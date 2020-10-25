Resetting Online Commerce
Summary
I think we all now understand that anyone will buy anything online, given the right experience.
In the last couple of years, there's been an explosion and arguably a bubble in so-called direct to consumer or 'D2C' brands.
Online advertising is now worth perhaps $250bn, but advertising in total is $500bn and all global marketing is closer to $1tr.
Aunt Agatha's demeanour now was rather like that of one who, picking daisies on the railway, has just caught the down express in the small of the back."
- P.G. Wodehouse
I've spent a lot