.

One difference is that Halliburton's revenues depend more significantly on the US shale, making it more vulnerable.

1 - Comparison per region

Schlumberger's total revenues were $5.258 billion in 3Q'20. The North American region represented 22% of the total revenues. On the other hand, Halliburton has a much more significant presence in North America, representing 33.1% of its total revenues of $2.975 billion in 3Q'20.

Thus, the Halliburton business model is more sensitive to any change in business activities in the North American region. Schlumberger has more presence in the Middle East and European segments.

2 - Comparison per segment

Schlumberger's revenue repartition includes four categories or units (including Cameron Group), while Halliburton indicates only two.

However, it is easy to compare both companies with the graphs below:

If we compare activities per segment with Halliburton, using the 3Q'20 numbers, we see a similar pattern between Drilling and Production.

3 - Detailed revenues per region: Comparing 2Q'20 to 3Q'20

1 - Schlumberger

We can see that the business was weak in nearly all regions, but more particularly in North America, with a drop of 40.6% from a year ago and down 2.2% sequentially.

2 - Halliburton

The same trend can be seen here as well. The North America segment dropped 6.2% sequentially.

Schlumberger Financials: 3Q'20, Trend And Raw numbers

Schlumberger 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 8.269 8.541 8.228 7.455 5.36 5.26 Net Income in $ Million 492 -11,383 333 -7,376 -3,434 -82 EBITDA $ Million 1,687 -10,920 1,447 -7,161 -2,879 84 EPS diluted in $/share 0.35 -8.22 0.24 -5.32 -2.47 -0.06 Cash flow from operating activities in $ Million 1,108 1,745 2,252 784 803 479 CapEx in $ Million 404 413 494 407 251 200 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 704 1,332 1,758 377 552 279 Total Cash $ Billion 2.35 2.29 2.17 3.34 3.59 3.84 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 17.08 16.68 15.29 16.64 17.37 17.76 Dividend per share in $ 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.125 0.125 0.125 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 1,395 1,385 1,396 1,387 1,388 1,391

Revenues, Free Cash Flow, And Debt Analysis

1 - Revenues of $5.258 billion at the end of September 2020 Schlumberger posted third-quarter revenues of $5.258 billion, down 38.4% from the same quarter a year ago.

For the quarter, Schlumberger reported a net loss of $82 million or $0.06 per share compared with a net loss of $8.22 a share in the same quarter last year. Schlumberger recorded $350 million of pretax restructuring charges this quarter. Revenues per segment in 3Q:

2 - Free Cash Flow was $279 million in 3Q'20 (estimated by Fun Trading). Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Yearly Free cash flow is $4,019 million, with a free cash flow of $279 million in 3Q '20 (not including SPM Investments and Multiclient seismic data costs).

The company is paying $0.50/share/year, which represents a yield of 3.25% now. The dividend cost represents $696 million, which is covered by the free cash flow.

In the conference call, the CFO Stephane Biguet said:

During the quarter, we generated $479 million of cash flow from operations and $226 million of free cash flow, despite making $273 million of severance payments. This performance confirms that our cash flow generation capabilities remain intact. As a result, we will generate excess cash once our restructuring efforts are complete and, therefore, be in a position to deleverage the balance sheet.

3 - Net Debt is $13.92 billion at the end of September Net debt is $13.92 billion. The company increased its cash position this quarter to $3.837 billion, with $10.8 billion of liquidity available to the company at the end of the quarter. In the conference call, the CFO Stephane Biguet said:

We took further steps to strengthen the balance sheet during the quarter. We issued $500 million of 1.400% Notes due 2025. The proceeds will be used to repay 2.200% Notes that mature in November. We also issued 350 million of 2.650% Notes due 2030. The proceeds were used to pay down commercial paper borrowings. Finally, we ended the quarter with available liquidity of $10.8 billion.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Schlumberger's third-quarter results were a miss, and the stock sold off. Conversely, Halliburton managed to post better-than-expected earnings a few days later and fared much better. However, when we analyze the results in detail, we can see the same struggle.

What characterizes Schlumberger's results is the actual ongoing transition with certain businesses' divestments to achieve cost synergies and cut CapEx that is not essential.

It is perhaps this uncertainty resulting from this shift that the market is sanctioning negatively now. As we all know, the market hates uncertainty.

However, restructuring the business, which presents increasing average costs per output to a more efficient business, back to economies of scale again is an excellent move for the company's long-term survival. Savvy investors who look at the long-term horizon should be pleased.

It is perhaps why I tend to be more positive with SLB and less enthusiast with HAL.

Technical Analysis

SLB trades within a symmetrical wedge pattern with resistance at $16-$16.25 and support at $14.80-$15. The short-term strategy is to accumulate SLB at around $15 and below and take some profit off at or above $16. The pattern is narrowing and close to its apex, which means we may experience a pattern breakdown or breakout quite soon.

As I said in my article about HAL, SLB is moving in correlation with oil prices.

If oil prices turn bullish, SLB could break out and retest the upper resistance at $17-$18. In my opinion, this scenario is not the most likely, and we may well keep the same status quo until H2 2021.

Conversely, if oil prices turn bearish due to uninspiring demand and increase supply, SLB will quickly retest the range $13-$14, where it will be wise to accumulate again.

