Today's Market | Market Outlook | Editors' Picks

Resetting Online Commerce

|
Includes: AAPL, CLIX, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, IBUY, LULU, ONLN
by: Benedict Evans
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Benedict Evans
Research Analyst, Tech, telecom, Internet
Summary

I think we all now understand that anyone will buy anything online, given the right experience.

In the last couple of years, there's been an explosion and arguably a bubble in so-called direct to consumer or 'D2C' brands.

Online advertising is now worth perhaps $250bn, but advertising in total is $500bn and all global marketing is closer to $1tr.

Aunt Agatha's demeanour now was rather like that of one who, picking daisies on the railway, has just caught the down express in the small of the back."

- P.G. Wodehouse

I've spent a lot